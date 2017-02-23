Jay & Dan’s Excellent Adventure- Slow Death Of Highlight Shows?

By TSM
Well, wasn’t that INTERESTING…..
It was only May 3, 2013 when we had the story that Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole ‘said “Californy is the place you ought to be”
So they loaded up the truck and they moved to Beverly
Hills, that is. Swimmin pools, movie stars.“
Today we are learning via the sports business journal that the duo’s contracts won’t be renewed and they are both free agents come March. WOW. Is this another example of the slow march of death of the highlight show? Is Chris Berman’s retirement a signal that the format that he helped create as a sports highlight show anchor has forever lost it’s luster?
As you know I use my own kids and their friends as the measuring stick. They don’t watch highlight shows at all. With their phones in hand they have instant updates and highlights.
Do you think this is the really the beginning of the end? Do you want either TSN or Sportsnet to bring the duo back, back,back or should they be GONE?
Mike in Boston, adding on:
Jonah has sources saying that Jay has already signed with TSN ….
In the Tim&Sid Forum post I said this about their show:
“One thought I had was how doing a radio show could be compatible with doing their current TV clip show. What I am imagining is them doing 1 hour in their current format on TV leaving 2 hours for them to be on radio. One of those hours could be simulcast on TV but it would be a radio show first and a TV show second. This could work in the PTS slot: 4-5 on TV only (change the mid-afternoon slot to 2-5), 5-6 on both TV and radio, 6-7 on radio only. Same model could be adjusted for mornings: 6-8 radio only, 8-9 both TV and radio, 9-10 TV only.”
No one has really committed to this model yet in Canada, despite evidence from ESPN that this can be very successful if done right. TSN should try it: give them a 3 hour slot and divide it up between radio and TV with some overlap. I have no interest in watching them on TV, but I could imagine giving them a try on radio. I feel the same way about Tim&Sid. Once it is a TV show then the focus is on the visual shenanigans. As long as it is a radio show then the interviews matter as do the sports takes.
Some other quick thoughts:
- Can you plop Jay and Dan right back where they were? Is Beirness too big of a star for that to happen? Would viewers care? Do the ratings for clip shows matter?
- Where would Jay and Dan make the biggest impact for TSN? They are in a battle with Sportsnet on the cable side, and getting drubbed on the radio side. Would you want to tarnish Jay and Dan by putting them on Titanic1050?
- Bad timing for Sporstnet 1: what decisions would they have made if J&D were free when they were trying to replace Blundell?
- Bad timing for Sporstnet 2: this kind of sucks some of the fanfare away from the launch of their brand new morning show that launches next week.
- More general topic for those of you who watch: who is the face of each network right now? I guess Sportsnet is trying to make Tim and Sid their lead personalities. As for TSN … McKenzie? O-Dog? Kind of hard to sell that when you control so few hockey games.
- Jay and Dan would instantly rocket to the top of TSN’s priority list. Wonder how that goes over with all the people who have been working their way up over the last few years.
- This provides 1050 with the perfect opportunity to do the right thing and move Overdrive back to lunchtime.
- We are kind of seeing the death throes of the shock jock model of sports media. Does Jay and Dan’s humour still play in 2017?
Over to you:
Happy Thursday!
This was only a matter of time, no matter how many times it was re-jigged over the years the ratings were awful. Talking 20,000 in a country of over 300 million some nights. Just the first in a line of personality overpays FOX made (don’t think the trifecta of Bayless/Cowherd/Whitlock contracts will be renewed at current levels either. Those shows aren’t doing a whole lot better).
I wouldn’t call the death of the format just yet. Scott Van Pelt has had some success with the midnight SportsCenter and Sportsnet’s shows were up last year. But the long term trend of TV is decline and highlight shows won’t be able to fight against that.
Fully expect Bell/TSN to hire them back as they left on good terms – rumours are already circling about it https://twitter.com/JimMiller/status/834822693178466304. And if that does happen, also fully expect the PR machine to go into overdrive about the glorious return of conquering heroes, ignoring what actually happened. Will be interesting to see how they do given the very different landscape than when they left. For one, TSN is now a clear #2 in ratings instead of #1 so they won’t get the big lead-ins they were used to. Of course, this being Canada there’s a good chance we never see a Numeris number about them to judge on.
Mentioned it in the other post, but TSN should be doing whatever it takes to bring them back to their station. They could put them on TV and have them go up against Tim and Sid, or put them on the radio to inject some life into their disastrous ratings.
It’d be a waste to have them doing highlights at this point, which can be seen/found anywhere nowadays through a million different options.
Here’s TSN’s chance to salvage the station. Rogers getting them would be the final nail in the TSN coffin.
Mike V – TSN is now a clear #2 in ratings instead of #1 so they won’t get the big lead-ins they were used to.
Citation needed. Just because Scott Moore calls Sportsnet the #1 “brand” in Canada doesn’t make it true. TSN wins some ratings battles and loses others. Both are #1. Both are #2. We have always been at war with Eurasia.
.
Post updated with some more analysis, and a poll!
First off, there is no question they are both going back to TSN and will remain with the Sports Network for the remainder of their careers. Try as they might, but Sportsnet would never be able to land these guys because they are a 2nd rate sports network (with plenty of $ to blow on live events). What I mean by 2nd rate, is from a talent perspective they can’t hold a candle to tsn and this reminds me when all the real tsn talent signed long term deals to stay with Bell while the lesser talent took the money and ran to sportsnet because of their hockey deal. Real talent leaves SN for Sportsnet, not the other way around.
J&D are part of a collective group at TSN that are the best in the country.
Now,how to use them is the question? Mike is right, Beirness is a star. A homegrown star, nonetheless (funny that sportsnet passed on her) so moving her is not smart at this point.
Going up against T&S? Meh. They are better than that and as long as Sportsnet has hockey and Blue Jays people will ‘accidentally’ tune into T&S and SN will call it a ratings winner.
TSN radio? pass. They are national figures.
The answer? i’m an accountant and not a tv executive so I don’t know 🙂
Bottom line: this is an exciting day for TSN. While Sportsnet’s perpetual loop of identity crisis is in full affect (Ken Reid is the face now? ), TSN can re-unite what has always been an all-star caliber line-up.
real talent leaves SN for *TSN 🙂
“First off, there is no question they are both going back to TSN and will remain with the Sports Network for the remainder of their careers”
Someone should let Jay and Dan know that the rest of their careers have already been determined by Original Mitch!
Liberty Village Bob –
Correct. People can lie, numbers don’t. The numbers SN has make it true. TSN can put Jay and Dan wherever they want and it won’t make a difference, they’ll be in the same position they were at FS1. No lead-in = no ratings.
– MIB and Jonah – Any way the direct reply to a post can be brought back?
I think it would be a great move for TSN if they brought them back and put them on TV and radio, but it seems like TSN doesn’t put enough value on the radio side to make an investment in that way. Giving them say, a national hour of radio (6-7pm?) and Sporscentre would be a cool move. But my guess is they just ask them to go back to the 10pm SportsCentre.
I wonder if this leads to Sportsnet moving Tim and Sid around? I have no idea what the ratings are like, but I find it hard to believe a lot of people are watching Sportsnet at 5pm. Seems like a waste to me. Would love to hear them get a radio presence back as well.
Bob, http://media.sportsnet.ca/2017/01/the-fans-have-spoken-sportsnet-is-canadas-1-sports-media-brand-in-2016/. Sportsnet’s lead close to 50% over an entire year. It’s a bigger lead now than what TSN had 4 years ago. People can quibble with quality but ratings-wise, they are a clear #1.
Not really shocked there contacts weren’t renewed but there ratings with in steady decline state side. I assume they will both end up at TSN, but also have absolutely no faith what so ever Bell will make the right move. They have basically gave up on the radio side and can see them scaling it maybe to a part time sports station.
Maybe they will go up against Tim and Sid which would probably be there smart move.
Execs would be aware of when contracts are up and the probability of renewals. Feelers can be put into agents ahead if that was the direction they wanted to go. The connection to TSN meant it was always more likely they would end up back there. 590 still got a quality duo for the slot, including someone who’s succeeded in mornings before.
The Jay and Dan podcast seemed rather popular, so perhaps syndicating a show that would air across the TSN radio family would be a start. If you cannot displace any of the current Sportscentre hosts (and I would not), I think the best place to put Jay and Dan would be to make them the new morning show on TSN1050. Either that or move the Overdrive crew to the morning, and put Jay and Dan on the afternoon drive; I would prefer to keep the Overdrive as is right now. As for Naylor and Landsberg, I lost interest in the show a few months ago and I still do not get a sense of chemistry between the two of them. Naylor is an excellent reporter and journalist, so return him to that beat/front. Landsberg can transition to a role similar to Brian Williams; an ambassador type role but also host/interviewer for the odd event here and there?
Sportsnet bought their way to winning the ratings. They did it buy paying a ridiculous amount of money for the nhl and owning a baseball team. You can accomplish just about anything you want if you are willing to blow any sums of money. Sports Central ratings? Ever notice they cut to Sports Central as soon as the live event ends, then return to said live event? find out why and you’ll know why their ratings are so “high”.
Sportsnet had one goal, and give them credit they accomplished it, no matter how much $$ it took. But its not a coincidence that every year they get slaughtered on Trade Deadline, the only true metric to compare the both network.
Can we give it a rest with the complaining that Sportsnet didn’t get ratings the “right way”. It’s completely ridiculous. Hate to break it to some of you but the hockey intermission panel with the monkey didn’t build TSN, nor did Jay&Dan. Buying NHL content for a then record sum and developing content like the world junior and curling did. Exactly like what Sportsnet did. They took exclusive rights of the NHL rights out from under the leader and they developed the Blue Jays into a sports property almost as valuable for the summer. That’s what you’re meant to do as manager of a sports station. Content is king, and premium content rules over all. And Sportsnet central ratings? Why do you think SportsCentre’s ratings so high… because it came on right after love sports events that had higher ratings. I mean come on. Likewise, trade deadline day is not the “only true metric” of anything. It’s essentially meaningless.
I don’t see how there can be a better comparable metric than the trade deadline show. This discussion is about talent, so we remove live event from it and $$$ spent and pit the two networks against one another. Will the gap close this year for SN? God they had better hope because it’s getting embarrassing for them.
I guess another good metric is social media following..tsn wins that again, hands down.
You brought up curling. TSN develops it, sportsnet literally throws money at the curlers with the creation of the million dollar triple crown or whatever the heck they call it.
Ultimately, sportsnet takes buying their way to the top route while tsn took the developing content/talent route. To each their own.
Interesting note on moving Overdrive back to lunch. I like the show at 4pm just fine but put it back to two hours at noon and it’s probably the best radio show in the market.
Absolutely agree about Sportsnet buying their ratings. TSN talent and production is miles ahead on the tv side.
The metric sucks because it’s a weekday afternoon when most people aren’t watching. The audience is small, I think the combined audience last year was somewhere just above 250,000 which is far below the combined 400,000 the networks averaged for every minute over the entire year. There are studio shows that do higher numbers than that – That’s Hockey, Blue Jays central etc. Not reasonable to throw out 364 2/3 days to focus on one number that isn’t that big. It’s PR fluff, that’s it. Also, both networks have plenty of non-puckhead talent that dont show up for those 9 hours. This metric doesn’t consider any of them.
Sportsnet has the million dollar triple crown whatever thingy and TSN created the McCain Skins Game for TV 20 years ago with a prize pool of $250,000 or something. They both do it.
Sports highlight shows are like Facebook has become: a place for parents and grandparents.
I didn’t know Beirness had her own show so I’m not sure she’s a star. Jay and Dan would never have been immediately ready to slum it on radio in the Blundell slot or the Overdrive slot. But some kind of crossover TV/radio show may make things innerstin as Doug Maclean would say. O’Neill and McLennan have their time split with TV anyway and don’t work summers so the ‘show’ isn’t all Overdrive all the time. Perhaps Jay and Dan would be.
Eager for Greg Brady’s return Monday. That slot used to be my morning go to. Gave Blundell a shot but didn’t catch. And Blundell’s Twitter spin that he was held back and couldn’t be who he was must be a load for his daft former Edge listeners who never heard the 590 show. Blundell wasn’t exactly a sports version of The Howard Stern show with the CRTC chasing his ass before the PD that hired him quit.
hey I agree Mike, I am not saying they don’t both chase things with money. Its just that TSN seems to set the standard and sportsnet just piggybacks and throws money at the same thing, instead of trying and come up with their own original content. The hockey thing is a great example, just buy the CBC and mimic exactly what they did (except when they try their own thing, see: george, it fails miserably).
I will give SN credit for their attempt at making the Davis Cup relevant. They sure have tried to make us care. I genuinely applaud them for taking that chance. I assume Scott Moore is a tennis guy.
I fully acknowledge that they get better ratings than TSN (thank you AA!) and there are times in October when they have the NHL/MLB/NFL simultaneously and its damn impressive!
REALLY? When you win one day of the year where nothing happens, and have your ass handed to you every other day of the year, you can’t claim to be winning.
Thing is that the TV landscape in Canada has shifted just enough in the three years that they have been “away” that I think Jay and Dan will find themselves having to play “catch up” especially if TSN tried to throw them up against Tim & Sid for example.
Highlight shows that Jay & Dan hosted used to be “appointment TV” but as others have said, technology has rendered them far less useful.
Of course TSN will do the “safe” thing, hire them both back, give them the 11PM Eastern slot of SportsCentre and then wonder why the ratings don’t improve at all…
I never said TSN claims to be winning the ratings battle. All I meant was that when it comes to viewer’s choice, when offered the chance to essentially watch the same thing, save for talent and production…they overwhelmingly chose TSN. I am fully aware that SN has bought their way to the top and win the ratings game.
People who read this blog (like me) are not representative of the general sports consuming public. Nobody shed a tear when these guys left and their return will cause barely a ripple.Anybody who thinks that the rock in front of the tomb has been pushed back and the saviours have returned is delusional. Kate Beirness is, in my opinion the first true female sports media star in Canada. Moving her would be a terrible step backwards.
Jay and Dan are NOT coming back to Canada other than for a vacation to see family and friends.
With all the downsizing of talent ?? from both Bell & rogers there is no way either will pay Jay and Dan what they were making before they left never mind more $$$.
They could make the same dough they were getting in Canada doing Noon- 4 Pm afternoons at a radio station in Fort Myers Florida.
So stop all the Jay and Dan stuff cause it ain’t happening.
Let’s inject some facts into the conversation.
1) Per CRTC’s recent filings, TSN has about 10% more subscribers than SN (~800,00 more). TSN also gets significantly more money per subscriber than SN.
2) TSN claimed to win Q1 2016 in the ratings. See here. I don’t have records who won Q2 but seem to recall it was a tie. Q3 was a win for SN. I don’t have a record for Q4. So, the two sides go back and forth during the year.
3) Bell Media’s revenues are in the 750-850 million dollar range each quarter; Rogers Media’s revenues are in the 600-700 million dollar range, despite controlling much more sports content. (revenue is not the same as profit, I know).
4) Both sides engage in the same chicanery: most games with 2+ million viewers! Average audience during 8-10pm! Most web impressions! July 1! Most retweets! Most GIFs/minute! Adults 2-54! There is no standard, so you can say what you want.
My basic point is that these are giants looking for ways to get bragging rights and squeeze a few more dollars out of national advertisers. I don’t think that should matter to us one bit. Both sides are doing very very well financially, and both sides cut a massive amount of jobs in 2016. That should matter to us quite a bit.
We might turn it back on when the web designer decides to fix the code so that comments have unique time stamps like they used to. It’s too confusing to follow a discussion when half the comments are marked “6 hours ago”. If anyone knows where in the CSS this would be, let me know. Also, I hate threaded comments unless there are hundreds of different threads.
For now, copy and paste the comment you want to reply to and (optional) tag it using the quote button. I’ll look into alternate comments plug-ins in the meantime.
It is very difficult to top the incumbent in sports programming. ESPN was first in the market, built their brand and became the leader. TSN did the same in Canada. The Fan did the same on the radio side. They built brands that are hard to topple. TSN got better positioning on cable based on who they were and had a massive head start. That’s the advantage of being first to market and building your brand. Bidding for better programming is the only real way to catch up. Once you have the content, you can lead it right into your other shows. Nothing wrong with that.
As for hockey deadline shows – who cares really. The fact that 2 stations dedicate 15+ hours of programming to a trade deadline of what is a (distant) number 4 sports league in North America is actually pretty pathetic. Trade deadlines in general are really just becoming a first to break on twitter affair (see Adrian Wojnarowski for basketball and Ken Rosenthal for baseball).
Hey MIB, some good points. I’ll just add.
1) Yes, TSN does get substantially higher carriage fees than Sportsnet the last time I saw it reported and it’s something to watch in future CRTC reports. Closing that gap was a key reason for the NHL deal; content leads to being more valuable and hopefully higher ratings. Now, Rogers can and will go to distributors and demand a fee on par or more than what TSN is getting. If they can get $0.75/month more than what they are getting now (don’t know if this is realistic but wouldn’t put it outside the realm) x 8m+subscribers that’s an additional $75m a year for them. And that’s with a ratings boost. Fox Sports 1 didn’t get much of one but financially, the network is a success because carriage fees quadrupled from when it was Speed because it now airs an alternating LCS and college sports.
2) Yes, TSN won the first quarter by 19%. There is a part of the year where they have a lot of events that draw and poor NHL team performance hurt Sportsnet. But they lost the year by 42% so the other three quarters overwhelmed that easily. TSN also slipped in another strong period for them, losing November for the first time ever. With having CFL and MLS playoffs this year and after MLB season, that’s a surprise to me. Are viewer habits for general shows continuing to drift away? Guess we’ll have to see what Q1 17 is like.
Overall, simplest way I can put it is like this. In January 2015, TSN says it had their best month ever outside of the Vancouver Olympics and Sportsnet did a touch better than that mark for all of 2016.
3) Bell Media will probably always be bigger than Rogers Media overall. Outside of sports, it’s a behemoth in Canada. Discovery, Bravo, Space, Comedy, TMN/HBO, CP24, CTV, Much… the lineup is deep and nothing in Rogers’ portfolio compares. They would have to acquire more assets from somewhere like Corus and I don’t see that being a focus.
4) Agree. It’s why I think a longer term average over months, quarters and year is important. You don’t get as much noise or selective cherry picking that way. We don’t have a SportsTVRatings type in Canada who can been an arbiter and report everything independently so sides will continue to play games.
@MIB
Thanks for that.Facts are always the best way to strip away bias in comments. Some commentators may not like facts, but its the only way to strip away the emotional biases and simply talk with an honest look at things.
Thanks for those numbers. That is very interesting. I had no idea TSN was still in the game at all, let alone winning quarters. Really shows how powerful that brand is. I just expected them to get shelled every quarter.
Presumably with green cards allowing them in work in the US and having decided to leave Canada four years ago, I wonder why Dan and Jay would want to demote back to this sports media market unless they need the money and/or a job. Should they do a sports highlight show on TSN? No, the audience doesn’t watch those shows much anymore. Go to TSN1050 with its lowly radio share? No, instead wait it out for Bob to retire. The no longer dynamic duos of Tim/Sid and Dan/Jay also should consider if they want to continue as show biz tag teams or move on as individuals. No duos contribute equally; one is always carrying the other. So which of of Dan/Jay is Art Garfunkel and who is Paul Simon? And where will the more talented one end up?
@MIB
Regarding subscriber numbers, curious to know if Rogers breaks out where there subscribers come from. Given how they are crowing about the Sportsnet app on Apple TV being “App of the year” for 2016 and their pushing of SportsnetNOW, I’d be curious to see if the subscriber numbers are static for SNNow or growing?
Simulcast in Mississauga 8 hours
It’s obvious that Dan is the Garfunkel to Jay’s Simon. I thought I recalled Jay saying many times that they left purely for the money. That leads me to believe they would be comfortable coming back to Canada after hitting a monetary homerun. As for Tim and Sid, Tim is Garfunkel and Sid is Corky from Life Goes On…
Would love Jay and Dan back on TSN who would clobber dull and whining Reid and Osmak in post 100 pm hour, Truly an entertaining duo whose humor on sport clips and stories were natural, not teleprontered.
Or give the 500-700 pm slot and kick childish Tim and Sid to the broadcast unemployment curb, Sorry that FOX doesn’t appreciate them, but Jay and Dan making surprise guest appearance on Mar. 1 TSN Trade Day extravaganza, It would be must see ytade day viewing, more than even TSN being more professional and factual and breaking trades on trade day, to jealousy of SPORTSNET.
@jackbee I don’t think their contracts expire until the end of March, so they won’t be showing up anywhere until after that. Even if they were able to, TSN would be stupid to have them show up as a surprise during deadline day when both networks combined don’t even have 1 million viewers.
I’d be surprised if they don’t try to land a new gig in the US, which will pay them far more than they can earn here. Their failure at FS1 was no fault of their own, and I think most in the industry know it. Nobody watches FS1. They handed Skip Bayless millions and millions of dollars because they wanted to become the “hot take show” sports network, and his show is usually drummed daily in the ratings by shows like Paw Patrol.
In Original Mitch, TSN has its very own version of Sean Spicer. I wonder how J&D feel about having the Original Shill and his Trumpian version of reality on their side. Sad!
I think one slot that has been overlooked would be a morning show to give tsn radio some credibility. Although not the flashiest of spots, it is one of the busiest spots in radio. I believe they would absolutely clean up Brady and the fans new morning show. They truly could lock up the morning drive.
@Bobby G,
I’m not allowed to have the two best sportscaster duo in the country coming back to where they originated? I’m not allowed to be surprised that TSN won a quarter despite having little? I don’t understand the reference to Spicer, to be honest. Saying TSN is miles and miles better than SN is kind of like saying the sky is blue.
In an ideal world I’d move Naylor to middays (with or without Landsberg) and put Jay & Dan in the morning slot on 1050. I just don’t know if I see TSN making yet ANOTHER line up change after all the movement they’ve had already in the last year or so..
As for clip shows, I will pick and choose what clips and highlights I want to watch from the apps on my phone or my computer at work but I rarely sit down and watch them on TV… It’d be nice if TSN or Sportsnet allowed you to make playlists of the clips you wanted to watch so you could essentially build your own Sportscentre each morning… I’d watch that.. I’d also watch a show with Jay & Dan where the focus is as much satirical as it is on sports… Almost like The Daily Show but about sports.
@Cirroc Completely agree. J&D can have the 4-7 slot (tv+radio) and move the Overdrive guys back to Noon. Let them talk hockey (their strength) and only hockey. The boys have lost a lot of their shine moving to the 4-7 slot.
As time filler for the Tradecenter on TSN they decided to use the time to “officially” announce that Jay and Dan are returning to TSN and that they’re going back to a midnight highlight style show starting in the fall of 2017. Seems odd but at the same time it’s what they’re known for so I guess it makes sense.
What I am really curious about is what does that mean for Kate Beirness and Natasha Staniszewski who were in that slot? Are they getting moved into doing something else for TSN? Seems a waste of both their talents if they don’t do anything with them otherwise.