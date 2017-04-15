Toronto Sports Media April Open Thread

By TSM
We are taking care of some housekeeping at the corporate HQ, so this bud’s for you!
Enjoy an amazing Toronto Sports day
I have yet to see chunky ole broad sitting behind home plate at any Blue Jay home games this year.
I can only assume someone told her she was not at the opera so she decided not to attend anymore.
She clearly had NO clue that there was a sporting event going on right in front of her.
Amusing to see how Ron MacLean has basically assumed the mantle again as “The Voice” of the NHL playoffs thus far. David Amber getting shunted off to a series that only the hardcores will watch.
Expected this TBH but it does have one positive outcome, Rom shuts down Nick Kypreos and his tendency to ramble once he gets going (I’d heard a rumour that Kypreos was in teh running to replace Ron at one point… dear god no)
As to the Blue Jays… they’d better hope for a long and deep Leafs run otherwise they’ll be feeling like a chicken that accidentally wandered into KFC…
Looks like Mike Richards couldn’t launch his new web show this week due to a health complication.
Poor guy. I didn’t really listen to his show on TSN, but it’s pretty hard not to root for him. I hope he gets healthy and makes it work.
Sam in Scarb – She may have kicked the bucket in the off season for all we know.
I’ve always been curious about her – was she indeed the first season’s ticket holder as some have theorized in the past? Is she just a very loyal fan?
The lady behind the plate at Jays games, who I call The Dowager, was at Thursday night’s game.
She’s just a longtime Jays fan with no connection to the club who doesn’t want her real name published.
Looks like the new HNIC is slowly going back to the old look with different faces.
I hope Kyper has his cell phone on vibrate tonight. His gaffe last week could have easily been moved on from but fumbling Friedman effed it up. It was a single shot on Hrudey when the Iphone xylophone started. Hrudey didn’t blink, talked right through it. Pro. Cut to the wide shot and the audience would have had no clue, the ringing phone could have been anyone on the panel or crew, but then Friedman points at Kypreos and says ‘Get a scoop there?’, causing more of an interruption than the ringer itself. Kypreos didn’t smile at all, just gave Friedman a death stare like he was about to leap across the desk and beat him senseless.
Very unprofessional mistake to leave your phone on but it does happen. It should NOT happen twice in one show. In the post game show, Kypreos’ text ringer went off. The second one is the fault of the Producer and the Director. They need to reign it in over there.
Throwing this out for discussion:
Tim and Sid and the masturbation imagery
https://twitter.com/timandsid/status/853009585602527234
But I suppose it shouldnt’ come as a surprise from a network whose president tweets about strip joints.
Just wonder what their many female employees think.
Stay classy, Sportsnet.
Thought I might tune in and watch the Jays Sunday afternoon game. While Sportsnet ON was carrying the later Minn./St.Louis game, I was hoping that 360 would have the ball game; as they often do during the hockey playoffs. Instead, they have are covering WWE, relegating the Jays to Sportsnet 1.
Thank you Rogers and NO I will not upgrade my cable to get the channel!
@ Paul G
Thought I would tune into CBC to watch Habs-rangers but instead they have “Score, a Canadian hockey musical” while the game is on SN.
F-U Rogers. Seriously.
Sportsnet is prepping the public for when nhl hockey never appears on CBC again. HNIC has been a ratings disaster since Rogers took over and it’s gonna get worse when that happens. The Leafs may save them a little, but it wont be enough.
According to Shoalts’ recent article, the CBC asked not to have Sunday night games until they can finish airing “Canada: The Story of Us” for the Canada 150 hoopla. So expect the same with the Leafs if they get a game 6 and the 7pm timeslot next week.
I like the old lady. She’s been there for years, even when the jays were drawing flies (soon to be revisited). Hardcore!
The old lady is like a piece of furniture at the Dome. The bigger concern is where is the older gentleman, who I assume is her husband, that was occupying that spot (she was in the seat over) a few years back?
The comments about the lady that sits behind home at Jay’s games are completely out of line. She obviously has lived a life where she and her husband can afford to enjoy a baseball game at whatever the level they understand or enjoy the sport. If you young punks that seem to take pleasure in dissing them ever get jobs that afford you to sit there, you may think differently. It is Ass’s like you who bring this site down.
I said I like the old lady…(?)
Anyone else think that Brady & Price have no chemistry? This show pales in comparison to Brady & Walker.
I do appreciate the new HNIC set…sponsored by Huawai.
“As last night’s game went into overtime Scott MacArthur and I decided that we were not going to change seats in the press box because we didn’t want to mess with the mojo that the Maple Leafs had” Andi Petrillo on 1050 today
It’s nice to know that the Air Canada Centre only allows professional objective media members in their press box for Leafs playoff games
@ Bob…I had a very good well paying job for 35 years and choose now to spend my money wisely.
And…she still has no clue there is a baseball game going on right in-front of her.
Also,thanks for call me young.
@ Curt, sorry I missed the liked part, but was the “old” word really needed? With a little luck, one day “old” in front of your name may be appreciated by you. Hope you make it!
@ Sam in Scarb… How do you know she has no clue of what she is seeing or thinking? Are you a mind reader? You are welcome for the young comment, I never said you were smart or more importantly respectful.
No disrespect meant for using the “O” word. It was just a statement of fact. <Man, some people are sensitive.>
Should have said “advanced in age lady”. Sheesh…
Hey Bob take a Midol. Is this lady your grandma or something?
I have never seen anyone so worked up over somebody else being called old.
@Pete….I think its hard for Brady to share time with anyone. He feels like he has to be the top dog. I find him completely annoying to listen to. Mainly because of his needless tendency to add EMPHASIS to almost EVERY other WORD. If you haven’t noticed before, you’ll never be able to NOT notice this going forward. (im sorry)
Unfortunately for me, I can bring myself to turn over to Naylor & Lansberg. So im sorta stuck.
Mike S – I hear you, those days are long gone. I think you can only count on the print media to follow that old adage, and they are disappearing. Follow them on twitter and some of them are classic fan boys
The worst part is that Patrillo thinks it endears her to her listners/viewers when she calls out her fanboy towards Toronto teams and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Former players/coaches, yes they are allowed to be biased and its actually endearing when they do it. But hosts? Its pathetic and unprofessional in my opinion. I’m no real Millard fan, but I can’t tell you which team he cheers for and I respect that. Or at least he would never say or do something as juvenile as she did. Goes back to the problem with 95% of Rogers employees and their undying love of the Jays. Tell it like it is without emotion. That’s your job as a host.
@Original Mitch….I don’t get the hatred for Patrillo. She hosts a show called “Leafs Lunch“!! Why wouldn’t you expect her to be a fan, and what’s wrong with that? Ever hear how much Hayes slurps Matthews all the time? Why no mention of that?
Patrick O’Sullivan continued his bitter rants yesterday on Leafs Lunch. He told listeners to not tune in if they didn’t agree with him, threw shade at Don Cherry, and complained more about twitter dweebs.
I wonder if it was just coincidence that Mark Rowe and Bryan Hayes filled in for him during todays show or if he got in trouble. Either way he is becoming quite the polarizing personality.
and @Original Mitch Hayes is a host and a fanboy and I think he’s great at his job…
Mitch, allegedly original. You are wrong. “Your job as a host.” is to get an audience. How to do it is up to the host. That’s it. Nothing more, nothing less. Your job as a listener is to turn the channel if you don’t like it or turn it up if you do. Nothing more, nothing less.
Andi and Bryan expanding their roles? On Leafs Lunch with Andi Petrillo today, Bryan Hayes was a guest. Or should I say a pseudo co-host as he certainly was very combative with Andi in terms on handling the host’s job. Petrillo did well in the competition, if that was what it was, however Hayes certainly has a lot of experience hosting and it showed. Andi, with a different personality than Bryan’s, held her own and the teaming up has potential.Bryan also was on Leafs Lunch at least once last week. I wonder if TSN1050 is thinking of having Bryan do both Overdrive and Leafs Lunch? Andi would stay as cohost. Or if Andi will also cohost Overdrive with Hayes. Concurrently, I would expect Petrillo to be promoted to permanent host of TSN Leafs TV hockey broadcasts next year as TSN shakes things up. Were Petrillo’s numbers from the last two books better than the old Hayes hosted version of Leafs Lunch? Probably.As Overdrive has failed to make a significant dent in PTS’s ratings, is TSN1050 attempting to maximize the use of their only two real stars (Hayes and Petrillo) until Bob McCown decides either to renew or retire?
@ Bob…Thank you for taking valuable time out of your day to think you needed to reply.No question was asked.
I trust you will be respectful to the next person that your job requires you to ask ” Would you like fries with that cheeseburger ? “
Wow. Someone is jumping to conclusions. Andi sat in for Duthie when he took his winter break to Turks and Caicos with the family and again when he covered the Masters. Do you honestly think they would put her in that role over Duthie? That is hilarious….
Hayes was at the ACC to host Overdrive last week and again this week on game day (Leafs Lunch was done there too) so he jumped in as a guest on LL. He probably let his ego get to him and tried and takeover as host (as he knows how awful Petrillo is as host). I didn’t listen because Andi is so inept that I no longer tune in…
Why was my post removed?
@tooloose
That’s cool man, if you think pom poms and fanboying over the city’s team is the best way to get an audience, then you must LOVE Jamie Campbell.
Personally, I prefer a host with integrity who might cheer for a team at home, but when at work remains neutral and lets the color commentator assess the situation. Maybe its an old school philosophy of mine, i’m not sure. I also hate when newscasters show their political affiliation on-air.
@OriginalMitch
I don’t think you understood what I was saying. I don’t think pompoms and/or fanboys are the best way to get an audience (except when it is.). I was reacting to your definitive statement that you “Tell it like it is. That’s your job as a host.” That’s just not true. Your job as a host is to grow an audience.
Very similar to sports. Just win baby.
Anyone listen to Howard Berger on Toronto Mike this week? Thought he was fairly candid and open, which was refreshing. He comes across a bit needy and arrogant at times, but I felt for him when he discussed how he was let go. Guy seemed to be really passionate about his job and the sport.