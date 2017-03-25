By TSM
Mike brought your attention to the fact that despite all the changes over at the Fan 590 there remains not one woman on the roster of on air personnel nor on the production side of things either. Sources tell me at Rogers that they go to great lengths to promote gender equality on the media side and that they are aware of the facts as they remain on air at Dave Cadeau’s station.
Speaking of Cadeau, let’s see, Brady and Walker in the morning. Brady and Walker in the afternoon. Walker in the afternoon. I get all of that. When you introduce Ben Ennis as a co-host of a show, how is it still the Andrew Walker Show? Walker and Ennis? Andrew and Ben? Talking Sports with Bendrew?Andrew Walker and friend? The Andrew Walker show featuring Ben Ennis??? Seems odd to me.
I’ve heard both guys before and I’ve heard both guys alone. Not sure why, but there is something off about these two guys together. It’s not quite nails on chalk but it’s pretty damn close. I can’t put my finger on it but it seems to me that the problem is there’s only one mic. Having said that it’s still early days. On the positive side there’s not where to go but up!
Meanwhile, with Mike’s story in mind, wasn’t it great to see this tweet this week?:
when @FadooBobcat is away…I’m getting the chance to have my say! Well sort of…co-hosting PTS @FAN590 with @SNKenReid 4-5pm today.
— carly agro (@SNCarlyAgro) March 22, 2017
Now that’s progress wouldn’t you say?
Speaking of tweets, this was interesting don’t you think?:
My son is in an away hockey tournament this weekend so we got to listen to two full hours of the Fan morning shows(1 hour morning drive and 1 hour Blair) this am:
From 8-10 the only mention of the Toronto Raptors who played last night was on the updates. I know, I know Leafs are in the playoff hunt, but behind the Blue Jays in spring training??? Come on now!
At 8am, Elliotte Friedman joined the threesome. The hosts honed in on Tyler Bozak and the success he has enjoyed this season. Friedman spoke about that for some time before moving on to topics like the Olympics and more. Then, kind of out of nowhere Elliott Price asked Friedman “So what’s with the NHL teams falling all over themselves to sign college free agents? Is it really worth it when none really make it?” I get that the the Montreal vet is new to Toronto, but he knows Bozak was a college free agent too right?
I’m not sure about Mike but my email, text and DM list was full after the “expose” on the Fan Sausage Party last week.
However, if you take a look at the print business in Toronto in the sports industry things are only slightly better in terms of equal representation.
The Toronto Sun lists their columnists on this page. Not a single woman on the list covering sports.
The National Post as far as I can tell has no women writing sports.
The Toronto Star is a little better with 2 full time female writers on the sports beat. Laura Armstrong and Kerry Gillespie. (no your friend and mine Rosie does not write sports full time, so she doesn’t count.) Jennifer Quinn was the sports editor, however in a recent announcement it seems she was promoted off the beat.
Over at the Globe and Mail Shawna Richer is listed as the sports editor. Rachel Brady is the lone female writer.
I apologize in advance if I missed anyone, however with the number of scribes actually writing for newspapers falling, it gets harder and harder to find an accurate roster let alone a list of female writers.
My point being while the Fan has a long way to go, the print business is barely doing any better. One thought that the Lisa Olson incident of 1990 would have improved things in the business. Maybe they have for women in sports media in general (see below). However there certainly doesn’t appear to be much progress in the print business does there?
Thanks to many of those loyal readers who have pointed out that I have missed significant contributions from women on the Toronto sports media print side:
Lori Ewing (winner of 2016 George Gross Award) has handled the Toronto Raptors beat for The Canadian Press for years. Melissa Couto also writes for CP in Toronto.
It’s also worth nothing that Donna Spencer is a CP writer in Calgary, as is Lisa Wallace in Ottawa.
Finally, the Sports Editor for CP is Julie Scott
Meanwhile, Richard Deitsch has it that Sam Ponder could be the new host of the NFL ESPN show! How awesome is that??? Who would have thunk that we would get to the point where a female sportscaster would be hosting a show of that magnitude. That IS progress.
John Buccigross from ESPN had a touching story about watching his son play his last hockey game. If you read this site, you liked Bob McKenzie’s book then you will like reading this piece too. You can find it here.
The other day I heard (and may have tweeted or written about) Eric Smith on the Fan talking about the two preceding Saturdays where the NBA was on ESPN and at least one of the teams sat their stars. Kudos to Smith for ripping the teams and players for not playing their best each and every game. Can you imagine paying to see LeBron play against the Clippers and he is a healthy scratch? More of a hat tip to Smith for noting that fans are getting screwed in the world of dynamic pricing where a game like this one where Lebron is playing in LA would have been tagged with a heavy premium, adding a ton of salt to the wound of Lebron sitting out.
The coverage of this south of the border has been excellent. Stan Van Gundy was especially critical of the moves:
“My only thing is that I hope that everybody, when they’re making the decisions, whatever it is they decide, at least factors the fans into the decision. To me, look, I think the perspective we tend to lose in this league is who we get paid by. And we get paid by the fans.”
This was a hot topic on Mike and Mike on ESPN radio too.
Richard Deitsch has been on fire lately (look up) and he broke the news, BTW that Mike and Mike could be headed for splitsville.
Have to love the Leafs trying to explain their ticket prices as benefiting the fans by closing the gap between what they charge and what brokers are getting. I’d have a lot more patience with the the ticket raise if they simply called a spade a spade. Costs went up. We want to make more money. I can live with either of those answers.
Tony Keller wrote this piece in the Globe and Mail attempting to connect high ticket prices in Toronto with low prices in Arizona. Ummmm, no Tony. The markets have nothing to do with each other. The market will always be what it will bear. The Leafs (and Raptors) continue to jack up prices (especially for top seats) because corporations continue to pay top dollar. In Arizona they are priced to a level they hope the fans will buy them. There is no connection whatsoever. What the Leafs pay in revenue sharing is tied to what Arizona does. That, however is totally different.
Just when we thought things would quiet down for a while, TSN 1050 has shuffled the deck again. Gone is their Gameday show from 9-12. Adieu Matt Cauz and Gareth Wheeler. Naylor and Landsberg have picked up the 9-10 hour so their show runs 6-10. They get followed up by Dan Patrick from 10-11. Leafs Lunch is now on the air from 11-1. Scott MacArthur follows in his usual slot and then the afternoon drive with the Over Drive team. I am told that Wheeler (who recently announced via social media that he is undergoing treatment for cancer that has returned- GET WELL SOON) will maintain his soccer duties.
of over the past 7 years. Yes I am no longer with TSN 1050. The best thing I can say about TSN 1050 is all the people there are so (2/4)
— Matthew Cauz (@mcauz56) March 24, 2017
This follows news that another 50 heads were cut at Post Media’s Vancouver outlets, the Province and Sun.
Let’s all hope together that those affected find work and soon.
I was asked this week if I thought anyone would buy the Sun or Postmedia for, if nothing else their sports assets. It’s a great question. Who, I responded, would consider a purchase? Perhaps the better question is, what exactly would they be buying?
I have no connection whatsoever with The Athletic startup out of Chicago nor do I have any shares of Yahoo! However at present I’d put more money on those two succeeding then the Sun properties.
I hope someone does step up and buy them. I do think they could operate as a stand alone sports outlet with reporters across the country; a digital version of the old USA Today National all sports daily. However there’s a lot of competition out there right now. Sportsnet is number one in Canada in that regard and does a pretty good job. TSN’s online presence is a total failure. They should really kill their website.
Speaking of the Sportsnet website, Mike handled click bait all too well last week, this week they carried a story on the Maple Leafs that had no specific author listed. Instead the article was only attributed to the Canadian Press. Really? They can’t tell us who wrote it? More importantly they don’t have enough talent there to cover the Leafs. Respectfully, I say the article was nothing that spectacular. Surely there had to be something else to use as filler besides that! (yes, I know you all told me on Twitter you are sure it was written by Jonas)
As always, thanks for keeping me busy, for filling my inbox, voicemail, text messages and DM’s.
From Bremerton, have a great weekend!
Jonah
COMMENTS
Another sad day as the job loose keep mounting in the media business, I as well hope they find soon. As for going to watch any professional sporting event live has left may of the average sports fan like myself with what ever they want to call it these days happy just as to watch it at home.
Equality is important in any walk of life as it makes everybody stronger.
With that said, you do not counter gender inequality by simply “hiring more females”. Equality means everyone (regardless of sex or ethnicity) get the same opportunity for a job. There are only a handful of a sports media jobs in this town, and even less openings for those jobs. If the best candidate for the job is a male (or female, or a giraffe) you hire them. The message I took from this post was that priority should be given to those, who in the past, have been neglected. That is not equality.
I think you bring up a good topic about inequality but don’t take it all the way. I like The Athletic, but where is their female contributor? How about the lack of visible minorities in sports radio? What about an openly gay radio host or beat writer?
WIll Cauz continue to do his stupid proline picks of the day? He’s horrible.
“$20 will get you….83 Bucksssss”
I’ve been unfortunate to have had many interactions with Cauz. While I never wish job losses on anyone I’m not overly upset with this. I could stand on a building downtown with a megaphone and get more listeners than he ever did.
Wow. Another commercial for rogers – AND a slam of TSN for their website to go along with it? I read content on the TSN web site all the time – I find it to be far superior to what Sportsnet offers. Twitter provides links to stories and any audio streaming I want to read or hear. It works for me….I’m not paid to say that, nor do I have any special interest in saying that.
Q: Is this site sponsored by Rogers in some way? It sure is slanted towards them pretty well every week. My preference is to pick TSN over anything Sportsnet offers on TV, Radio or the web. (I find Sportsnet to to be garbage – refer to Tim and Sid and the highlight shows as proof) – so I thought I would give try to TSN equal time here.
I know the site focuses on Toronto media. But I wouldn’t mind some ratings info on the TV side. Like how do TSN and Rogers compare on Leafs & Raptor coverage…How do properties like World Junior, March Madness, the tennis majors, PGA and Curling perform on TSN (Rogers has none of these, so I would find it interesting if having only hockey and half raptors in winter months hurts them at all – they claim to be #1 in Canada…but if I want variety, how can they claim that?)
I’m all for women on sports radio if they know what they are talking about. Andi Petrillo to me has been meh on Leafs at Lunch at best. She talks about her personal issues far too often. I don’t care what her husband says or thinks about certain things. It’s also seriously getting harder and harder to listen to Poulin and especially Button gush over her for half an hour a show. Used to listen to Hayes, O’Neill and McClennan everyday. Now I’m stuck with Petrillo and whomever they can free up for an hour. It’s sometimes completely unlistenable, O’Sullivan has some interesting insights and thoughts, but sounds like he woke up 5 minutes before every show. They need to get another former player with a serious hockey personality in there. Similar to O’Neill. Wade Belak would have been ideal (RIP). Someone who is funny, won’t take himself seriously and is entertaining.
Would Cauz be considered a part of those “looming Bell Layoffs” we heard about late last year or is this something completely separate?
Cauz leaving is further proof that TSN has officially given up on radio in Toronto. I will put up a lengthy post on this later.
Totally agree with your comments concerning TSN’s website. It does a disservice not only to the readers but also the fine talent whose written work is not adequately promoted and showcased.
We get it, the FAN lacks women. As do MSM sports sections. How many times can this topic be milked? I’m all for more women covering sports, but if not many women pursue a career in that area, I wouldn’t hire women just for the sake of hiring women. Can’t imagine a lot of women go into sportswriting. And that’s okay. If anything, we should be empowering women to pursue careers in sports media, not typecasting them as women and hiring them based on their gender. Enough with this topic already.
Sorry to hear about Cauz being let go. Always thought he was an entertaining on-air presence. He’d pair much better with Landsberg that Naylor. In any event, if TSN 1050 wants to catch Jeff Blair in the ratings, throwing on a syndicated show for an hour that people can just get on 1150 and extending two shows that aren’t exactly popular is NOT the way to do it. I admire them trying to do new things over the past year in other time slots, but it seems like they’re just rolling over and seceding late mornings to Blair. Not good.
I have mentioned before that TSN has given up on radio and the Cauz departure is further evidence of that.
Every job in the media is on life support, not just Sports media. People who have jobs are hanging on for dear life. None of them are worried about gender equality. Toronto is the top media market. Male or female you have to work your way up to get here, you don’t just get put here.
No woman in sports? really? I can’t turn on sportsnet or tsn highlight show and not see females on the screen, hmm any ideas why??
I look forward to reading your thoughts. I’m honestly starting to believe they threw in the towel after the first few years. When they bounced C-balls and made a few other changes some years ago, I figured they were going to make other changes, but they didn’t. Then, a few years and bad books later, they shuffled the entire lineup around, except they took took shows nobody was listening to and just put them in different time slots. It was like shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic. Move em’ all you want, the boat is still sinking.
At that point I gave up giving them a chance. They don’t care to do sports radio worth listening to in this market. It’s a promotional vehicle for TV. It’s their money, so I don’t care if they want keep wasting it, and this latest move just confirms they do. They’re broadcasting PART of a syndicated show and adding hours of other shows so they don’t have to hire talent.
Come July, what runs when there’s no Leafs Lunch? I have a Shiney penny that says the entire DP show on delay.
Jonah – we’re actually based out of San Francisco. Chicago was the first local site.
Our female contributors so far are Kaitlyn McGrath (associate editor), Stacey May Fowles, Holly MacKenzie and Seerat Sohi. I’m hopeful we’ll have someone on hockey by next season.
The only place I ever hear about the Athletic is on this site. I have never heard of anyone Mitrle just mentioned. The Atletic isn’t even on my radar. And I heard it was a pay site? Are you kidding me? it’s a glorified blog site.
With all the recent postings on this site about lack of women in sports media I think it should be noted that up until a couple of years ago TSM had a ‘Bikini of the Day’ photo included in all articles. This blog hardly has clean hands on this issue. Why, for example, doesn’t TSM print articles from female and minority guest contributors? This would be a concrete step beyond the usual thousand-word article that may satisfy the writer’s social justice pangs but does nothing in real life. Just my thoughts.
Beg to differ, Art. You’ve got to get out more.
The Athletic is a pay site – though the subscription is quite cheap. High quality writers, well written articles. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
There’s not a ton of quantity, but seems that will increase over time.
Cheap or not why shoud anyone pay at all? What does the Athletic have that is so much better than free sites like Sportsnet or TSN. Not to mention local papers or as art said blogs. Why should anyone pay to read Mirtle when they can go to pention plan puppets for example.
There are so many free sites. Nobody’s writting is worth paying for. Even is it’s just a buck or two. And if somebody was worth paying for it sure as hell isn’t Mirtle.
@Art
Might I ask if you pay for music or movies on the internet, as well?
@Drumanchor
I don’t to be honest. Music can be had for free on Youtube, the radio or stream services (forgot the name) I don’t really keep music on a mp3, but if i did you can convert youtube to MP3.
As for movies. It’s all about Kodi, I can’t believe anyone actually pays for Netflix.
Maybe I’m just cheap but I don’t understand paying for something that you can get for free. Unless the paid product is so much better in quality or reliability.
You do realize if nobody is paying, there are no writers, right? Art, honest question – do you buy the local newspapers to read articles, or do you steal them? Do you subscribe online to one of the papers, or do you find ways to get around their pay walls so you can read more than 10 stories per month?
I subscribe to the Athletic and feel I’m getting great value for what I pay per month. Anytime I go there to read a story I’m not blasted with embedded video ads, there’s no ads whatsoever. The Athletic also doesn’t use click bait, which both TSN and SN are guilty of. I don’t blame them though, that’s how they generate dollars to PAY the people who write those stories. Nobody works for free.
@Cowboyskanuck
There is a reason why newspapers are dying. People don’t want to pay for something they can get for free. The sun isn’t worth reading and I will dance on their grave when they go under. I don’t think the star has that same 10 stories thing. If they do I havn’t noticed, guess I don’t read 10 stories per month.
Nobody works for free you are correct. Somebody has to pay, but that somebody is not me. I feel like I am in the majority on this one. Most people would rather put up with ads than pay.
@Art
“Maybe I’m just cheap…”
I wouldn’t necessarily call you that.
Why the big deal about females writing or reporting on sports, just have the best person possible person do it regardless of male or female or whatever
I will tell you who should have his own one hour radio show is that Cam Stewart , guy knows sports, gambles and is entertaining
Someone should give him a chance instead of recycling the same old stuff
I get the impression there isn’t a whole lot you pay for. Do you steal from grocery stores, too?
Ha ha no, I pay for food. There is a bit of a diffrence between food you need to live, and unessential entertainment that can be had elsewhere for free.
I would echo those who’ve commented on the merits of the Athletic and the high quality of writing. I also subscribe and think it offers good value for a modest price. I also appreciate that someone like James Mirtle, who was interviewed a few months back on this site about the Athletic, would take time to post here. I expect he disregards the nonsense of a certain poster like others try to do.
@Ken B
You can call it nonsense all you want. You don’t have to agree with me. You can even think I’m a jackass, that’s fine.
But I’m sure a lot of people agred with me, and many others don’t. Like I said there is a reason why newspapers are failing. If you like the Athletic great enjoy. Diffrent strokes and all that.
In the end time will tell if there are enough people like you to keep it running long term.
Andi Petrillo is just not good on the radio – and an extra hour of her on the air is the one thing that would be worse than an extra hour of Gareth Wheeler…Matt Cauz suffered when Bob Mackowicz left the station for whatever reason. Cauz could be a bit annoying at times, but he worked really well with Macko IMO and that show worked for me. I was a regular listener to those two. But with Wheeler, I just couldn’t hack it – and with 2 hours of Leafs lunch now, I may bail on that show completely.
TSN is now “mail it in every day” other than Overdrive (which I do listen to). But between the garbage on the Fan 590 and the many shows I find unlistenable on TSN1050, I am having to find alternatives to sports radio. I’ve been listening to Dan Patrick quite a bit and I listen to a lot of podcasts now. But Toronto deserves better than we’ve got. I am a willing consumer, I just don’t have anything I want to consume.
Art,
There’s a massive difference between seeking out free blogs and free music streaming services and actively seeking ways to skirt around the rules to read/view/watch something for free.
One is taking advantage of free for use material, the other is outright theft.
You’ve made it pretty clear here that you have no problems stealing content. But lets be clear about what you are doing – you are stealing.
Thank you to those with the kind words. We’re just getting started and hope to keep growing as we add subscribers.
The staff numbers at the sports sections in Toronto have been decimated and press boxes at most games have many empty seats. We hope we can fill some of those. We are trying to make our subscriptions as reasonably priced as possible.
@Mike
Awesome glad we got that clear. I am not bothered by that at all. I am far from the only one using Kodi. It’s a awesome service.
But this wasn’t about Kodi vs. Netflix or Bell on demand.
This was about the athletic vs. Lits and lots of free blogs and news services. In that regard the choice is obvious IMO.
Speaking of Overdrive – Brian Hayes is decent as a host for talking hockey, the Jays and Raptors. Mostly because he stays current and relies on TSN’s excellent insiders to provide useful info to the show…But golf is also an important component of TSN’s schedule and Haye’s knowledge about golf (the sport and the tour) is embarrassingly “light”. He had Adam Hadwin on the show after his recent win and Hayes asked him a few basic questions about the tournament, his upcoming wedding, etc – then once he exhausted the 2 or 3 prepared simplistic questions, he resorted to his own general knowledge of golf, which revolves around the movie Happy Gilmore (that seems to be his frame of reference every time golf is discussed on Overdrive) – and Hayes actually asked a PGA tour pro what he thought about the movie Happy Gilmore….that was a real eye opener. A while ago Hayes was making stuff up about the Masters and how Augusta gives past winners replica green jackets to take home (False!)…He also said that unless Tiger plays, they won’t bring up the Masters on Overdrive….Anyway, my point is when TSN has a guy like Bob Weeks on staff, why isn’t he given a regular slot (a few minutes twice a week?) to talk about the tour and upcoming events, etc?
I realize that golf isn’t for everyone, but its on TSN quite regularly – so is tennis for that matter and it get no air time. Why is a flagship show allowed to effectively ignore it? Or worse, why have someone with zero knowledge talk about it on the air and embarrass themselves and the station?
@Mike
I just have said this in my earlier reply but I just thought of it. Technically I am not stealing by using Kodi. According to the law in Canada (at least as I have been told by several sources) It is legal to use these streaming services such as Kodi as long as a copy is not kept. If you are simply streaming and not saving it onto your hard drive it is some sort of grey area.
I don’t download, not that I object to those doing so. I am sure this means nothing to you but, I just thought I’d throw it out there. I also find it hard to believe that you never downloaded a song or movie with out paying for it. You never used Napster in the day? If you didn’t then hats off to you, I guess.
I was done with this…but you keep going.
Kodi isn’t a ‘service’. People pay money for service. Kodi is stealing, which you’ve established by your posts in this thread, you’re just fine with doing. Using the term “Technically” to excuse it, doesn’t change it. Have your several ‘sources’ ever explained to you why it’s legal to buy an android box anywhere, but why it can’t be sold with things like Kodi, or Show Box pre-loaded on them? I’ll give you a hint…it’s piracy and stealing content is against the law.
Now let’s go back to something else you said:
You claim to have never heard of it except here, claim it’s not on your radar, heard it was a pay site, and have the audacity to call it a ‘glorified’ blog site? If you’ve never read it, how would you know what the content is there? A blog is a hobby, people run them because they enjoy doing it as a hobby. The Athletic is no different than the sports section at a local newspaper, they pay the people who write stories, they pay for their employees, like John Lott (who btw, is the best baseball reporter in the city, imo) to travel to Florida so they can cover spring training. In order to do that, they need people to pay for what they do.
Do a quick google search you can find articles from many media sources like the Toronto star that support what I said. It is not illegal because it doesn’t create a perminate copy.
BTW I keep going because people such as yourself keep addressing me.
As for the athletic. You nake some fair arguements. Maybe I am being unfair. I checked it out today. And i think the front page daid something like for the hard core fan. Well I guess that’s not me. I guess it’s you. Enjoy
Quick Google search as you suggested.
http://m.huffpost.com/ca/entry/10593612
Your turn. Support your argument.
Your article focuses mostly on those selling preloaded boxes. Rather than the end user. I am not arguing that the providers of add ons such as TVaddons are ippertating legaly. Not the distributors of preloaded boxes. That would all depend on what country the add on devlopers are opperating from and what that countries laws area.
As for the end user.
https://www.thestar.com/business/2015/01/16/how-canadian-law-views-online-streaming-video-geist.html
I’ll give you the main highlight.
Here is my nominee for Objective Toronto Sports Media Member Of The Week:
At the end of a wrap up report from the ACC after the Leafs-Bruins game on Monday night, Sportsnet broadcaster Brendan Dunlop turned to Chris Johnston and said the following:
“Well, anytime the Leafs come out victorious it makes for a better day for you and I”
Stand-alone sports print/digital product that could financially sustain a staff that large? Count the number of ads in the sports section. It ain’t gonna happen. People buy a print newspaper for the whole product. News, comment, crossword, sudoku, entertainment and sports. Something for everybody … over the age of 50.
Sucks that Cauz is gone. He was fun to listen to and offered a different perspective. Too bad he and Macko never re-connected. Surprised that a guy who was the regular fill in on the all important morning show, and a knowledgable advocate of the CFL brand on TSN could be so easily dispendable. Thanks for the memories Cauz. I am a wiser wine drinker today beCauz of you. Good luck!
The Athletic is a cool option for hardcore sports fans. Mike and Jonah have given them tons of positive press here (a little too positive in my opinion. Mike gave them a best of award for 2016 which is ridiculous).
For me the problem is that they are trying not to be a blog but are doing stuff that blogs do better. Why would I pay to read people there who I can read elsewhere on their own blogs. Seems like they are trying to woo the blog readers into subscribing. They are also a big white sausage party too.
There’s still a lot of life left in the Sun and the Star and that’s where I’ll be staying.
@Robinaurora,
Your point brings up a gripe I have about TSN. With or without NHL hockey, they do little to hype any other sport that they have. This is especially noticeable without NHL games. They’re showing more basketball, tennis, and soccer than ever. Cool. So where’s the in-depth analysis for these sports outside of maybe a quick hit on Sportscentre? Where’s the basketball equivalent of That’s Hockey, or a weekly MLS show now that they’re broadcasting all of the Canadian MLS games? Baseball’s gotten really hot in this country in the last few years, but TSN does little original content, it just simulcasts ESPN’s stuff, including Baseball Tonight. I get that very few things in Canada will rate like hockey, but TSN could do a much better job of making the stuff they do have seem important.
I think the only contributor we have who has their own “blog” is Andrew Stoeten. We like that he brings something different to our Jays coverage, and people subscribe because they want to read all of his content, as well as our other Jays writers like Lott, Keri, Fehr etc.
Roughly 30% of our contributors bring some diversity to the site. Sportswriting in general needs a lot more. Hopefully we can continue to increase that as we add subscribers. As of now we only have seven staff and the rest are freelancers.
I am listening to Leafs Lunch….Andi Petrillo is embarrassing herself again. (She was just talking about how “hot” Axel Rose is. How many listeners need to hear that? Maybe Patrick O’Sullivan should talk about how “hot” Kate Upton is and see how far that gets him). She’s just terrible and this won’t work in the long run. And it’s kind of funny, because of all these blog items here demanding that women get on air jobs on sports radio (as if it’s a human rights issue). There are more high profile women in the highlights package programs than there are men, so there’s the equity. You don’t have to be pretty or cute on the radio, you have to be engaging and knowledgeable about sports. That’s it.
If this is any indication of what we’re going to get, then I’m sorry I guess that I’m against affirmative action for the sake of affirmative action. If there are no good female candidates to do these jobs adequately, then don’t force fit someone into a job they can’t do (see the “Peter Principle” as proof of concept)…IMO there are obviously not enough good male candidates to fill open slots on Toronto Sports radio, why would we think there would be any women who could do the job?
I am sorry that Matt Cauz is out of a job. Working with Wheeler cost him his job..He’s a better and more capable radio host than Andi Petrillo, but he loses.
Thought I should point out that for all the complaining that Andi gets on here, since the 1050 re-shuffle she’s actually put up the best numbers in 18-34 ratings that have been posted by Jonah. Yes, even better than Overdrive. She’s performing more than adequately and there’s absolutely no indication to show that another woman wouldn’t also be successful given the chance.
Been jockeying between The fan and TSN radio for the better part of three years now. Agree with the majority of sentiments here in regards to Leafs Lunch. Andi has her flaws but I find her co-hosts (whoever it may be) bring her down. Between Poulin/Button oodling over her and O’Sullivan going on tirades (we get it, you don’t like Zach Hyman) or talking about his latest twitter battle, I find she could be better supported. Dregs is a 50/50 to me. He’s either really engaged or gives off the impression that he really don’t care about radio (maybe he doesn’t, considering his insider status). And am I the only one who doesn’t understand how O’Sullivan still has a gig? He’s not relatable nor good on air IMO. I’ve turned off the show multiple times as a result of him.
I was a big fan of the Walker Show at the fan, he was my go to for 1-4 but I agree, he and Ben Ennis just don’t seem to jive well together. There’s far too much emphasis on their wealth or latest gym session to keep the regular joe listener like myself engaged. I also find they talk a little too much basketball (anyone else with me on this?)
For my age group (25), Overdrive is the only show I make sure I tune into daily or catch afterwards via podcast. It’s entertaining and O’Neill has done much better than I expected talking sports other than hockey. Bob just doesn’t appeal to me.
Cheers
@Mirtle
Does Scott Wheeler not manage pension plan puppets? It may not be a personal blog, but it’s a blog site and he writes there. I think that would qualify with what Real Jim said.
So I wonder what other writers fall into that same category? Perhaps none, I’m not sure. to be honest I haven’t heard of most of them other than Alter and yourself.
I wish you luck with your site. It’s not for me and that’s ok, not everything is for everybody. I just don’t get charging for a few sports articles, especially given the seemingly endless content out there on the web for free.
In the end it doesn’t matter what I think as long as you get enough people who are willing to pay up. Time will tell if you do or not.
I find what ruins the Walker and Ennis show is too much JD Buttkiss. Who cares about his betting and dates and other personal things.
Can you guys imagine if Art’s boy David Bastl, who had never hosted a radio show before being Mike Richards’ sidekick for a couple long years, ended up getting a job at The Athletic writing?
It’d make for one of the great wrestling heel-turns of all-time. “Can you guys believe how much better Bastl has made The Athletic?!!!!”
Lots of posts here, Art. Never a bad thing to step away for a while and take some personal inventory.
As for the demise of Matt Cauz and Gareth Wheeler, the numbers spoke for themselves and no one listened to the show. No one on this site ever wrote about anything any of them said, and that is a factor. They left it there too long, and lost in all this is no one listened either when it was Macko and Cauz judging from some of the ratings listed here, nor did an audience take to Mackowicz being on with Cybulski against Bob McCown.
For every bad luck thing that’s happened at TSN Radio, Richards getting cancer, Macko being unable to work (tweets a lot though!), Wheeler getting sick, and I think there’s something else I’m forgetting, there have been terrible and awful programming decisions right from the get-go.
Richards being hired and paid crazy money to not deliver in the mornings
Syndicated programming in a bunch of different time slots during the day in the first year or two
Not giving Cybulski a good partner to go after McCown with for a different audience
Giving Naylor a primetime show in the afternoon. He is not a host.
Giving Naylor a primetime show in the morning. Did I mention he is not a host?
Not signing “free agents” when they were out there. Tim and Sid were there for the taking when The Score was imploding. The Fan grabbed them.
Andrew Walker could have been hired. He wasn’t.
Greg Brady could have been hired. He wasn’t.
New guy Eliot Price was TSN property for a long time. Good enough for the Fan, not for a struggling competitor also owned by Bell.
Any of the 590 castoffs when Crystal and Brady and a few others were hired could have been brought in, namely Gord Stellick, Don Landry. They have name recognition at the least, it would have been familiar voices. The only new voice they’ve had success with is Hayes. You have to do better than that.
So many big mistakes, but dumping a show absolutely no one listened to or cared about isn’t one of them. I’m hoping and betting they take the time to re-group and a new local show is in there by next fall. What’s the point of a show during Blue Jays season when Blair’s ratings will swallow them up?
Perhaps TSN 1050 could just save some money by firing their PD. Not sure what he’s doing at this point. Could have used his wasted salary to keep Cauz who was one of the better guys in their lineup. He was great with Mackowycz until Bob got lost in the Bermuda Triangle. I listened to the Dan Patrick show for about three minutes today as they discussed the origins of the team name ‘Tar Heel’ and I left, never to return. Don’t expect much Leafs talk from an American show. I find the broadcasting of a U.S. produced show in a 6 am to 7 PM slot insulting and the first white flag of surrender by TSN that the radio experiment has failed. Curious that they give up on the 10 am slot with Mike Richards daily Podcast about to begin in a couple of weeks broadcasting 10am – Noon via an app. Other than Overdrive, there is nothing happening at 1050. Is Overdrive earning enough revenue to sustain the current trio or will that show be slashed as well when contracts are up?
Mike Richards presumably was let go because his salary couldn’t be justified any longer. Richards did a dead-man walking tour in the afternoon to ride out his contract, then left. Naylor got cancelled from the 4-7 slot and went to mornings, presumably only because he was still under contract. How do you take a guy who failed in one of the two prime time slots then put him in the other prime time slot and expect any success? Must be all the ‘synergy’ they expected with Landsberg at his side, another cancelled guy still under contract. Their ratings are a failure, so why not extend that failure another hour into the day?
So all I can guess is Cauz was let go because his contract was up and TSN has cut their budget dramatically. Scott MacArthur was the Blue Jays beat reporter who they slid into a full time slot which was likely a lateral move salary-wise. So what happens when Landsberg and Naylor’s contracts are up? Will Leafs Lunch start at 530 am? Maybe they should just take turns simulcasting TSN Radio in from other cities like Montreal, Winnipeg and Vancouver. Is TSN radio a gong show in all those other cities? I have no clue. Now that Landsberg is on until 10 AM does this mean he doesn’t come in until 7 am? Cauz with his humour is best suited to the morning drive slot. Hoping he pulls a Brady and takes a year off, waits until Naylor and Landsberg are canned, then comes back. Timing was just a bit off, Cauz would be good with Walker. Ennis I find just reiterates things he’s seen on Twitter or online and has few original thoughts.
TSN 1050: 530-10 Newspaper guy who was cancelled 4-7 pm plus cancelled TV guy. From 10-11 Some ignorant U.S. show. Coming at you 11-1 former TV girl with whichever ex-player or GM happens to show up.Then 1-4 it is a former Jays beat reporter. 4-7 Two ex-NHL Players teamed up with the one single actual legitimate radio guy in the entire lineup.
To quote Yaz, ” I have no clue.” Agreed…and double for Art
@Too Loose
Thanks for your contribution.
You like it because it was free.
Ha ha well played
It’s about time the 9-12 show on TSN was gassed. It just wasn’t good radio. Add me to the list of people who saw the new lineup and thought to themself that TSN doesn’t give a crap about the radio side of things. Maybe they are biding their time in trying to find an adequate replacement show for the time slot, but it seems like they just cobbled something together to save some money and get by.
With baseball set to start, I think they missed out on an opportunity to give the Fan a good run with a baseball only show. Maybe they could have had Scott MacArthur start an hour early and do a Blue Jays Lunch show from 12-1, which would lead right into his show. Move the extended Leafs Lunch an hour earlier and rename it Leafs Brunch. Capitalize on what should be a Leafs’ playoff appearance, as well as the excitement of a new baseball season. TSN has the horses to provide great baseball coverage.
@James
I actually laughed out loud at your wrestling scenario. Bravo.
In my opinion one of the few areas where 1050 had better programming than 590 was on weeknights with guys like Tatti, Hogan, Ambrogio, etc………..but then they lost Tatti to 1150 and they decided to use guys like Hogan to plug holes in other timeslots when things like the Richards departure happened
For the last several months 1050 has completely abandoned local programming on weeknights when they don’t have a Leafs or Raptors game………sometimes it’s a replay of Dan Patrick………..sometimes it’s an NBA game (Cavs-Spurs last night, for example)……..and a couple of weeks ago it was ACC college basketball post season tournament games……….I would love to know the audience numbers they are getting for things like that
@James
I believe this is the 2nd time you have criticized me for over posting and then proceeded to write a book on here.
regardless let me entertain your hypothetical scenario of if Bastl joined the athletic. It wouldn’t make 1 bit of difference to me. 1. He isn’t a writer as far as I can tell, so it would probably not be any good. 2. I’m still not paying money to read him or anybody else, when I can read tons of other writers for free.
To make the scenario more fair.. let’s say he made is podcast a pay site, or he joined his old friend Richards with his new website and that had a paywall. I still wouldn’t subscribe because yet again I can listen to the radio for free. I like the guy, I think he is good at his job as many other guys are. but I am not paying to listen or read anyone’s work. It’s guys talking or writing about the game. It’s not the game itself.
Was tired of Cauz long before his mid morning show was cancelled. Wheeler was listenable when he hosted sports show with media reporters, columnists at SUNTV and maybe only good now for soccer coverage. Mike Hogan should stick to Argos radio play by play, as his radio hosting days gone 4 good.
2 hours of Petrillo is 2700 seconds too long, in my opinion. Not a good listen at all and brings nothing analytically positive to the hosting/conversation mode. U.S. syndicated tv show weekday mid mornings is a joke and like others, it appears TSN 1050 has put up white flag and given up being competitive with SPORTSNET 590.
I enjoyed Mike Richards on TSN 1050 and think a 900-1200 show would’ve give Blair show a ratings battle. Scott MAC should be given an 1100 am Baseball Today show for an hour, then resume his own show 1-4. Blue Jays will be topic of daily discussion starting late April, so why not give him his baseball show given being Jays radio/tv reporter for past few years.
As for lack of women working in sports media — none of them on air at FAN as announcer, sports update reader or even analyst/insider. Those working for CP and newspapers I’m sure are talented, but why are NONE of them ever on for 10 minute segments with local sports radio hosts.
Lands called Naylor ‘anidiot’ this morning’s show which he should’ve apologized for immediately, instead of several minutes later. Why is FAN show called ‘Brady and Price’ when Price does all intros before and after commercial breaks. Price doesn’t know how 2end interviews except 1 word answers like ‘thanks’ or ‘next’ Can’t have 2 guys use to being main host on their own shows, co hosting . Never going to work.
My favourite local female sportscasters are Kate Beirness and Jackie Redmond. Both know their sports and deliver their on air reports crisply with sly sense of humour 2 boot. Would be fascinating to put them together for cohosting sports radio show on Saturdays or Sundays — which of Bell or Rogers would be dare enough to give this experiment a try, as I would listen to them compared to most male tv/radio blatherers.
You meant 7200 seconds. Or did you mean 45 minutes too long? I don’t like/loathe Petrillo. She is okay.
Hayes is the only radio guy on 1050 and I assume he got a big raise to take on the 4-7 slot or at least the same pay with a new bonus structure. O’Neill and McLennan likely got raises as well but not as much because their salaries are partially paid by the TV side.
Anybody know how TSN Radio fares in Vancouver x 2, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal? I do find their app quite simple. Quick tap of the button and you are listening to another station immediately. Sometimes somebody will Tweet that they’re on TSN-somewhere and I’ll flip to it. 590 App makes you start by looking at some woman from City TV whom I’ve never seen before for 5 seconds then forces you to watch a commercial before the App plays. Maybe the revenue from one commercial on the TSN radio app could have saved Cauz.
yaz – I’m still using the old ROGERS Radio app (v1.5) for precisely this reason. It’s not quite as simple as TSN’s but a decent radio only app. Sportsnet’s app is just a vehicle for ads. Tried it for a week, deleted it.
Have to hand it to Art for responding with equanimity and aplomb to the many who are challenging his viewpoint.
It was like a few posts ago when Antonio handled the many challenges to his opinion on compensation for junior hockey players that was based on his experiences with his son.
Very well-handled by both, and on a site that encourages respectful debate, this should be noted.
Forgot about that version. Nice.
Outside of the box conspiracy theory: given that 1050 filled Cauz’ hours with an extra hour of Naylor and Landsberg ( how long will Landsberg put up with that?), an hour of the Dan Patrick show which can just as easily be dumped, and pulling Leafs Lunch an hour earlier — with Mike Richards new show airing Apr 12 from 10am to Noon – is 1050 planning on simulcasting the Mike Richards show?
He is the only proven ratings grab ever as an individual at the station. Would that be any different than broadcasting the Dan Patrick show in that it is produced entirely separately from TSN and they just pay a fee? (I understand ESPN has a minority ownership in TSN so there is a link to Patrick) Or could they pay Richards a percentage of ad revenue that TSN receives? I couldn’t stand the Richards show but at least it’s local. I’d rather have a show I don’t like that interviews people about the Leafs and Jays than extended Gamecocks talk with the Danettes.
@yaz
I highly doubt it. Richards was on Toronto Mike about a month ago and wasn’t shy about bashing 1050 management, or should I say mis-management. He pretty much accused them of intentionally tanking. He wasn’t kind to Bell itself, either. While he did say Bell Let’s Talk day did good things, he also pointed out how Bell has used the day to fire/layoff staff and have it buried under the good publicity of Bell let’s Talk.
I doubt either party wants much to do with the other.
@Mike S – yeah, when you’re airing regular season out of market NBA games … you know you’re phoning it in. That’s brutal. I agree, the one edge TSN used to have was their evening and weekends were superior to The Fan. Now even that’s gone.
It’s a shame TSN Radio comes across like it’s semi given up. Toronto should absolutely be big enough for two sports stations (if similar sized American markets are any indication).
Dan Patrick has not been working for or affiliated with ESPN for more then 10 years.
Mike Richards just announced his cohost for RawMikeRichards.com will be…. David Bastl!
You know I’m pumped! Loved the show on TSN 1050 and now my favourite sports talk duo is back together again.
Can’t wait till April 12th. Nothing on the radio I’d rather listen too. And it will be on video too.
Richard Deitsch’s latest podcast suggested ESPN was about to cut a number of on-camera people to save salary. So here is my conspiracy theory re: Dan Shulman does just Sunday Night Baseball (ie. no more college basketball) and is the eventual replacement for Bob McCown
Sperk,
With all do respect to Dan he is not enough of a “hockey guy” and not the guy that will break your big hockey news, which is what they want from their morning and evening hosts. Dan is your baseball and basketball specialist. If the fan wants to take the risk of their hosts sounding like Jeff O Neil trying to talk about a sport he knows nothing about then they will risk using Mr Shulman.
I couldn’t take 3 hours of Schulman if he was indeed the one to replace Bob – I find his voice very annoying after a few minutes –
Big G – excellent point re: Shulman not being a hockey guy….are you saying MCCown is a hockey expert though 🙂 They’d have enough pucks around to augment the hockey talk similar to what happens on McCown’s show now. Plus, Shulman’s done a show on the FAN before, albeit an eon ago. You are right, the NHL rights holder hiring a non-hockey guy for their top radio gig is a bit of a gamble though
Re the idea that Dan Shulman couldn’t host Prime Time Sports because he’s not a ‘hockey guy’ – He already DID host that show, in the 90s when McCown did mornings. And that was BEFORE he spent 20 years of becoming one of the top play by play guys in America. So A) the idea that Sportsnet wouldn’t take him is pretty laughable, because it would be a CRAZY coup, and B) Barring some choice from personal reasons, he’s not giving up being a career as one of the most respected pbp guys in America to do afternoon drive sports radio in Toronto.
Also, McCown is basically openly disdainful about hockey and he has the top show in the country.
For people that say there is too much Jays talk on PTS…today, the last Friday before opening day…there has been no Jays talk on the roundtable.
What the hell are they doing? And there are people here that seriously think Cox and Shannon have improved and should be on every roundtable….
Once the SJW’s have succeeded in getting 100% women in radio hosting roles, what will be the next cause celebre? Maybe getting the mentally challenged a four hour block in the afternoon?
No cirroc, we like having you here.
New post coming in the next hour or so.
As for as a name change for the Andrew Walker show. I like him but you can tell he’s so full of himself there was zero chance he was giving up his full name in the show title. Zero chance. What do you think ?