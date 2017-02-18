Has Donald Trump Turned You Off Of Sports Too?

photo from here
By TSM
Hello sports fans.
Thank you for patience as we try to spruce the place up a little bit. Like everything else around here, it take a village.
Lots to talk about so let us get to it.
Mrs. TSM is an addict. No matter the time or day our television is turned to HGTV. Despite the fact she hates moving, can’t stand decorating or upgrading homes she lives, eats and breathes “home” shows.
A funny thing has happened along the way to the Donald taking the Oval (sorry, Scandal reference). CNN is now on our TV all the time! Seriously, I haven’t seen a home show in about a month. It’s 24/7 Donald in our home.
The funny thing is, I can say it has started to effect me too. As I’ve written before, the podcast catchers of the world has made living outside of Toronto really easy to remain a Toronto sports fan. All the shows get downloaded to my Samsung edge (no, not a note!) multiple times per day and then anytime I am in the car I don’t have to suffer through local radio (all Seahawks all the time). The biggest benefit is that I can pick and choose the segments I want to listen to the 5-6 times per day I am in the car. However, thanks to my friends at TuneIn Radio, I now can listen to CNN in the car!
With the Leafs in a lull of the season, the Raptors in a swoon and the Blue Jays just being at the start of spring training, I haven’t listened to a whole lot of sports radio. I look all the time and there just doesn’t seem to be much to listen to compared to the sh!t show going on in the real world of news.
Maybe with the trade deadlines almost being upon us and the games starting to matter I will get re-engaged but for now, I am totally re-engaged in the political world.
Are you paying less attention to sports media these days too?
I will say, I am on the verge of actually subscribing to a few physical newspapers too by the way!
Did you happen to catch Dean Blundell’s post Fan exit on Twitter?
Here are some gems:
This one is more recent, but clearly not much love lost between Dean and Simmons.
Nor with Bruce Arthur. Strong comment to put in writing that “no one” likes them. I wonder if he can defend that.
Now this is fascinating! No one that I am aware of has ever said that Rogers on air staff have been directed with regards to Blue Jays content. I am not saying it’s never happened, but rather no one has ever said it’s happened.
I hope Dean discusses this more on his podcast. The audience would love to know what he was told to say (or not say) about The Blue Jays, Raptors, or Maple Leafs. The who, what, where would be awesome to hear. It takes guts to tweet it, let’s see if he finishes the job.
Rumors were true. Kollins was going to let Dean be Dean until he pulled the rip cord. It doesn’t sound like Dean got along to well with those in charge after Kollins left.
Rumor was he hated doing the show. I guess, once again we should believe what we hear.
Wow, I wonder why he felt ignored.
Meanwhile.. Mike Richards has been hinting for a while that his non-compete was about to be up and that he’d be free to take on TSN 1050.
Announcement!Go to this link https://t.co/Mug4eFpFgR @alexmarvez @dshoalts @simmonssteve @CP24 @torontomike @BobWeeksTSN Join #RichardsArmy pic.twitter.com/zb2I0PUs5w
— Mike Richards (@RawMikeRichards) February 16, 2017
So what did Mike announce?
“No more BS, no more corporate BS, no more listening to people who don’t know what they are talking about”
Ok then… So Mike is going to be launching a raw website where he claims to be talking sports unplugged. Interesting idea. Let’s see what it looks like come April.
Speaking of interesting…
@HayesTSN @TorontoMikeS Please provide all stats equally for Toronto radio shows or your funding gets pulled…
— Greg Brady (@sn590gbrady) February 14, 2017
Nice to see everyone getting along in the radio sandbox. Will it last????
“But even if all of those factors had not been at play, acquiring Ibaka for this moderate price was a no-brainer decision for Ujiri and his staff.”
The Raptors made a trade this week!
That quote from the best local article on the deal IMHO.
The best online video on the Raptors deal?
from the Vertical and our friends at yahoo.com
Nice to see Tyler Dellow is back to putting fingers to keys and another great get by The Athletic Toronto. Hat tip to James Mirtle for landing top talent to the upstart sports subsite. It’s awesome seeing another Jonah, this one way more renowned than I, on screen tapping sports. In case you are wondering, landing Keri is a big get.
So, with new morning shows at both Toronto based radio stations having been granted in the last “little” while can we wish for and receive a new Tsn.ca???
Ouch! Did you read this quick Q&A with Paul Godfrey???
I know it’s been a few weeks since the Superbowl, but has a single word been written in any real format about SimSub? Seriously, what happened to the lawsuit? Not seriously, did the sky fall???
Long before Facebook, Al Gore’s Internet even we kids of the 70’s and 80’s grew up on WWF Wrestling. Sport or entertainment (or both) I don’t care, my childhood was fuller as a result of watching those matches on TV or yes, at Maple Leaf Gardens or even a Wrestlemania down at Skydome. To this day I can still rattle off the names of all the characters I grew up watching. Many are gone now, no doubt some the result of the hard life associated with entertaining kids like me. So it was with a hint of sadness that I read:
George (The Animal) Steele, famous for tearing up turnbuckles, dead at the age of 79. One of the great acts in wrestling history
— steve simmons (@simmonssteve) February 17, 2017
The animal was one of the best characters on TV. Let’s be honest though, we liked him a lot more when he was bad then when he was good.
Finally, I happened to be back in Toronto last week for a quick stint. My dad celebrated his 80th bday. Not that he’s ever read this site, but it was great being home for such an amazing day. Happy Birthday dad! Looking forward to the next 80.
TSM
COMMENTS
As an American that listens to 590 and 1050, i wish it was a DT free zone. I FF thru Bob talking politics and really hate when he wastes Deitsch’s segment talking politics.
Thanks for the your insight. On one hand I can see why people or bitter when they get let go from there employer, but to openly rip them in public is anther thing. I’m sure they were paid very well for what they did. I can’t believe someone else in the same industry would give them anther chance only be publicly ripped a couple of years later. The media business is truly one of a kind.
When active media members take legitimate shots at one another, it’s actually kinda refreshing. Far too many of them, particularly in Toronto, put on this fake camaraderie for public consumption. Do many (mostly) guys on the respective beats get along? Sure. But not all … and some, believe it not, are rather disliked and/or not respected.
As a consumer, I respect it a lot more when media members like Cox, Arthur, Simmons and even Blundell come right out and air their grievances on the record at the time … rather than dropping snide little hints or, worse yet, waiting for the other guy to retire, move away or die to then start ripping him.
Completely random question, but does anyone recall a Toronto hockey blog writer that would literally live tweet Leafs lunch?
I think Jeff O’Neil may have gotten into a Twitter spat with him, calling him a loser?
I recall him having some serious medical issues at the time & curious how he is doing?
Thanks to all who may know who I’m talking about!
I’m listening to a lot of non-toronto sports radio (sirius, CBSSports, ESPN), and trump is everywhere, and much of it is negative hyperbole, so yeah, I’m tuning out, going elsewhere faster and with more frequency. Even the podcasts are littered with political discussions.
Twitter certainly revealed how snide and catty GTA MSM really is. Sometimes it’s legit, most of the time it’s, petty, parochial and partisan. Rosy Demano is a perfect example – used to enjoy reading her articles, then through twitter, found out what a piece of shit side show she is. Stopped reading her. Same to be said for the likes of Blatchford, Arthur, Simmons, Cox, Kelly,….. sufficient reason to un-follow and not bother reading them online.
Godfrey’s a glorified hatchet man. No one will ever mistake him for being the smartest man in a room. He surrounds himself with “yes-men” willing to work for peanuts. He revels in the dirty work, and demands big bucks to do it. He’s no business saviour, any idiot can slash jobs. The jays were a shit show under his tenure. He helped drive SkyDome into bankruptcy. He was a disaster at OLG. He wasn’t hired to save PostMedia; just the opposite, gut it. Advertising revenues are down because there no reason to buy their papers.
@Ron,
His name is Marco Perruzza and his Twitter handle was @Hope_Smoke. He now has a protected Twitter account @Marcoper. One of Hope Smoke’s online battle was with Jeff O’Neill.
https://twitter.com/odognine2/status/535445394424336385?lang=en
Travis Yost had a Twitter update in July, 2016.
https://twitter.com/travisyost/status/751458111068643328
I followed Hope Smoke on Twitter and he had posted some tweets in December 2016, if I recall correctly. That’s the extent of what I know on the subject.
RE: George “The Animal” Steele’s passing..
Agreed as a wrestling fan of the 80’s George was a favorite to watch, but I always liked him more after he became a “face” character, his antics just seemed funnier that way to me,
@Stephen
In one interview he comments how “I surround myself with smart people and learn by osmosis” yet throws some staff under the bus by stating “But they don’t understand the full picture”. I’d say they do understand the whole picture. It is bleak and they do not like it.
Here is one PPP hero not too impressed with the current Athletic TO lineup –
“Why not read The Athletic? It’s pretty damned good. Posted by Joanie loves Chachi on Feb 17, 2017 | 12:13 PM”
Two main reasons: one for any startup publication in 2017 to show that level of abysmal hiring of women and non-white writers outside of their Raptors coverage, it speaks to their culture. I won’t support them. Equality doesn’t just happen because you tell yourself you don’t have any prejudices. It requires hard work to correct for decades of historical discrimination. I don’t see them doing it.
Second: I have read articles at the site and discovered it is largely narrative driven writing built around access to people who will provide the same old quotes with little to offer in the way of insight. Their Marlies coverage during the bye week was eyebrow raisingly poor and they published a story on Zaitsev that had references to Russia that were reinforcing a host of harmful stereotypes that had no business even being in the story.
They believe in Corsi isn’t enough for me to overlook that, particularly point one.
Posted by KatyaKnappe on Feb 17, 2017 | 12:41 PM
http://www.pensionplanpuppets.com/2017/2/17/14641342/toronto-maple-leafs-have-more-cap-space-than-we-knew-nhl-trade-deadline
I guess we can’t even enjoy having nice new content these days unfortunately.
Donald Trump didn’t turn me off sports.
Sports news reporters masquerading as knowledgeable political news reporters turned me off said reporters, and their “reporting”.
But sports are way too fun and at times, beautiful and moving, to let any one individual or group of individuals spoil it for me.
Jan 27, 2017………”I think Michel Therrien has done a marvelous coaching job this season. He should be a candidate for Coach of the Year” John Shannon on the PTS roundtable
Feb 14, 2017……….Michel Therrien is fired by the Montreal Canadiens
“O Dog” calling anybody in this market a “roofer” is a joke. He’s the co-host of an afternoon drive time show nobody listens to, and unless it’s puck related, he can’t add anything to the conversation.
Rick in Barrie 13 hours
Here is one PPP hero not too impressed with the current Athletic TO lineup –
The poster is right. They have a woman who doesn’t get any major sports assignments. They hired a bunch of unemployed white dudes who play hockey with Mirtle. They hired a guy from PPP, the biggest Leafs blog there is which has supported Mirtles career from the start. I wish them well but it’s an old boys network just like the rest. If that’s worth $60 a year to you, fill yer boots.
Richards’ plans sound quite ambitious — 2 hours every weekday with co-hosts, on video and audio, and 3 studios. Unless he’s optimistically spending a lot of his own money to get it going, he must have substantial sponsorship lined up, which would seem a little difficult to believe for a Canadian web-only former local radio personality. I guess we’ll find out by how long he can keep it going.
You guys should check out the Toronto Mike podcast with Mike Richards. A lot of detail about how things went bad on TSN 1050. he throws Jeff macDonald under the bus hard. suggests he has a big bomb to drop about TSN 100 on his new podcast site.
He even mentioned Mike In Boston and suggested he would like to have him write on RawMikeRichards.com. Toronto Mike also mentions Jonah.
very interesting show.
Just listened to the podcast myself. I have fully admitted I was not a fan, AT ALL, of Richards and his schtick on the radio, but in that environment (straight shooting), I find him to be excellent. He’s realistic, tells it like it is (doesn’t hold back about what has transpired and how), and he just gets it (it being the business and industry). If that is what his website is going to be like, then I’ll definitely be tuning in to listen.
Full marks to him for shooting down the whole pay-per model. He is completely right, and I’m glad someone of his stature said it.
Reading between the lines, my guess is Bastl is going to have a part in this project, and quite likely that of co-host. It’s obvious the two had a strong relationship working together and still do to this day.
As to Mullah_Kintyre’s point about the money — he admitted he has big time sponsors already lined up, so I think he’ll be fine. Based on the previous podcast where he suggested he thought of buying a radio station outright to compete with the Fan and TSN, I don’t think money is much of an issue for him.
Other than the fact that she’s nice to look at, is there a reason that this post begins with a picture of Genie and then proceeds not to mention anything about her in its content?
Do people really get angry that The Athletic hired only white guys? As far as I know they’re allowed to hire whomever they please. Should I be mad that there aren’t any white guys in the Wu Tang clan? I’m not against hiring anybody but if I’m starting up a project I’m hiring who I think are the best available, regardless. Now, I’m not interested in the Athletic one bit, I just find it an odd thing to get angry with.
Heard about half the podcast with Richards on it with Toronto Mike. It went kind of like this:
MR: I was putting up phenomenal ratings in mornings at TSN.
TO: So why didn’t they appreciate that?
MR: They wanted to tank the station.
TO: But they re-signed you after your first contract.
MR: Yeah, but the Fan wanted me also.
TO: But you were getting smoked by them in the ratings every single month.
MR: Yeah, I know.
TO: So why’d they move you to 1pm?
MR: My ratings were just too amazingly good to handle and they wanted all the ratings to be bad.
TO: That makes no sense.
MR: I’m going to have a podcast bigger than anything ever imagined before.
TO: OK, sounds good.
MR: There will be a rooftop studio with seating for 20,000. And great guests, too.
TO: That’s great. Who are some of them?
MR: Oh, can’t say.
TO: OK, tell me about the sponsors?
MR: They’re huge companies. Big names. It’s all really very amazing.
TO: Name one.
MR: Oh no, I can’t do that.
TO: What about Sirius.
MR: Well, I could have a job there but they don’t pay well at all.
TO: But Humble and Fred are on Sirius and do very well through that and their podcast.
MR: (silence) You know, we might actually have three different studios depending on the time of year and how massive the guests are, and there’ll be chicks in bikinis also serving champagne and dancing to a house band.
And on, and on, and on.
Honestly, you won’t ever hear a bigger bullshit artist in the history of media than this guy. But all he needs are a small percentage of people to fall for it. It’s almost admirable despite it’s pathology.
Bullshit? You think that maybe the announcement of this alleged big entertainment empire of his, made from his computer’s webcam in his house, shouldn’t be taken seriously? He might not actually have all kinds of huge (yet somehow unspecified) corporate sponsors backing him? This former local Toronto radio guy may not be attracting the millions of listeners and viewers from all over the world he imagines? There might not really be big Hollywood celebrities dropping by in person every day to appear on his podcast?
So Jay & Dan will be available at the end of next month. You’d like to think that TSN would throw whatever it took to bring them home and try and make a dent into the ratings they’ve lost (TV side) and are getting destroyed in (radio side).
@Brandon
I was hoping that MIB or TSM could fact check some of his statements, because I remember them posting his Ratings, and I don’t remember him ever becoming close to the top spot in the AM.
@GreyBruce
I believe you ripped Brady for ripping TSN guys, so I’m not sure your statement is factual.
Anthony, I looked this up recently after discussing with Art. Richards hit a 4 rating in 25-54 one book a few years ago. That could be the best rating for any show in TSN’s history. But he was still behind Brady & Walker and it was just one book. He drifted to a 1 after losing a co-host and coming back from hiatus to fight cancer before moving to the afternoons. After him, N&L went sub-1.
@Mike V
Thanks, when I heard him say he was #1 I was shocked, thanks for backing it up with facts.
@Mike V
Just for the record Richards never claimed to have beaten Brady and Walker. Just that he claim closer to the fan than anyone else at TSN1050. I remember a higher rating than just 4 and I remember him having close to that for more than just 1 book. But perhaps it wasn’t in the 25-54 block (I don’t remember that detail. But regardless the point is that before Bastl got canned the pair had the best ratings in TSN 1050 history.
Now that might like be winning a hot dog eating consent vs. anorexic vegans, but it’s still the best 1050 has done none the less.
I haven’t heard the podcast so I am not claiming he said anything, just responding to others. 4 is the highest 25-54 rating I’ve seen in the archives here but not every book is available so possible he did better at one point.
@Mike V
just did a quick search on this site. found this.
http://torontosportsmedia.com/sports-and-toronto/seen-heard-spring-ratings-edition/19117
This shows that he averaged a 4.9 in M 18-54 over March, April and May of 2014
Mike said in the Toronto Mike Podcat that the highest they did was (near a) 6.
I mean Yeah that’s nothing compared to The Fan’s ratings. but I’m sure TSN 1050 would love to see even a 3 now rather than the below 1s they are getting.
@Art
He certainly did say that he had better ratings than Brady. He said he was beating them in the ’35 and under’ by a significant margin. I can’t see any actual facts to back this up. He also said that when he was let go he was the top rated show in Toronto. May just be a case of talking without thinking, but Mike Richards doesn’t sound like that type of person.
Apologies, just wanted to quote him, didn’t want to present things that where not factual.
At the 22 minute mark, he said he was up to a 6 vs Brady and Walker’s 8 after 3 years in the morning show (June ratings).
He said he was #1 in 35 and under he said he had a 20 share vs the fans 5 share. (same June ratings)
At the 33 mark he said he was the best guy in the ratings for all the years he was there, ‘bar none, its not even close’ (Direct quote).
I don’t ever remember him being at a 6 or that close to the fan, I cant ever remember him being #1, let alone it being ‘not close’
If someone wants to fact check this, have at it.
” tells it like it is”
NO! They are telling it like they think it is, or like you think it is.
NONE of you have any idea if they are really telling it like it is.
I swear, many of you are worse than Trump supporters when it comes to critical thinking skills.
DID it occur to any of you that Blundell is making it up when he says Rogers told him to go easy on teams they owned? That he just might have an axe to grind?
NOPE! Because what he said fits into your preconceived and totally ignorant views of how sports media works, you lap it up like a druggie getting his first hit in a week. You just assume he’s telling the truth because it is a “critical” view or because you think “he’s telling it like it is”
Most of you are no better than hardcore Trump supporters that would believe him if he said the Earth was flat.
It’s VERY amusing that many of you people complain about sports reporters talking politics because you think they don’t know anything about it. BUT YOU are ALL happy to decide you KNOW how it really works inside sports media, so OF COURSE you know Blundell is telling you the truth. OF COURSE he is! You wouldn’t even question it because what he said FEELS right to you. You don’t even think about is it actually right, you ONLY care that it FEELS right.
@Anthony
When he said he had a 20 share and that he was #1 he was talking about the under 35 demo.As you said.
We were talking about the 18-55 range where he said he did a (near) 6 in June. That seems to be factual as he averaged a 4.9 in April,May, June of 2014. If 4.9 was the average it’s very possible he was near a 6 for 1 month.
When he said he was #1 while he was there he meant #1 at TSN 1050 not #1 in the city. again that is true he was the highest rated show at TSN 1050 and he’s right it wasn’t close.
For what it is worth, other people have told me the same thing Blundell said.
I agree that it fits with a preconceived notion but I reckon many people have the same preconceived notion about TSN and the CFL.