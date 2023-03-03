History Of Gambling And Sports Betting In Canada

Gambling and sports betting were never guaranteed to develop in Canada. Indeed, this northern country had a strict policy on most gaming activities for quite some time, beginning in 1892 with a flat ban on all forms of gambling that was only revised in 1900 to allow bingo, raffles, and other charitable activities.

It wasn’t until several decades later, in the 1960s, when those lottery corporations were formed in order to run federal and provincial (i.e. state) lottery events. A few decades after that, Canada finally authorized the construction of a variety of land-based casinos.

As in the US, many of these casinos are owned by Native American tribes. However, Canada also has dozens of commercial casinos scattered throughout its various provinces. Sports wagering legalization did not come with the authorization to construct dedicated sports betting facilities.

Instead, sports betting has always been the domain of the Canadian lottery corporations, of which there is at least one for every province. However, online sports wagering in the legalization of single-game wagers may change all that.

In the future, Canada may be host to one of the most fully-fledged and developed online sports betting industries in the world. But time will tell how exactly this industry shapes up and how it affects the broader Canadian gambling market.