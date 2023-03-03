Learn more about Ontario’s online sportsbooks, casino gaming, and online poker options.
- DraftKings – Sportsbook | Casino
- PointsBet – Sportsbook
- BetMGM – Sportsbook | Casino | Poker
- BetRivers – Sportsbook (Code: SHARPSB) | Casino (Code: SHARPCAS)
- bet365 – Sportsbook | Casino
- Caesars – Sportsbook | Casino
- Unibet – Sportsbook | Casino
- Sports Interaction – Sportsbook | Casino
- FanDuel – Sportsbook | Casino
Eligible iGames conducted and managed by iGO are only available to those physically present in the Province of Ontario.
Who Are The AGCO And OLG?
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) regulates Ontario gaming. Specifically, iGaming Ontario (iGO), a new subsidiary organization to the AGCO, will regulate all sportsbooks in the province. iGaming Ontario will manage and control online gambling offerings in this province.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) oversees lottery and casinos in Ontario and won’t be responsible for private sportsbooks. They were allowed to operate the province’s first legal online sportsbook as a result.
All of these sites/apps operate pursuant to an agreement with iGaming Ontario. Eligible iGames conducted and managed by iGO are only available to those physically present in the Province of Ontario.
Full List Of Gaming Operators Launching In Ontario
The following operators have received licensure by the AGCO and iGO. For more details on apps launching in Ontario, check out our sports betting and online casino pages. This information is subject to change.
Must be 19 or older to play. Play responsibly with ConnexOntario.
All of these sites/apps operate pursuant to an agreement with iGaming Ontario. Eligible iGames conducted and managed by iGO are only available to those physically present in the Province of Ontario.
History Of Gambling And Sports Betting In Canada
Gambling and sports betting were never guaranteed to develop in Canada. Indeed, this northern country had a strict policy on most gaming activities for quite some time, beginning in 1892 with a flat ban on all forms of gambling that was only revised in 1900 to allow bingo, raffles, and other charitable activities.
It wasn’t until several decades later, in the 1960s, when those lottery corporations were formed in order to run federal and provincial (i.e. state) lottery events. A few decades after that, Canada finally authorized the construction of a variety of land-based casinos.
As in the US, many of these casinos are owned by Native American tribes. However, Canada also has dozens of commercial casinos scattered throughout its various provinces. Sports wagering legalization did not come with the authorization to construct dedicated sports betting facilities.
Instead, sports betting has always been the domain of the Canadian lottery corporations, of which there is at least one for every province. However, online sports wagering in the legalization of single-game wagers may change all that.
In the future, Canada may be host to one of the most fully-fledged and developed online sports betting industries in the world. But time will tell how exactly this industry shapes up and how it affects the broader Canadian gambling market.
How Is Online Gaming Fair In Canada?
Naturally, legislators in Canada have a vested interest in ensuring that the upcoming igaming industry is fair and balanced.
Online Gaming Regulation In Canada
Future sportsbooks and casino mobile apps are regulated at the provincial level. This has been the case for other types of gambling ever since 1985. Therefore, different provinces, like Ontario, British Columbia, or Québec, will regulate their own gambling industries and independent operators in the future.
Why Trust Legal Online Sportsbook and Casino Apps?
Legal online gaming platforms and apps will, at a minimum:
- Be investigated by at least one regulatory body (the AGCO and iGO will do this in Ontario)
- Have a history of providing fair wagering opportunities to other provinces or US states
- Be regularly monitored by said regulatory bodies
How Do You Get Paid If You Win?
Current payment methods for Ontarian sports betting features debit cards, credit cards, and INTERAC online (for Proline+). However, with the addition of mobile sportsbooks coming in the future, Canadian residents will likely be able to deposit and withdraw their winnings through other methods.
Ontario iGaming FAQs
All types of sports bets, be it single-event or parlay, are legal throughout Ontario. Bettors can now utilize legal online sportsbooks to place their bets in the province. Proline+ has been the only regulated platform available since late summer 2021. As of April, there are well over a dozen Ontario sports betting apps to consider.
Yes, Ontario offers wagers on collegiate sports in the United States. This is available on Proline+ and various commercial operators. Both college football and men’s college basketball are the most popular sports that are widely available. For other niche selections, like women’s college basketball, college baseball, and college hockey, places like DraftKings Sportsbook offer a limited selection of betting markets.
Yes, some online sportsbooks provide esports odds for Ontario users. OLG does not offer esports odds on their Proline platform. However, a handful of sportsbooks now offer bets for League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and more. The best platform for esports wagering is Rivalry, as it has a primary focus on that market. Some sportsbooks in the gray market have had these options available in the past.
Canada has a big advantage over the United States in this area. Professional gamblers don’t have to pay taxes on online sports betting winnings. For the most part, Ontarians will be considered amateurs in the activity of sports wagering. Since it’s not a primary source of income, it’s not subject to taxation. South of the border, United States citizens are subject to taxes if they record over $600 in profit on gambling within the calendar year.
Sports betting operators who can pay licensing fees and who have strong security measures in place will be approved to run in Ontario. The process requires licensure from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and an agreement with iGaming Ontario (iGO). Ontario has a number of unique regulations that are different than many of the United States. As long as these rules are followed, the operator will be able to successfully launch in the province.
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino is now available in Ontario. Residents are able to download and place sports wagers on the DraftKings app. Based on our review, DraftKings is one of the top sportsbook platforms to consider in terms of overall experience. It has a very structured layout, plenty of markets to bet on, and lots of betting incentives.
Yes, the BetMGM Sportsbook Ontario app is now available to place sports bets on. In addition, users can also take advantage of their online casino and online poker platforms. Check out our review to find out what’s great about BetMGM and things to look out for when using the platform. We must note that BetMGM is only available in the province of Ontario. There are no options for commercial sports betting apps in the remainder of Canada yet.