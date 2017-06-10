by TSM
Happy Weekend.
Sad to hear about the passing of Adam West today. I grew up on TV Batman and as I have been watching Gotham, I’ve been hoping he would have made an appearance. RIP caped crusader.
Let me start with a story about just how nuts sports parents are these days.
My daughter is on a community volleyball team. I have no shame. They are not very good. In fact, they have not won a single match (2/3 games) all season. I have no problem with that. The girls like playing and the fact they don’t win is pretty much over their heads.
So, today was the final weekend, the “playoffs”.
We joked that we only had to worry about the first match in that this team would likely follow the pattern to date and lose the first match.
Nope, these girls decided to change their course of history and won their first match.
That was not enough for this group, they then won the next match ending up in the finals.
Prior to the start of the last round, I was outside taking in some sun and I happened to observe a daughter with her dad and family from the team we just beat. The daugher was in TEARS crying over losing. The dad literally was consoling this child (13 years old) and telling her that “she was ROBBED”. The grandmother told the crying player that “the other team cheated” and the father chimed in again “that the scorekeeper must have been realted to someone on the other team”.
This my friends is exactly what’s wrong with sports and society today.
I was so stunned at what I was watching over a rec league volleyball game.
In any event…
Speaking of shocked. Did you happen to catch NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the NBA Championship halftime show?
Here it is in case you did:
Excuse me????
That’s it??????
We give a lot of crap to Rogers and the NHL for the Bettman interviews, but at least they are longer than that!!
Seriously, that is SO LAME…
Can you imagine what NBA charged Amercian Express for that????/
The Blue Jays are in Seattle this weekend. It really is quite something to watch. My son and I went to grab a mid game snack yesterday during the first game and he said to me when we reached the concourse if you told me we were in the Blue Jays stadium I would believe you. Everyone in and around us was wearing something Blue Jays.
Most fascinating part of the game?
We were two rows behind the Jays dugout. The dugout has seating outside the interior portion and the entire Jays team sat outside to watch the game. They were all stunned at the home crowd support they were getting in Seattle.
Anyways, towards the 7th inning, Jose Bautista was sitting next to Justin Smoak, watching the game with their backs to the fans.
A Mariners fan started ripping into Smoak. He wasn’t having a stellar night at the plate and the fan was telling Smoak, in so many words, that it looked like Smoak when he played for the Mariners. To be honest, it was in good fun, and Smoak didn’t appear to be hearing the guy.(he had to have as the guys was no more than 10 feet away). All of the sudden Jose Bautista turned around and started to go after the fan. Not in a bad way, but he really started chirping back at the fan. He was hilarious, for every line the guy had for Smoak, Jose had one for the fan.
I don’t go to many games, to begin with. I don’t usually sit that close to a dugout where the players are that accessible. But the thing that stunned me the most was Jose jumping in for Smoak. I didn’t expect anyone to defend him and I certainly would not have bet on Jose being the one to do it.
Color me impressed.
The NHL playoffs started April 12th. Just about two months ago. Similar story in the NBA.
If your team didn’t make the playoffs you’ve been uninterested in your team for two months with a little more than two weeks to go before the draft and longer for free agency.
Forgot markets like Toronto.
If these leagues want to continue to capture the minds of the younger generation they are going to need to find ways to relevant and not have these forever dead times.
If you are 14 and your team was out of the hunt months ago you have totally forgotten about them.
That, is not how you grow the game.
So, without further rambling, here are the most recent radio ratings.
My takeaways:
The Fan morning show is working.
Improvements in both demos to a strong, very strong number.
6.3 to 7.6 in the older is BIG. The 12+ in the younger is impressive.
TSN morning show inched up in both demos. Is this a Maple Leaf bump? Is this sustainable? Let’s see.
I’m not sure why TSN saw such a bump in the mid-morning with the younger demo but that is something to keep an eye on.
Leafs Lunch on TSN has something going on with the younger demo..Very interesting.
Ben Ennis eroded what Andrew Walker had going with the younger demo. Not surprising.
And the biggest news?
McCown lost a big chunk of his audience in both demos as the Blue Jays stunk out of the gate.
TSN afternoon Drive improved in both, seeing a decent number with the younger demo.
So there you have it. We will address this more in the coming days I am sure.
Here are the latest PPM ratings via David Bray who is is President of Bray & Partners Communications.
Feel free to forward questions and inquiries:
Phone: (416)431-5792
E-mail: davidbray@brayandpartners.com
Web site: brayandpartners.com
|Station
|M25-54
|M25-54
|M18-34
|M18-34
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|Feb.27-May28
|Nov.28-Feb.26
|Feb.27-May28
|Nov.28-Feb.26
|M-Fr. 6a-9a
|FAN 590
|7.6
|6.3
|12.3
|9.9
|TSN 1050
|1.4
|1.1
|1.1
|0.6
|M-Fr. 9a-12pm
|FAN 590
|9.4
|7.3
|12.4
|10.5
|TSN 1050
|0.8
|0.5
|3.3
|0.9
|M-Fr. 12p-1p
|FAN 590
|6.7
|4.4
|4.4
|4.8
|TSN 1050
|1.1
|0.9
|7.9
|3.6
|M-Fr. 1p-4p
|FAN 590
|4.4
|3.6
|3.7
|4.4
|TSN 1050
|0.8
|0.7
|2.5
|1.2
|M-Fr. 4p-7p
|FAN 590
|8.5
|8.7
|10.5
|13.6
|TSN 1050
|2.4
|2.0
|6.4
|3.8
COMMENTS
I grew up on McCown, I used to love him but something changed. It feels so tired slow, and boring. I feel like I’ve heard every one a of bobs story’s 10 times, same old guests, I’m not a fan of cox , Shannon or madani. The whole thing feels like it’s geared to grandfathers. Fine if that’s what’s they’re going for. But I haven’t listened in over a year now. I’m with Overdrive. I always find myself laughing.
PTS is down because Cox is so arrogant it makes listening almost impossible. He almost sounds bored of covering sports. Bob needs to find a new cohost to shakeup the show.
Give Cox Fridays off at the very least.
Thanks for the read. Nothing really surprising with the rating numbers as the Blue Jays and the Leafs go they change slightly. TSN is improving ever so slightly in the 4-7 time slot see if they can hold and improve as time goes on , other than that format changes are desperately needed. Years since there format change to all sports has showed little improvement.
The fact that these numbers are a bump for TSN is very sad. How much longer will they allow this morning show to continue. Naylor & Landsberg is a epic failure. It’s time to put the old dogs down.
I can’t listen to the TSN morning show. Landsberg is very annoying.
Leafs lunch still keeps bringing back POS. WHY??
I’ve switched over to Overdrive now. I’ll only put Fan on for a few mins at a time if there is a big segment scheduled.
Overdrive isn’t perfect but it’s way better than McCown et al mailing it in imo. And while I think the criticism of the co-hosts being hockey guys is fair, it is also an old story …. at the very least these guys (especially O’Neil) are watching and tweeting about other sports. Sure they’re not going to give in depth analysis of the NBA finals but at least they are watching the games and can give the “ex-athlete” angle when they talk about it the next day.
Plus they do have some legitimately funny segments and sports should be fun ….. this isn’t life and death
I never watch leafs lunch unless POS is on. He’s great! Why is he a regular anymore? What’s going on, know one seems to know.
@wayne I agree. POS was the only reason I listed to Leafs Lunch since the 3 switched to overdrive format. I just don’t bother throwing the radio on at work anymore in the aft.
I really liked POS takes. I get why he got sidelined, he’s blunt which is why I like him, tells it like it is. In radio everyone has haters though, and he insists on going at every one of them online. Too much of a risk for TSN.
Maybe it was his sandpaper attitude with Andi that did it, he can be hard on her and the other co-hosts. I personally think it’s usually pretty in line, but again I get TSN not wanting to risk it, they’re a big corp, way of the road
Why is I the “no surprise” that Ben Ennis erode the younger demo Walker had? Do young people not like Ennis?
No surprise at all the morning show at the Fan showed improvement. Pretty evident what a competent group can do.
Sounds like Overdrive is chiselling, however slightly as it may be, into PTS. I have wondered though what kind of shelf life the current format has. Can they get away with this for the next 3/5/7/10+ years? Also, I know he is not only best friends with them in studio, but also outside, but I wonder how long Hayes will allow for O’Neill and Noodles to hold his stardom back. His hosting and interviewing capabilities are well above discussing Leafs’ 4th liners and stripper jokes and references.
Overdrive made some gains… but now the other show drops. Off-season is here and soon Noodles and ODOGG will be gone for 2 months. Momentum gone.
The return of Matthew Cauz back on TSN 1050. He was on this morning with Landsberg.
God help us
Blair seems to have established himself as the #2 guy in Toronto sports radio. His show seems to consistently rate higher than anything but McCown.
thought of this forum last night as i was trying to watch the end of the Jays game- or should i say “watching the fans at the stadium watching the Jays game”
is it just me- or is the director of Jays TV telecasts trying to annoy viewers? nobody wants to watch fans clapping and cheering, at the expense of missing critical pitches. Last night, we had to watch the Santa Claus fan in the red jersey, while Osuna delivered a key pitch in the 9th inning sequence.
PLEASE ROGERS for the love of baseball- tell the idiot director to stick to a camera shot that allows us to see the game. we dont need the constant fan shots to be taught when to be excited. some of us actually get it…
Daniel,
That is only true when Brunt is co-hosting.
Another all-Rogers Friday PTS roundtable………it used to be a place where we heard fresh voices……….now it’s the same three people every week (McCown, Cox, Shannon) and the 4th member is whatever Rogers sports personality is walking the halls of the Bloor & Jarvis campus that day
Mike S – Apparently (Dave Shoalts mentioned this during his Toronto Mike’d interview) it’s because Roger’s feels it shouldn’t be bothered to pay people form other places when “in-house” they have the talking heads already on the payroll to fill the roundtable.
It is a shame because like you I always enjoyed hearing different people coming in, even that day Blundell sat in, and giving their opinions that is not of the PTS/Rogers hivemind.
I tuned in, found out who was on the roundtable and tuned out.