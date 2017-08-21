Back in my happy place talking sports media with those in the business. Let’s see if this has legs to become a more permanent feature. You can reach me at @yyzsportsmedia or at via email.
On this edition of the TSM Pressbox, I talk with Steve McAllister (https://twitter.com/steviemacsports) and James Mirtle (https://twitter.com/mirtle) about Bell and Rogers owning teams and the current state of sports media in Canada and MORE. This is segment 1 of 4.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
TSM
@yyzsportsmedia
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
COMMENTS
Props to Brad Fray for actually talking to Caroline Cameron about sports and never asking her what it’s like to be a woman in the industry.
Thought that Cameron was quite good, more knowledgeable and well rounded then the people she’s replacing. I’m not a Fay guy but they did fairly well together. Id hope that she hes more of an opportunity, she adds more value to the broadcast then Shannon/Leggett/Reid/etc.
I have enjoyed Fay’s time hosting PTS. He is IMO underrated while providing consistent and professional interviews; without self serving hyperbola.
When will the other three segments be available?