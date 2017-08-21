TSM Pressbox, James Mirtle & Steve McAllister #1 Jonah sits down with sports media veterans talking sports media in Toronto and Canada

Back in my happy place talking sports media with those in the business. Let’s see if this has legs to become a more permanent feature. You can reach me at @yyzsportsmedia or at via email.

 

On this edition of the TSM Pressbox, I talk with Steve McAllister (https://twitter.com/steviemacsports) and James Mirtle (https://twitter.com/mirtle) about Bell and Rogers owning teams and the current state of sports media in Canada and MORE. This is segment 1 of 4.

    Props to Brad Fray for actually talking to Caroline Cameron about sports and never asking her what it’s like to be a woman in the industry.

    Anthony 4 weeks

    Thought that Cameron was quite good, more knowledgeable and well rounded then the people she’s replacing. I’m not a Fay guy but they did fairly well together. Id hope that she hes more of an opportunity, she adds more value to the broadcast then Shannon/Leggett/Reid/etc.

    Paul G. 4 weeks

    I have enjoyed Fay’s time hosting PTS. He is IMO underrated while providing consistent and professional interviews; without self serving hyperbola.

    yaz 4 weeks

    When will the other three segments be available?

