On this edition of the TSM Pressbox, James Mirtle, Steve McAllister and I talk about, the digital world vs traditional media, Bell and Rogers, Subscription vs. old style media.
So far, I have enjoyed the discussion between Jonah, James, and Steve. However, I must admit that I find it irritating that the entire recording was not presented as one segment. Breaking a discussion into segments totaling less than 18 minutes each, with a six-day break in between, makes it difficult to follow the flow of the conversation.
This is just a constructive suggestion for consideration.
Agree @bobcanuck. I can understand breaking to two parts. Also while the discussion is not particularly about current events, sports content generally has a pretty brief shelf life, so better to get it out asap.
Arden Zwelling dropped an F bomb today. It happened during the Ben Ennis show when they were talking about the fight. You can still hear it in the podcast.:)
Yeah around 7:42 on the 1pm podcast August 28th? Thought i heard that too.
Cox back to his pedantic, prickish best on the PTS roundtable. Arden Zwelling is the latest target.
Damien was absolutely not drinking the Zwelling KOOL AID in the 6pm hour.
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!