<span class="entry-title-primary">TSM Pressbox, James Mirtle & Steve McAllister Talking Sports Media</span> <span class="entry-subtitle">James, Steve and Jonah talk about the ever changing Sports Media Landscape</span>

On this edition of the TSM Pressbox, James Mirtle, Steve McAllister and I talk about, the digital world vs traditional media, Bell and Rogers, Subscription vs. old style media.

This is the second of 4 segments brought to you by our friends at Coolhockey.com use promo code Pressbox 20 and receive $20 off your order of NHL customized jerseys!

    Bob Canuck 3 weeks

    So far, I have enjoyed the discussion between Jonah, James, and Steve. However, I must admit that I find it irritating that the entire recording was not presented as one segment. Breaking a discussion into segments totaling less than 18 minutes each, with a six-day break in between, makes it difficult to follow the flow of the conversation.

    This is just a constructive suggestion for consideration.

    Sam 3 weeks

    Agree @bobcanuck. I can understand breaking to two parts. Also while the discussion is not particularly about current events, sports content generally has a pretty brief shelf life, so better to get it out asap.

    The Londoner 3 weeks

    Arden Zwelling dropped an F bomb today. It happened during the Ben Ennis show when they were talking about the fight. You can still hear it in the podcast.:)

    Omar 3 weeks

    Arden Zwelling dropped an F bomb today. It happened during the Ben Ennis show when they were talking about the fight. You can still hear it in the podcast.:)

    Yeah around 7:42 on the 1pm podcast August 28th? Thought i heard that too.

    Curt 3 weeks

    Cox back to his pedantic, prickish best on the PTS roundtable. Arden Zwelling is the latest target.

    Big G 3 weeks

    Damien was absolutely not drinking the Zwelling KOOL AID in the 6pm hour.

    WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

