

By Mark Coale

Odessa Steps Magazine / Winter Palace Podcast

Thanks to Jonah for letting me pinch hit today. Although I stopped in the comments a while ago, I do still read the columns here. Also, for full disclose, a few people mentioned today have been guests on our podcast: Marek, Wyshynski, Deitsch and and Jonah himself.

Kneel Before Zod

The big story in sports this week was the ongoing issue of athlete protests, be it in the NFL, the NHL, the NBA or other places. I don’t listen to a lot of sports radio anymore, but from what I did hear, I think the best job was done by Jeff Blair and Stephen Brunt on 590. Most days, they had guests exploring the social issues surrounding the protests, from noted cultural critic Dr.Harry Edwards to former Carter speechwriter James Fellows. Maybe the best segment they did was withJeff Marek, talking about the Penguins’ decision to visit the White House in October.

Prime Time also had a good deal of talk about the protests. Who would have thought we would be adding “Martin Luther King” to PTS, but Bob seemed to bring him up almost every day. I’m more pro-Shannon than most here, but I don’t know if it was better or worse for him to be co-host over Cox this week. Also, unless I missed it, I don’t think Bob talked to Deitsch about the odd Sports Illustrated protest-themedcover this week that included Roger Goodall but not Colin Kapernek.

The only show on 1050 I listen to a regular basis is the morning show, but did not hear a lot of it this week. Friday’s show was hosted by Cauz and Arthur, so you can bet there was plenty of politics talk. Arthur wrote a really column this week about black players in the NHL that’s worth reading.

And for sports and politics isn’t just for North America. Due to turmoil over the Catalan independence referendum in Spain today, Barcelona played an empty arena match today due to all the unrest there today.

Bear Down

The best sports media content in Canada this week may have been Toronto Mike’s two-hour podcast with Brunt, going over his whole career with lots of tangents. I didn’t know how he ended up in sports writing instead of music or a lot of his non-590 stuff. The big news may be how he almost was TSN’s multimedia guy after the Vancouver Olympics, scuppered perhaps only by Keith Pelley’s move to Rogers. And yes, lots of talk about Bob and the PTS Break-up. Well worth a listen.

Quick Hits

With Greg Wyshynski leaving Yahoo Sports, what does the future hold for the Marek vs Wyshynski podcast?

With hockey season almost here, are you ready for regular radio guests like Morosi and Davidi to be replaced by Healy, Maclean and Kipper in the weekly rotation on 590? Same for Onley/Hayhurst and Duthie/Maguire at 1050.

New rebranding for the 1:00 show on 590. Don’t know much about the new guy, but never listened to that time slot since Brady was there years ago.

Are you going to miss Baseball Central? Will a Barker still be doing Bundesliga picks every week during the off-season?

Amazing the Blue Jays waited until the last day of the season to escape the basement of the AL East. Will we still be getting Donaldson talk all the time until he resigns or is traded?

Thanks for reading. Our next podcast should be this week with a post-season preview and soccer chat with Awful Announcing/The Comeback baseball guyJoe Lucia.

