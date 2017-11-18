photo from here
Little TSM is at driving school, which means I am up early(ish) and I have some free time to type away. BTW, I am sitting in front of our very old desktop computer, and I have to admit, despite being a gadget geek with enough devices to keep a small country connected, I still love doing this on a desktop computer.
Anyway…
A ton of stuff to go over and not that much time to do it in, so here we go:
Maybe you follow me on Twitter, maybe not, I will say it’s the easiest way to get in touch with me and good, bad or indifferent it’s where you certainly get my up to the moment thoughts and I guess where you get to learn more about me and the twisted way I think.
A friend who I met on Twitter once said to me, “why do you reply to people who tweet to you when they only have like 3 followers?” The reason, to be honest, is that I’ve always felt like it’s no different then someone stopping me on the street. If someone reaches out I respond. I’ve never looked first to see how many followers they have.
Why do I bring this up?
Well, I tweet about a lot of topics, mostly sports related and there are those out there who think I have a slant or bias in my tweeting. Clearly, it is those who don’t follow me regularly or read this site. This comes up a lot when it comes to the Toronto Blue Jays most (and why I bring it up here).
Winning cures all.
That is a fact.
All is forgiven when a team wins. Dumb signings, bad trades, stupid comments all don’t matter when a team wins. By the way, we live, more than ever in a results-oriented world where winning means the whole thing. The Championship. That doesn’t mean anything short of that, at least in my mind.
Until the team wins, all moves can and should be questioned.
You are entitled to your opinion on that and I presume you will grant me mine.
So when I look at the recent moves, comments etc by the Blue Jays brass and speak out against them, I am not implying I am no longer a fan of the Blue Jays, but rather voicing frustrations with the item du jour. Should they win the World Series all is forgotten.
No, I do not subscribe to the fact that a true fan supports their team no matter what. Once, and only once in my life have I cheered for a team I call my own to lose games, and that was the Leafs brutal season prior to their drafting Matthews. I hated the players on that team and wanted them to bottom out.
There is a difference between vocalizing disdain and throwing in the towel, in my opinion.
Since taking the reins of the Toronto Blue Jays, it appears that Mark Shapiro has done everything he possibly can do to alienate himself from the fan base.
Winning cures all.
If he wins a World Series all will be forgiven.
In the interim the debate rages.
To me, the sad passing of Roy Halladay was a silver platter moment for Shapiro and Atkins.The playbook says, like 30 minutes after the news was released, you get in front of cameras (your owner happens to be the largest media company in Canada) and say something like the following: The Toronto Blue jays, the city of Toronto, the country of Canada and the entire Rogers family are saddened at the tragic loss of Roy Hallad. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family. Rest assured we will be coming back to you soon with our plans to pay tribute to one of the best players to ever wear our uniform as soon as we have finalized them.
That’s it.
Not hard right?
Instead?
Crickets…
How flipping hard would that have been?????
Consider this, Bob Elliott, the grandaddy of baseball writers in Canada released a story that Shapiro not only made Halladay apply for a job but also turned him down! Shapiro came out after the fact and denied that story. That’s pathetic. The fact it ever got to that point is beyond bizarre. It’s sad.
There were a ton of tear jerking, quality pieces written about Roy Halladay and I urge you to watch the tribtue to him online when you have time.
John Lott‘s piece in the Athletic ( subcription required) is, in my opinon the best piece Lott’s ever written & without question the best story to ever appear on the site.
Richard Griffin, Steve Simmons and Bruce Arthur all hit the right tone too.
The Aforementioned Bob Elliott wrote as only Bob can. Beautiful.
The story was everywhere. Literally.
The Atlantic, The New York Times, The Today Show, SI, People Magazine, FiveThirtyEight, and yes, even Rolling Stone
Every paper in Toronto had a piece, they are all wonderful tributes to, in my opinion, the best player to play for a Toronto team who started their career with the Toronto team and achieved greatness with the Toronto team during my lifetime. No Raptor, Maple Leaf, or Blue Jay who played game 1 of their career did more as a Toronto playing team then Roy did, at least not since 1972.
While on the topic of the Blue Jays, the Blue Jay Hunter has an interesting read on the organization I thought you’d enjoy.
I will say it again, hiring certain people, firing others, breaking with tradition, making comments, staying silent all may lead to a World Series. Until they do, the manner in which business is conducted is fair game.
“There’s a significant chunk of the media that wants you to fail.”
Brian Burke on the Toronto Sports Media.
What absolute nonsense. https://t.co/xl5ldB0psG
— steve simmons (@simmonssteve) November 13, 2017
Brian Burke worked in Toronto when his Leafs were terrible, Raptors and TFC were lousy, Blue Jays weren't contending. Times change. He hasn't.
— steve simmons (@simmonssteve) November 13, 2017
Anyone who believes Toronto media wants losing teams hasn't paid any attention to growth of Leafs, Raptors, TFC, Blue Jays in recent years.
— steve simmons (@simmonssteve) November 13, 2017
The Toronto sports media group is a funny bunch. Maybe it’s because the Leafs sucked for so long, and the rare moments of hope were pre-social media but it really wasn’t until the arrival of the current brass and 34 that this reader would see “cheering” for the team on social media and positive coverage of the Leafs that we’ve seen of the Raptors and Jays over the years.
I’ve written this before, but the relationship between media and Raptors has a certain us vs. the world mentality. The Raptors aren’t the Leafs in a Leafs market and they don’t have the championship feather in their cap as the Jays do. The team and the media to a certain extent jointly fight the second class citizen coverage in a very positive way. The media aren’t homers, but they do understand the fight the team and their coverage has for eyeballs.
The Jays “beat” is somewhat similar and was certainly upbeat during their most recent upswing.
I think that Burke is right if read literally.
There is no question in my mind that certain members of the media had it out for him and, he for them too. If the team’s failing reflected poorly on him, I think certain media members took pride and joy in that.
Put another way, it was, and it can be personal.
With Burke it was.
I had Brian in one of my Pressbox interviews and I read him a dandy of a quote by a certain former Leaf beat guy, asking Brian for a response:
“Who wrote it?” Burke asked me
“Howard Berger” I told him.
“Next question!” Burke replied.
So, yes the media wouldn’t dare take on Shanahan et all right now. Things are going very well. It feels more Raptors/Jays esque at present. At least at most, it isn’t personal with the current brass.
Ok, you all are asking me to comment on the most bizarre article I’ve ever read by Mr. Berger.(I refuse to link to it).
My response to everyone is the same.
Sad.
Not that you care, but the Seattle city council is set to vote on Tim Leiweke’s proposal to renovate Key Arena the former home of the Seattle Supersonics. By all accounts, the city won’t screw this one up, and Leiweke’s group will start renovating the arena in January of 2018 with an eye to a 2020 opening. Behind the bid sits a hungry, experienced group of investors dying to bring the NHL to Seattle first, with hope of an NBA team to follow. (If you are interested in this stuff, Geoff Baker, former Toronto Sports Media member is on the beat and a good read/follow).
So, as we sit here today the NHL has significant interest in Quebec, Kansas City, Houston and perhaps, finally in Seattle.
Move Coyotes to Houston.
New expansion team in Seattle.
Move Carolina to Quebec.
Easy peezy.
— Savi Sr. (@SavMoney1point0) November 17, 2017
Seems like a good start to me!
Word on the street is that despite telling David Shoalts that he doesn’t want to do this anymore, the allure, or need for the mighty dollar is going to land Bob McCown a shiny new 3-year deal continuing his gig at The Fan 590. Close, but not yet signed is what I am told from multiple people in the know. Details, of course, are not clear, but it sounds like McCown will be in the same slot for approximately the same number of weeks for at least the next three years. All of this could change until the ink is dry on both sides.
Let’s face it when Bob is on he’s as good as it gets (on both sides of the border by the way). When he’s not interested he’s as bad they get too.
For now, both sides need each other. There is no heir apparent for the drive home slot at the fan and the numbers are strong.
While they may not like each other all that much, it is a mutually beneficial relationship for both.
I still look for Dan Shulman to play a bigger role at 590.
Mike and Mike officially broke up this week. We’ve survived Jerry without Tom. We have Curb Your Enthusiasm on hand and Seinfeld on the other.
Could we be headed for another split?
Word is that all is not rosy in the world of Tim and Sid.
It appears that Sid’s deal is near expiry and neither party is all that cozy with the idea of a new deal. Is a divorce inevitable? I don’t know. Is this a grand game of chicken? Maybe. Can one exist without the other? Of course. Can they both succeed without the other? That, my friends, is the question.
It could be a fascinating couple of weeks to be sure.
I don’t have the data to back this up, but several bird dogs tell me that the Blue Jays lack of success has been a boon for the folks over at Bell. TSN is apparently supreme once again on the TV side with the Jays last season demise.
Still, with Bell, they gonged what’s left of their local sports crews this week.
“Joe Tilley and Lance Brown are among those laid off in a series of job cuts. As many as 50 jobs have been cut at 15 television stations across Canada.” More apparently followed on radio too
Morning show on TSN1260 was a victim of the cuts.
— CamHorner (@LafondLynx) November 16, 2017
I know local sports is dead. It is really sad to me that guys who I grew up watching are on the outside looking in. I hope all of those laid off find meaningful things to do and quickly.
I’ve been listening to Howard Stern’s interviews while in the car recently. The podcast downloads are limited so I went hunting for full downloads of the interviews. Personally, I love his interviews. The bits in between not so much.I was told that the interviews are available in full via the Sirius/XM mobile application. I downloaded it and have to tell you it’s the worst, most amateur app I’ve ever seen. I mean really! It’s embarassing how bad it is.
Finally, many people ask me why I don’t post clips or comments on Sportsnet TV highlights. The reason is simple. They are geo-blocked here in the USA.
COMMENTS
I am never happy to see anyone lose their jobs, but the CTV Sports layoffs have been in the works for a long time. The Bell Media brass have wanted the TSN staff take over all local operations, since the sports network was relocated to the Agincourt studios years ago. That it took this long is a credit to the efforts of the Toronto sports producers and directors.
Tim will be just fine without Sid. He is a thoughtful and intelligent observer who communicates his insights well. If anything, he will have better opportunities to grow without Sid’s over the top juvenile antics.
Finally, I will always take the word of a Hall of Fame journalist (Bob Elliott) over that of Shapiro!
Thanks for the interesting read TSM insightful as usual. Rogers and the Jays totally blew it on the Roy Halladay passing, I for one sure hope they have something real special planned at one of there home games this year as well. The TIM and Sid experiment is over as well , why would they put them up against PTS is still a head shaker both were very good on radio it just didn’t carry to the TV side. If Bell did take over on the TV rating side you wouldn’t know it Rogers is still saying they are the number watched sports channel. I guess its on how one can interpret the numbers, they both seem to fudge their numbers to suit them.
Whether the Jays sucked or not I don’t see how TSN can have better ratings than Sportsnet considering all the live sports Rogers has bought in the last few years. On any given night in October you’ll have the 4 major sports on the SN family channels while TSN will counter with CFL sounds of the week. I realize that sports centre is 100 times better than connected but live events drive ratings and Rogers wins that. Which also goes to your last point in this article: geoblocked or not, who watches Connected anymore? Lol
I don’t believe the Tim and Sid thing. I believe Sid will sign another contract and the two will continue to pretend they remain relevant for years to come.
Hopefully Bob’s new deal will be a catalyst for the FAN to re-invigorate PTS. This Friday’s roundtable was Caroline Cameron, Eric Thomas, and John Shhhhhhanon. No disrespect to any of them, but are you kidding me? The FAN couldn’t get anyone better than sportsnet promotional faces? The roundtable is at its best when real journalists are sitting in – guys like Perkins, Zeisberger, or Madani. Throwing in a random cabal of Sportsnet promo faces to be on the show seems like mailing it in – part and parcel of a bigger problem with PTS. Like you said, too often Bob seems bored or un-engaged. The decline of PTS combined with Overdrive being the most entertaining show on Toronto radio period is why I listen to Overdrive 95% of the time during that 4-7 time slot.
The one thing PTS has going for it? For whatever reason when big news breaks – really big news like the Halladay tragedy – there’s only one person I want to hear talk about it. Bob.
Interesting column with lots of food for thought. Personally, I enjoy McGown – good or bad – and am pleased that he may be back for another 3 years. You’re right, they really don’t appear to have anyone to replace him at this time.
As for Howard Berger, whose blog I also enjoy, my guess is that since he recently started a new career and is, seemingly, doing well at it, he’s just a bit chuffed. Has the ol’ swagger back and thought it would be amusing to post about an impending trade with Austin Matthews. Problem was, it wasn’t funny and then he took it upon himself to insult those who bought his “scoop”.
Sad? Yes, but this isn’t serious journalism. He’s human and he made a mistake. I think he realizes that and is, probably, unlikely to repeat that error.
Bob can definitely mail it in sometimes now, but a really good PTS segment with Bob is like nothing else in Toronto sports radio. Probably quite unique in all sports radio really. So I’m pleased to hear he’ll be around a while longer. I don’t listen quite as much as I used to, but when I tune in I’m almost surprised that he can still be so good when he wants to.
Totally agree on the poor quality of roundtable guests. I didn’t even bother downloading this weeks show. Vendetta should not be hosting at The Fan. Go with guys like Grange, Blair, Perkins, Madani, Friedman. Please, like posters on this board has been saying for years – less Shannon, Reid, Fay and Vendetta.
If the Jays were serious about winning this year, Donaldson would already be re-signed and we would hear about interest in Otani and Stanton, since they really only have one outfielder. However, none of those things have taken place which leads me to believe that the rebuild those 2 so desperately wanted to start 2 years ago, is now in full effect. I’ll be curious to see what kind of haul they get for Josh and then Stroman. Sanchez will have to wait a year to be dealt, so he can regain value after a lost season. Don’t want to see this happen, but I’m afraid it is.
Pet peeve of the day. Sports guys trying to talk business. I note today’s column by Simmons on the topic of Goodells salary demands. Simmons seems to think the commish runs all 32 teams. Which is ridiculous. But my real issue is his apparent total lack of understanding of business finance. Let’s start with the NFL is about a $13B business. It’s tiny in the world of US corporations. Goodell apparently wants $49M a year which would have made him #3 on the highest paid CEO list in 2016. The NFL is hardly as difficult a business to run as a major corporation. I won’t even bother to try to break down the comment that the NFL is 32 billion dollar businesses. By value? OK. By revenue, not one is. And if you looked at team value to earnings they are in most cases overpriced with EV/EBITDA ratios that are silly. But yes owners don’t care too much about making money. It’s about being an owner. Rant over. Stick to sports Simmons
Matty,
The Jays HAVE expressed interest in Otani. ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS AND SCOUTED HIM EXTENSIVELY. They have had at least one scout at each of his starts over the last two years.
As for Donaldson, he’s over 30. Teams do not splurge on guys over 30 anymore, not if you want to win. He’s not a free agent until NEXT offseason, they don’t need to do anything right now.
Regarding Stanton, he has a no-trade clause. He’s gonna go where he wants to go, which sure as hell sounds like to a west coast team.
“Consider this, Bob Elliott, the grandaddy of baseball writers in Canada released a story that Shapiro not only made Halladay apply for a job but also turned him down! Shapiro came out after the fact and denied that story. That’s pathetic. The fact it ever got to that point is beyond bizarre. It’s sad.”
Elliott’s story has been confirmed to be bogus. Stop talking about it like it’s gospel when it is not. You are promoting crony journalism.
Also, why is nepotism okay in sports? If Halladay’s approach doesn’t fit with the team’s approach, why should they have hired him? Are you seriously suggesting they should hire someone that they don’t think is right for the team just because he used to play for them? That’s insane. That’s not how you build a winning team, which you say is the most important thing.
Let’s all be honest with ourselves. Why are sportswriters sharply criticizing Shapiro? Two main reasons: First, he meant no more Beeston, who was so behind the times about a team should be run that’s sad he was allowed to last as long as he did. But sportswriters are equally so far behind the times that they just don’t recognize that. Look at how many of them still cling to ridiculous stats like pitcher wins, RBIs, and batting average. He was a TERRIBLE team president. He never got improvements to the spring training complex. Shapiro has done that. He never pushed for improvements to Skydome (don’t give me that real grass BS, that was never happening). Shapiro has done that.
Second, because Shapiro got rid of people that were their main sources for inside info. Simple as that. Anyone that knows even one writer covering the Jays know it. God knows I’ve had to hear an earful about it from my writer friend. “I have to develop whole new sources, woe is me my life is so hard! Damn that man from Cleveland!”
@ McIvor
“Elliott’s story has been confirmed to be bogus”
Could you please expand on this statement as I am (sincerely) not aware of such confirmation. I am more than willing to acknowledge my error in supporting Elliott’s claim if in fact such “confirmation” has been established.
I was hoping for PTS Version 2 as McCowan seems to mail it in more than not. But, someone’s comments above made me realize that he is the first go to when something major is going down – so maybe I am not as anxious as I thought.
I too was/am hoping for more Shulman.
I most certainly don’t miss Burke’s bluster, and I think it is personal with the media and Shapero. Its up to Shapero to prove them wrong.
The Blue Jays could improve their TV ratings by having Shulman in the broadcast booth more often and it should be a two man booth. I’m hoping that Buck and Pat watched the World Series broadcast to learn how do a professional broadcast. If you are forced to watch their work it’s like watching a small town regional production.
About six weeks ago as I mentioned in this blog, I stopped listening entirely to Prime Time Sports primarily due to Bob injecting too much politics into his show. Also, the opinions of the various cohosts are so repetitive that you know what they are going to say on any topic in advance.
I thought that I might miss PTS but surprisingly did not. In retrospect, perhaps listening to PTS was more a habit than anything.
There were some good memories while tuning into the show, such as several years ago driving to the rink with my son for multiple hockey games and practices each week. We would listen to and then discuss Bob’s insightful point of view.
Most athletes whose time has passed don’t realize it. Same with sportscasters and of course most of us in the work force. Bob McCown, now at retirement age, is well past his prime as a broadcaster and he should move onto enjoying his multitude of other activities while he can instead of mailing it in most days. Thanks Bob but don’t embarrass yourself by hanging on.
No longer willing to accept mediocre hosts or put up with masses of commercials, I have nearly said goodbye to live sports radio except for the occasional Leafs Lunch with Andi Petrillo, perhaps a bit of Hockey Central as Noon if a big story is happening, and lots of Jeff Blair during the baseball season. A guilty pleasure is the Mike Wilner podcasts from Jays talk just to see how much he goes over the top with his on air character.
As for Shapyro and his gang of Clevelandites, they likely won’t last in the team’s plunge to the bottom of the standings but Shapyro’s tone deafness for Canadians and Jays fans will be long remembered with disgust.
@Carl A
Buck wasn’t able to watch the WS broadcast because he was PART of it on the international feed doing colour. A pleasant surprise.
Maybe sports journalists and fans alike don’t care for Shapiro or Atkins because the team has been on a rapid decline since they took over completely and haven’t addressed it at all. Maybe we are upset that they let the top 5 slugger in Jays history walk for nothing and failed to appropriately mourn and respect the sudden and tragic loss of the greatest pitcher in club history. Maybe we don’t like them because they have failed utterly in embracing the teams canadian roots and instead have brought in suits from their old administration. Maybe we don’t like them because this team was in LAST place for 161 games last year and so far this offseason? Crickets. Transparency is important and if they are rebuilding, then come out and say it like the Leafs did and admit winning isn’t in the interest of your plans and for heavens sakes stop signing plugs like Morales!
We tend to forget that Bob has no control anymore in his guest and it’s all Sportsnet decisions hence that pathetic and god awful round table. You think we hated it? I can only imagine what Bob thought when he was told who would be on. Lol
I was shocked when I read all the Halladay news the afternoon and evening that he passed away. The Phillies press release was the only one the various articles referred to. At first, I thought it was typical US media. Then, I looked at the Jays twitter account, their website, etc. and noticed it was silent for a few hours. It’s almost like a release had to be drafted and then go up the Rogers PR chain taking lots of time. Very corporate like – maybe a sign of the change to a new media relations head and more departmental involvement from Rogers corp communications (or maybe Shapiro did not grasp the importance of this person in Blue Jays history (or, maybe both)).
@McIvor – Either you are Blue Jays insider posting to defend your management or you are simply drawing your own conclusions from multiple articles that you read. How do you know that Beeston had no desire to update the Rogers Centre? Beeston had been on record multiple time indicating that it could use $200 to $400 million worth of upgrades. However, as you may recall Rogers was in a “we only spend if you come to the game and spend” mode (which was ironically changed by Anthopoulos). Like any building, the new management would have inherited the old management’s list of capital improvements projects/budgets/surveys. Etc. Likewise, the Dunedin project was a multi-year affair. It was one of the main items that was part of the handoff from Beaston to Shapiro. Yes – Consensus in media reports was that the front office need some modernizing but that does not = everything he did was crappy.
P.S.
The Jays have no chance at Otani.