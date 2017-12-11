By TSM

First the ARGO’s then the TFC, good things come in 3’s so next will be __________

I know how we all love the radio ratings game, so my gift to you this holiday season is the latest book:

Station M25-54 M25-54 M18-34 M18-34 PPM PPM PPM PPM % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned Aug. 28-Nov. 26 May 29-Aug. 27 Aug. 28-Nov. 26 May 29-Aug. 27 M-Fr. 6a-9a FAN 590 5.2 4.9 7.0 8.9 TSN 1050 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.2 M-Fr. 9a-12a FAN 590 6.2 6.0 12.7 11.2 TSN 1050 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.5 M-Fr. 12p-1p FAN 590 6.1 6.1 8.0 8.4 TSN 1050 1.9 0.6 0.3 0.3 M-Fr. 1p-4p FAN 590 2.7 3.9 3.0 4.9 TSN 1050 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.3 M-Fr. 4p-7p FAN 590 5.5 6.4 6.3 8.5 TSN 1050 1.7 1.5 1.0 1.8

So here are my initial thoughts.

The Fan morning show get a nice little bump in the most important demo, going from a 4.9 to a 5.2. That’s a far cry from 7.2 it had a year ago, thank you Toronto Blue Jays.

In the younger demo it goes from an 8.9 to a 7.0 which is a big drop from the 11.8 from a year ago- Thank you Toronto Blue Jays.

TSN 1050 seems a jump from .7 to a 1.0 (the radio Mendoza line) which is up from the .8 last year. The younger crowd simply doesn’t listen to the show, or at least those with meters do not.

Blair jumped .2 from a 6.0 to a 6.2 in the older demo and jumped from a 11.2 to a 12.7 in the younger demo. dropped .4 from an 8.4 to an 8.0. Blair was at a 9.3 and 14.9 last year so the Jays hurt him with year over year too.

Mid-mornings on TSN do not register at all.

The lunchtime show numbers to me are the most interesting. The Fan holds at 6.1 in the older demo and dropped from an 8.4 to an 8.0. The Fan a year ago was at 4.2 and 6.7. So the older demo grew year over year and the younger one dropped.

TSN’s Leafs lunch is their top rated show at 1.9 in the older demo. That’s up from a .6 in the summer and .6 a year ago. That a huge jump (to a still relatively small number, but a positive sign never the less). In the younger demo, the results don’t continue register at all.

Midday, the Fan dropped in both demo’s while TSN saw a bump in the older demo from a .7 to a 1.2. This is a massive drop year over year at the Fan as they went from a 5.7 in the older demo down to a 2.7 and an 8.1 to a 3.9 in the younger. TSN doubled it’s audience year over year in the older yet lost it’s entire younger audience.

Drive home, McCown goes from a 6.4 to a 5.5 and an 8.5 to a 6.3 down a whack from 10.1 and 14.8 a year ago. Someone will have to tell me the last time Bob had a 5.5 in a major book. TSN improved from a 1.5 to a 1.7 which is steady with last year in the older demo. Surprisingly they lost .8 in the younger demo.

So there you have it. As you can see, the Blue Jays performance has far-reaching effects throughout Rogers and one area that really shows in radio ratings.

BTW, the ratings from our friend:

David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications.

Feel free to forward questions and inquiries:

Phone: (416)431-5792

E-mail: davidbray@brayandpartners.com

Web site: brayandpartners.co