By TSM
First the ARGO’s then the TFC, good things come in 3’s so next will be __________
I know how we all love the radio ratings game, so my gift to you this holiday season is the latest book:
|Station
|M25-54
|M25-54
|M18-34
|M18-34
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|Aug. 28-Nov. 26
|May 29-Aug. 27
|Aug. 28-Nov. 26
|May 29-Aug. 27
|M-Fr. 6a-9a
|FAN 590
|5.2
|4.9
|7.0
|8.9
|TSN 1050
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|0.2
|M-Fr. 9a-12a
|FAN 590
|6.2
|6.0
|12.7
|11.2
|TSN 1050
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
|M-Fr. 12p-1p
|FAN 590
|6.1
|6.1
|8.0
|8.4
|TSN 1050
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.3
|M-Fr. 1p-4p
|FAN 590
|2.7
|3.9
|3.0
|4.9
|TSN 1050
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|M-Fr. 4p-7p
|FAN 590
|5.5
|6.4
|6.3
|8.5
|TSN 1050
|1.7
|1.5
|1.0
|1.8
So here are my initial thoughts.
The Fan morning show get a nice little bump in the most important demo, going from a 4.9 to a 5.2. That’s a far cry from 7.2 it had a year ago, thank you Toronto Blue Jays.
In the younger demo it goes from an 8.9 to a 7.0 which is a big drop from the 11.8 from a year ago- Thank you Toronto Blue Jays.
TSN 1050 seems a jump from .7 to a 1.0 (the radio Mendoza line) which is up from the .8 last year. The younger crowd simply doesn’t listen to the show, or at least those with meters do not.
Blair jumped .2 from a 6.0 to a 6.2 in the older demo and jumped from a 11.2 to a 12.7 in the younger demo. dropped .4 from an 8.4 to an 8.0. Blair was at a 9.3 and 14.9 last year so the Jays hurt him with year over year too.
Mid-mornings on TSN do not register at all.
The lunchtime show numbers to me are the most interesting. The Fan holds at 6.1 in the older demo and dropped from an 8.4 to an 8.0. The Fan a year ago was at 4.2 and 6.7. So the older demo grew year over year and the younger one dropped.
TSN’s Leafs lunch is their top rated show at 1.9 in the older demo. That’s up from a .6 in the summer and .6 a year ago. That a huge jump (to a still relatively small number, but a positive sign never the less). In the younger demo, the results don’t continue register at all.
Midday, the Fan dropped in both demo’s while TSN saw a bump in the older demo from a .7 to a 1.2. This is a massive drop year over year at the Fan as they went from a 5.7 in the older demo down to a 2.7 and an 8.1 to a 3.9 in the younger. TSN doubled it’s audience year over year in the older yet lost it’s entire younger audience.
Drive home, McCown goes from a 6.4 to a 5.5 and an 8.5 to a 6.3 down a whack from 10.1 and 14.8 a year ago. Someone will have to tell me the last time Bob had a 5.5 in a major book. TSN improved from a 1.5 to a 1.7 which is steady with last year in the older demo. Surprisingly they lost .8 in the younger demo.
So there you have it. As you can see, the Blue Jays performance has far-reaching effects throughout Rogers and one area that really shows in radio ratings.
BTW, the ratings from our friend:
David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications.
Feel free to forward questions and inquiries:
Phone: (416)431-5792
E-mail: davidbray@brayandpartners.com
Web site: brayandpartners.co
COMMENTS
This rating system has always been flawed, but it’s even more antiquated now with new technology changing how we consume radio. I listen to Overdrive every day but it’s through the TuneIn app or podcasts. I also semi-regularly listen to both Brady/Price and Landsberg but only through streaming and podcast downloads. Until we figure out a valid way to quantify listeners who stream rather than listen to radio traditionally, these numbers will be skewed.
I’m in my 20’s – I’ll go my whole life streaming rather than listening to actual radios. Same with virtually the entire millenial generation. The % of those who stream/download will only get higher, especially when internet-linked vehicles become the norm. How can the rating system be fixed to reflect this?
I still chuckle when people say Jeff Blair needs to be fired, he delivers the best ratings in Toronto Sports Radio. Alot of logic from some posters there.
Thanks for the read and as flawed the system is. Personalities are very important but if your content like the Jays, Leafs , TFC and Raptors aren’t winning it really hurts your ratings which is no big secret. Which brings us back to does Rogers really need to sell the Jays?
Although still a ratings leader, as a long time listener of Bob’s I am not surprised by his drop from previous numbers. While its true that no one is better when he is “on his game”; too often he just mails it in. Couple this with subpar second chairs much of the time and you have long time fans like myself who only tune for a specific guest/topic; as opposed to the entire 3 hours.
The thing that jumped into my head immediately was that the Fan losing Andrew Walker has decimated them in the 1 to 4 time slot.
So for males under the age of 34 there is basically no one listening to tsn between 1-4 pm. Damn in numbers.
“What am I doing? I’m talking to an empty telephone cause there is a dead man on the other end of this line.”
Damning numbers.
Streaming is still included in these numbers, the same as if you’re listening to terrestrial radio.
GOOD SHOW is becoming a BIG PROBLEM for the Fan and Cadeau. They had a perfect chance to revamp went Walker was sent packing but all they did was replace him with Ennis to run the same show so underlying problems remain.
May still be a blip but Bob is now in a five-book downswing. Yes, Jays have a lot to do with some of the quarters but i still believe that ratings are eventually catching up to the huge decline in quality the show has had over the last number of years.
@MIke V
I just think his core group of listeners are moving on for whatever reason. If there was a hunger for a different radio persona, you’d think that TSN or one of the competitors would see a bump. TSN has been flat for years.
I stopped listening to McCown not because of him but because of his co-hosts. Brunt seemed to be the one co-host that could offer intelligent thoughts and stand up to Bob. Can’t stand the arrogance of Cox. Shannon seems to spend more time looking at his phone than listening to the guests. Maybe it’s been Brunt that has helped Blair and hurt McCown.
Mike V, why do you think streaming #’s are included in this report?
One reason Bob numbers down is his lead in is dropping like hot potatoes. Obviously there’s a correlation between 1-4pm drop on the Fan and Bob drop meaning their 1-4pm problem is even bigger than at first glance. I guess they should have left Walker solo. Not a giant fan of his but clearly he carried the show well by himself initially and the precipitous drop since he left can’t be ignored. And like a poster once said here, 1-4 is basically the only real Cadeau project on the Fan (other than evenings and weekends) and this is what he does? They are in no position to be patient with Bob signing new contract. Doesn’t it seem like they should just bring back T and S? Like them or not the network needs to do something with them and they are better on radio anyway.
Do we have to explain this every time? Sadly yes. Numeris doesn’t do a great job explaining their methodology (because it’s pretty bad)
If you are one the dozen or so male sports radio listeners wearing a PPM it can detect the tone embedded in the online broadcast stream …
….but not if you are using headphones
…. unless you are wearing an adapter between the PPM and your headphones. NO ONE IS DOING THAT.
What people are asking for is a way to measure listenership based on number of people streaming at any given time. Networks have some of that data but don’t share it with Numeris which is why it will never be reflected in the ratings. The real solution is app based data collection. In the US Nielsen has started using this technology.
TSM, because the signal the PPMs pick up are still in the streaming audio, just as MIB said. Doesn’t make any sense to take it out.
The Fan had a good thing going when it was Brady/Walker, Blair, Tim/Sid, PTS. As someone who enjoyed Tim and Sid on radio, it’s a shame they messed with that. Trying out Blundell and downgrading 1-4, seems to have taken a toll a bit.
The only things that really stand out to me in these ratings are – Good Show having a rough start, and just that fact that ,wow really few people are listening to TSN. I know Overdrive has its fans but… it’s just crazy how that station has just never gained any traction. It’s got to be close to the lowest rated station in Toronto, no?
GOOD SHOW Is absolutely terrible. Curling or darts on the radio would be better programming.
Ennis shouldn’t be allowed on air. No natural talent. Always seems forced and fake.
Bunkis doesn’t belong on the air in a world class market like Toronto.
In reading a piece from Steve Simmons today, it makes me think why is Tim Lewieke’s name not even being uttered by sports media in Toronto, yet all his former teams have drastically turned the corner from where they were prior to his arrival. He set the wheels in motion with all his managerial appointments. When it came to criticizing Tim all hands were on deck, not that all his moves were fruitful all you hear CRICKETSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
One wonders if Tim would form a group with Larry T to purchase the Jays if they became available.
Different Jimmy here. I actually like JD on Good Show. Last week with Ennis off was very listenable.