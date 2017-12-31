by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email
As we come to the end of 2017 I am curious about which changes in the world of Toronto sports media will have the biggest impact on your life. Here are a few things that happened this year that made a mark in the market:
- No more Gregg Zaun on Sportsnet’s TV and radio channels
- Rogers and Bell enlarge their sports partnership by adding the Argos to MLSE’s roster
- Dave Hodge ends his run hosting The Reporters, cites TSN cost-cutting as reason
- The FAN590 continues their decade long policy of not hiring anyone other than white men as hosts
- Bob McCown renews with Sportsnet, PTS continues to rotate (non-Cox) co-hosts
- TSN1050 cuts costs by reducing number of local hosts, fails to show any ratings success vs FAN for 6th straight year
- TheAthletic publicly states they want the newspaper industry to die so they can hire their writers
- Postmedia, The Star, and the Globe all report significant financial losses, job cuts
- Bell and Rogers cut jobs in media
- The Jays are for sale, sort of
- Dan Shulman returns to Toronto/Sportsnet
- Jay & Dan return to Toronto/TSN
- TSN heavyweight hockey personalities start standalone podcasts
- Rogers and Bell continue to go back and forth for the #1 TV sports channel spot
- Dean Blundell exits sports, starts website, publishes Jackie Redmond rumours
- Mike Richards shows some success with his online radio show
Add your thoughts on which of these stories will make a difference to your own consumption habits, or other notable items from 2017. If you want to look backwards, here is our post on the biggest stories of 2016.
thanks for reading and commenting,
until next time …
mike (not really in boston)
photo credit: hockeycanada.ca
Forgot one: in 2017 the Sun and Sportsnet killed their author RSS feeds which means I now read way less of what they publish since I have no easy way to see at a glance when something new is posted.
I think the biggest thing for me in 2017 was the DAZN launch / debacle and the reminder that some companies still refuse to commit the resources to stream sports right. The better part is when they act surprised when their paying customers are upset over the lack of quality/availability of the product.
Following up on that, the fact that Rogers has fully embraced stand alone subscription streaming of their sports product with Sportsnet NOW while Bell still refuses to even entertain the idea.
Thanks for all your hard work and input and looking forward how the media landscape looks moving forward. I guess for myself one would have to be why TSN 1050 has not made much of a dent in the radio market with the Fan 590. How they continue down the same path after years in the Toronto market, and it looks like they might be on the same path on the tv side. Having said that I realize Rogers do have the NHL and the Jays I’m just not sure how Bell get there share of the market without local content.
I think the growth of the Athletic has changed the analysis of the local teams in the GTA for the better.
An informative and concise list. Thank you.
Seeing it all at once allows you to realize just how much things have and continue to change.
For myself, it is the slow but steady decline in the quality of PTS. While still the best when discussing a big story or issue; as others have noted he is just not really engaged on far too many occasions.
While SN management seems to dictate the use of in house talent for replacement co-hosting, I have no doubt that Bob has input regarding who in that group gets the most exposure.
This has lead to the increased use of Shannon and like others on this Board, I too am sick of the lengthy Costco, restaurant, etc. stories on many nights.
For these reasons, I listen far less than in the past. This is true even for the Roundtables; which used to be a “much listen”.
Thanks Mike, as always a great job not just this offering but your work all year long.
Love your passion and insight have a great 2018 even if sports radio in Toronto will be life and death to do so.
If I was willing to pay for XM radio in my pick up I would be listening to that instead of Toronto radio, but suffice to say I no longer
Listen to 1050 , only listen to PTS on 590
I hope everyone has a great New Year.
Here is what’s on my mind.
1) I live in LA and don’t watch Jay and Dan since they’ve returned to Canada. How are they doing? I notice their show is already getting some changes in terms of when it’s on. Is that due to low ratings? I think they’re nice guys, but I am kind of tired of their schtick. It’s like a comedy show…that’s bad. I don’t watch highlight shows often, but when I do, I don’t want comedy.
2) Overdrive is the best show on Toronto radio and nobody can dispute that.
3) Scotty Mac is a star in the making. I think he’s actually wonderful and listen daily to his show. He’s really grown.
4) JD Bunkis is hilarious and I see a huge future for him.
5) Why is Andrew Walker such a jerk on twitter? I see he isn’t making friends in Vancouver. Napolean complex maybe?
6) I RARELY listen to the FAN anymore. I’m 33. I have zero in common with the geriatrics they have hosting most of their shows.
7) DartGuy and Todd have a very fun show. I like listening to it.
Have a wonderful New Year everyone.
Thanks to Mike and Jonah for your hard work.
“The FAN590 continues their decade long policy of not hiring anyone other than white men as hosts”
I totally agree they should do a lot better, but they have been having female cohosts in the evening and weekends (Sheri Forde and someone else..blanking on name), and Rob Wong getting a lot of fill in/weekend hosting stuff. A start, anyway.
“Overdrive is the best show on Toronto radio and nobody can dispute that.”
Consider it disputed! 🙂
I agree with Brent in LA on Overdrive. I also think his age is part of it. That show skews to a younger audience. One other thing I find very interesting. I may have missed it, but I have seen no comments on The Fan and Sportsnet rebranding with ” United by Sports”, I know companies spend a lot of time and money on positioning and yet on this board, where every little thing pertaining to sports radio is discussed, crickets. I find that curious, although as I said I may have missed it.
Happy New Year!