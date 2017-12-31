by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email

As we come to the end of 2017 I am curious about which changes in the world of Toronto sports media will have the biggest impact on your life. Here are a few things that happened this year that made a mark in the market:

No more Gregg Zaun on Sportsnet’s TV and radio channels

Rogers and Bell enlarge their sports partnership by adding the Argos to MLSE’s roster

Dave Hodge ends his run hosting The Reporters, cites TSN cost-cutting as reason

The FAN590 continues their decade long policy of not hiring anyone other than white men as hosts

Bob McCown renews with Sportsnet, PTS continues to rotate (non-Cox) co-hosts

TSN1050 cuts costs by reducing number of local hosts, fails to show any ratings success vs FAN for 6th straight year

TheAthletic publicly states they want the newspaper industry to die so they can hire their writers

Postmedia, The Star, and the Globe all report significant financial losses, job cuts

Bell and Rogers cut jobs in media

The Jays are for sale, sort of

Dan Shulman returns to Toronto/Sportsnet

Jay & Dan return to Toronto/TSN

TSN heavyweight hockey personalities start standalone podcasts

Rogers and Bell continue to go back and forth for the #1 TV sports channel spot

Dean Blundell exits sports, starts website, publishes Jackie Redmond rumours

Mike Richards shows some success with his online radio show

Add your thoughts on which of these stories will make a difference to your own consumption habits, or other notable items from 2017. If you want to look backwards, here is our post on the biggest stories of 2016.

