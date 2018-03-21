By TSM
All the caveats still apply same systems, same issues etc. It’s the only ratings we have etc..
Generally speaking, not a whole lot of change or surprise. Here are some highlights:
Fan am drive show retreats .2 in the key demographic and 1.1 in the younger demo.
Landsberg in the am holds at two very small numbers.
Fan mid-morning show retreats 1.4 in the older demo and Blair takes it on the chin in the younger demo. TSN, again very small yet consistent numbers.
Lunchtime, fan loses 2 pts in key demo and continues negative lead in from Blair with the kids, while Leafs lunch ticks up slightly to 2.0 in the key category and almost disappears from the ratings with the kids.
Mid-afternoon shows, neither station makes any moves of significance. Fan drops .7 in the key category and 2.1 in the younger one, TSN ticks up slightly.
Afternoon drive, McCown up a full pt in key demographic and .3 in the younger one while TSN ticks up slightly.
Again, nothing earth-shattering, everyone, for the most part, holds leading up to the much more important spring book. Will be fascinating to see how the Jays do for the Fan and what ratings look like in playoffs for Raptors and Leafs.
|Station
|M25-54
|M25-54
|M18-34
|M18-34
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|PPM
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|% Share of Hrs. Tuned
|Nov. 27-Feb. 25
|Aug. 28-Nov. 26
|Nov. 27-Feb. 25
|Aug. 28-Nov. 26
|M-Fr. 6a-9a
|FAN 590
|5.0
|5.2
|5.9
|7.0
|TSN 1050
|1.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|M-Fr. 9a-12a
|FAN 590
|4.8
|6.2
|8.3
|12.7
|TSN 1050
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|M-Fr. 12p-1p
|FAN 590
|4.1
|6.1
|2.6
|8.0
|TSN 1050
|2.0
|1.9
|0.1
|0.3
|M-Fr. 1p-4p
|FAN 590
|2.0
|2.7
|0.9
|3.0
|TSN 1050
|1.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.1
|M-Fr. 4p-7p
|FAN 590
|6.5
|5.5
|6.6
|6.3
|TSN 1050
|2.0
|1.7
|1.2
|1.0
COMMENTS
So I guess mid afternoons are the only time of day when there’s a bit of a ‘battle’?
I don’t mind Good Show, and I like that it’s two newer voices, but you wonder how long The Fan sticks with that unless ratings pick up. Sort of sticks out in the lineup, ratings wise.
Thanks for the numbers as you stated no big surprises any where . Ever so slight movement but at the end of the day TSN 1050 has to do something to move the needel in a major way.
The afternoon show on 590 is down to a 2.0 rating in the main demographic?……..I’m trying to remember the last time a weekday show on 590 got a rating that low…………when Tim & Sid were in that timeslot weren’t they getting a rating of close to 10.0 at one point?
It still seems crazy to me that the largest ratings share 1050 can pull is a 2.0, with a huge disparity between them and the FAN in the key morning and afternoon drive slots. I’d be curious to see the difference between “legacy” sports radio stations and newcomers in other markets to see if the pattern holds outside of Toronto. TSN 1040 vs. SN 650 in Vancouver, WFAN 660 vs. ESPN 98.7 in NYC, etc.
TSN is a mess in the late mornings but they have shows that are solid competitors to the FAN for the rest of the day (especially drive home). Radio rights for local pro sports teams are set in stone for the foreseeable future and beyond, so how can TSN work to swing the pendulum more in their favour? Not an easy task.