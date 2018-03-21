By TSM

All the caveats still apply same systems, same issues etc. It’s the only ratings we have etc..

Generally speaking, not a whole lot of change or surprise. Here are some highlights:

Fan am drive show retreats .2 in the key demographic and 1.1 in the younger demo.

Landsberg in the am holds at two very small numbers.

Fan mid-morning show retreats 1.4 in the older demo and Blair takes it on the chin in the younger demo. TSN, again very small yet consistent numbers.

Lunchtime, fan loses 2 pts in key demo and continues negative lead in from Blair with the kids, while Leafs lunch ticks up slightly to 2.0 in the key category and almost disappears from the ratings with the kids.

Mid-afternoon shows, neither station makes any moves of significance. Fan drops .7 in the key category and 2.1 in the younger one, TSN ticks up slightly.

Afternoon drive, McCown up a full pt in key demographic and .3 in the younger one while TSN ticks up slightly.

Again, nothing earth-shattering, everyone, for the most part, holds leading up to the much more important spring book. Will be fascinating to see how the Jays do for the Fan and what ratings look like in playoffs for Raptors and Leafs.

Station M25-54 M25-54 M18-34 M18-34 PPM PPM PPM PPM % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned % Share of Hrs. Tuned Nov. 27-Feb. 25 Aug. 28-Nov. 26 Nov. 27-Feb. 25 Aug. 28-Nov. 26 M-Fr. 6a-9a FAN 590 5.0 5.2 5.9 7.0 TSN 1050 1.0 1.0 0.1 0.1 M-Fr. 9a-12a FAN 590 4.8 6.2 8.3 12.7 TSN 1050 1.0 0.9 0.1 0.1 M-Fr. 12p-1p FAN 590 4.1 6.1 2.6 8.0 TSN 1050 2.0 1.9 0.1 0.3 M-Fr. 1p-4p FAN 590 2.0 2.7 0.9 3.0 TSN 1050 1.3 1.2 0.2 0.1 M-Fr. 4p-7p FAN 590 6.5 5.5 6.6 6.3 TSN 1050 2.0 1.7 1.2 1.0

As always, thanks to David Bray: David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications.

