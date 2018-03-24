By TSM
Quick hits on a day of inspiration as hundreds of thousands of students rally around the world for change.
We sit less than a week from The Toronto Blue Jays opening day, and still, we have no idea who will be calling balls and strikes on the radio station owned and operated by the same company that owns and operates the team. Has radio become so irrelevant? I don’t know about you, but I grew up listening to Tom and Jerry on the radio. Many a night they put me to sleep as the Jays were on the west coast. On many a road trip, I would hit the scan button trying to follow the game listening to static-filled stations trying to listen to the game. Radio used to matter. Perhaps no more.
Elliott Price is apparently calling the games in Montreal. He’s tweeted that he is not getting the full-time gig- which he should by the way.
Speaking of the Jays, a great story this week by Rob Longley.
“Club president Mark Shapiro is already on record saying that season ticket totals have dropped from 20,000 to 13,000 for this season and you can bet there will be an indifference among the traditionally strong walkup crowd as well until it is convinced there is something to buy.”
This appeared to be the theme of the week as the team prepares to head north. Shi Davidi had an equally interesting, “exclusive” interview with Shapiro:
“We’re definitely going to have a decrease in attendance because season tickets are down dramatically for the reasons I explained. I hope we are back in the post-season and we rise back to the same league leading levels once again next year.”
This theme continues in today’s Globe and Mail:
“Even by the organization’s low standard in this regard, it’s been a dull spring full of the usual stuff. Donaldson is probably hurt already. Troy Tulowitzki may have to go full Six Million Dollar Man in order to be able to play baseball again. Stroman is irritated by something.The most notable thing we’ve learned about this team thus far is that closer Roberto Osuna of Mexico considers his jailed Sinaloan neighbour Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman a “hero.”
It’s great to see all the coverage on the Jays as they head north. It is going to be fascinating to see how the coverage evolves based on how the team performs. There is a strong belief that those on the outside of the Rogers empire have a very strong anti-Rogers theme to their work. Winning cures that. By the same effect, how those within the family cover the team when they do not perform is equally interesting. Yes, the old Rogers bias gets tossed around. To be honest, how the media behaves is almost more interesting then how the team does.
Switching to hockey, Kevin McGran has an awesome behind the scenes look at life at Hockey Night in Canada. It’s well worth it to read. This appears to be a new trend for Kevin. I like it and look forward to more of it.
Interesting tactic by the folks at the Athletic to draw in Canadian eyeballs. This is what I see every time I browse to their homepage. The most recent article appearing is from February 2!
Notwithstanding that, Mirtle’s article on the Leafs is the type of coverage that makes every penny worht the price of admission.
Seriously, if you are a sports fan, how are you not subsciribing? No, I am not being paid to write this. There are at least 2-3 articles on the network that I am happy to be paying for.
I think we now have a new winner in the clubhouse for shortest tenure as a Canadian radio host in a major market:
I have announced this morning that I am leaving @Sportsnet650 I have accepted another offer and you will be seeing me soon.. Thank you to my friends at the radio station and for our listeners.. Will have more on the next stage in april.. thank you thank you
An insider tells me that Darling jumping ship saved Rogers from having to make a very uncomfortable decision.
With the Raptors, it was interesting being in the USA to see they were the talk of the NBA media this week.
Interesting to see these two articles from USA outlets. SI and ESPN with two very different takes.
I feel for the Raptors. Another amazing regular season, and so many unwilling to believe they can do more given the failures of the past. The truth is until they slay the dragon the naysayers will speak and they have the ammunition to do so. Many a talking heads before the game vs. the Cavs this week were saying before the game, if the Raptors win it’s meaningless, it doesn’t mean anything unless it’s a playoff series. When they lost, they said with smiles, see they can’t even beat them in the regular season. Put up or shut up time Raptors. It’s really that simple.
Finally, I wrote last week about the tragedy in the Toronto hockey community. No, MLSE didn’t do anything, but Don Cherry showed, in my opinion, the only reason he still deserves his pulpit; nobody does this better than Don. Well done!
Who can blame Jays’ fans for staying away. The team has done nothing in the off season. This team looks old and worn out. What is there to be excited about? They are clearly not going to sign JD and the two hay seeds who have been imported from Cleveland are 100% tone deaf. TO fans are not dumb and some Execs from a second rate US market are not what this franchise needs.
They have even managed to make a non event out of Jerry’s replacement.
Regardless of the fact that Jays’ fans have turned out in strong numbers the past few years, you can anticipate the threats from Shapiro and Atkins ‘no fans = no investment in the team.’
When I read a Cathal Kelly article, like his Match 24 piece, I am often reminded of my kitchen after a dinner party. There are dishes, glasses, pots, pans, etc. everywhere and my first thought is “this is a mess” and the second thought is “let’s tackle this mess in an organized way”. These ideas apply to Kelly’s commentary.
In this case, let’s state for the sake of argument that the article is a mess.
Where should the clean-up start? Let’s roll up the sleeves and get at it.
What is the relevance of the El Chapo reference?
Why mention that it took Donaldson until the age of 27 (actually it was 26) to become a MLB regular? Donaldson was a late bloomer but all evidence indicates that Guerrero and Bichette will not be late bloomers. Does Kelly have any reasoning other than he is just so clever?
Is J.A. Happ the de facto ace just because he is starting the first game? Are not one of Sanchez or Stroman the likely ace?
“A bunch of guys you’ve never heard of are in the bullpen”? Has Kelly not heard of Osuna, Tepera, Barnes, and Loop? Is Kelly new to town? Is Kelly new to MLB that he has never heard of Axford, Clippard, or Oh?
Grichuk has played in the last 3 games (2 in right field) and has not shown any lingering signs of his injuries. Is that day-to-day? Does Kelly’s dictionary define “sophistry”? and
I’m tired. I could use a cleaning staff and Kelly could use an editor.
Hopefully, the next time Kelly decides to do a drive-by, he will focus on the road and just pass on by without incident.
I guess I could use an editor as well. It should be “March 24” and not “Match 24”.
This site has constantly called for more women in sports media, so why is it that Zaun gets so much promotion? Trolls like him are a big part of why there are not more women in the industry. It’s a simple question!
My guess is that Price did not want the play by play radio gig. Plenty happy making good money working 4 hours a day from Monday to Friday. Baseball is everyday, weekends and a lot of traveling, and long boring days at the park pre and post game. Not sure he is at the stage where that is appealing.
As for the Jays as a whole, I think they could clinch a wildcard berth. They should have the pitching, but HAVE to dominate the Orioles and Rays, especially on the road.
Really great Kevin McGran article. It calls to attention the fact that I would never have come across it if not for it being posted here. Especially since The Athletic arrived with MSM writers delivering vastly superior content, the newspaper sports section is on virtual life-support. Other than the Toronto Sun from time to time, I’ve completely stopped reading them. I know I’m not alone there. Crazy to think that only a few years ago I was still looking at Star/Sun/Globe sports daily as part of my morning routine. Now? Flip open the laptop and head right to The Athletic.