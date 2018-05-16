by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email
Happy Wednesday. About a year ago I decided to focus less on radio for a few reasons. First, I noticed my own consumption habits had shifted to podcasts over radio. (By this I mean shows made for podcast, as opposed to shows aired live with commercial breaks then posted for listening on demand). Second, I realized that for a variety of reasons I had soured on both FAN590 and TSN1050. Once I stopped making a point to download and listen to radio shows there was no turning back. I have not missed it at all.
With the summer months coming up and the Spring Book due shortly this is a good time to reflect on the state of the sports radio lineups. From a productivity standpoint, outside of one or two multi-platform guys, radio hosts generate the most content in sports media. 3-4 hours of talking per day, 5 days a week, 40+ weeks a year. In an ideal world all of this will be some combination of intelligent, entertaining, informed, articulate, funny, and insightful. This is really hard work. Being able to do it for a segment doesn’t mean you could do it for 15 hours a week. By the same token, just because you managed to fill your 15 hours of talking doesn’t mean you said anything worthwhile.
Here are some reasons why I found it easy to walk away from the current offerings, in no particular order:
- “insider” recycling and overload
- pointless debates
- call-in segments
- lack of coaching of younger people
- lack of quality control
- too much bro talk
- content that goes stale very quickly
- lack of women and people of colour
- much more efficient to read sports opinions + analysis
This list is hardly exhaustive and doesn’t apply in equal measure to every show, obviously. Here is another possible explanation:
- I don’t drive to work
Ultimately, the format is designed for people who are stuck in their cars. The FAN has tinkered with their timing for 25 years and I assume they have ample data to inform their decisions regarding number and length of commercials. But there is nothing that can overcome the artificiality of needing to break for traffic, weather, and paying the bills.
In order to serve the interests of the readership I am contemplating dipping my toe back into these waters and I would like to hear from those of you for whom radio is a regular part of your day. Here are a few questions upon which to reflect:
- What was the most memorable interview from the last few days?
- What was a sports opinion I heard that educated or entertained me?
- What was an enjoyable debate between hosts?
- How much of the show was spent responding to twitter?
Here are a couple of polls to gauge where you spend most of your listening time. Help me decide what to listen to.
Change in radio is as normal as death and taxes. The current lineup still reflects some big changes from the recent past: Blundell, Tim&Sid moving to TV, removing Cox from HNIC, ending OTR with time left on Landsberg’s contract, etc.
My last question is: what one change would you make to improve the state of Toronto sports radio?
—
thanks for reading and commenting,
until next time …
mike (not really in boston)
COMMENTS
I’d be interested to know how many readers/commenters are actually concerned about the “lack of women and people of colour” on the radio in this market. I’ve never found myself thinking “this NBA panel doesn’t have enough white people”.
Used to be a huge consumer of terrestrial sports radio. But I’ve also moved away to podcasts, especially over the last 2 years. I still catch Overdrive (best show in the city by a mile) and PTS via podcast almost every day, and occasionally the morning shows on 1050 and 590 as well. But the overwhelming majority of my sports talk listening comes from (mostly American) podcasts. Should also give a shout out to Dan Shulman’s absolutely superb new podcast, which is a must-listen the moment it drops.
From my perspective, why bother with the radio when 50% of what I hear is of no interest to me? I don’t commute by car and don’t need traffic reports. I already know the weather from my phone. I’m also already well aware of the current sports news from my phone, so don’t need the sports updates either (they should be done away with IMO). I obviously don’t care to hear any commercials. All that combines for roughly 50% of what’s on – so why bother listening? It’s a massive inconvenience. Much happier downloading podcasts with limited ads I can skip through, thereby raising the amount of content I want to hear up to 100% vs. 50% on terrestrial radio.
Why is Wilner regularly doing play-by-play? It’s clear the majority of fans do not want him in that position and yet Rogers routinely has him poach time away from Ben Wagner.
The only sports talk I listen to live now are talksport and bbc from the UK. Everything else is podcasts. Too much talk about sports I do not follow (football,basketball, …) to sit through 10-15 minutes wasted.
I think PTS has definitely improved with the Brunt/Deitsch switch. And Bob’s one hour spotlight show has generally been pretty good, depending on the guest.
(Plug: dont forget my pod with Brunt last month.)
I still do not like 590 changing their pods from hourly to whole show.
I too am a non commuter, so the “drive” factor is not relevant in my case.
At home I have PTS/SN360 on in the background from 5-7 as I do other things. Otherwise I rely on online articles for sports info. Even when driving, the radio is usually on all news or music stations.
The only recent change on radio that has gotten my attention is Bob’s Monday interview show in the 4:00 pm hour. The one on one in depth interview is a nice change from the usual shorter pieces.
Last week was a big sports week in Toronto and it seemed every day on PTS we were subjected to John Shannon. I usually look for something else to listen to even if it means missing somebody good. Brunt and Deitsch both improve the show.
@ Carl A Quite correct.
That is why I avoid the first hour Tuesday -Thursday; although he still shows up as a “guest” at times in the later hours plus the Roundtable. It pays to be a Friend of Bobs…unfortunately!
Spotlight is a great concept but the quality varies greatly depending on the guest.
Masai Ujiri should be banned by all radio stations after his performance last week. If you know you won’t answers any of the questions asked why agree to do an interviewer.
Kevin Barker can be very annoying but his analysis of how and why players approach situations a certain way is very enlightening. It has made me want to watch more baseball instead of listening to the radio coverage.
…and sure enough, to open the final hour of PTS today…the King (NOT) of all things hockey: Gary’s boy at SN.
George Rusic is 590’s best host. He’s come a loooong way and his stint with blundell has changed him. He’s fun and sometimes takes his cohosts out of their comfort zone. He should get his own show sooner rather than later
Brunt continually challenging Mcowan is entertaining in that Bob is at best a generalist and lands in trouble when called on to speak to specifics. While we may complain about our sports radio, much of local American sports radio falls into the Dog and Dumbo category. The hate and misogyny there makes our stuff look comparatively beautiful.
I’m going to keep results of the polls hidden for another day to prevent brigading. The votes so far are … surprising.
“I’d be interested to know how many readers/commenters are actually concerned about the “lack of women and people of colour” on the radio in this market. I’ve never found myself thinking “this NBA panel doesn’t have enough white people”.”
I think this view is narrow in it’s thinking. I think guests like Mary Ormsby who has been missing on Prime Time Sports for a few years now did add a different view point from her peers. Diversity is just reflective of our society and the current offering on sports talk is very much divided on racial lines. Basketball has non-white analysts primarily, and hockey has white analysts primarily. Women are sprinkled through but you never see any women analysts who have the physique of Jeff Blair, if you get what I’m saying…seems like the women that you see on sports tv are really there for eye candy, and not much serious sports thought, like Mary Ormsby. Would love to see more discussion on this topic.