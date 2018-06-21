by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email
Good morning sports media fans. Jonah and I are both busy so posting will be pretty irregular here over the summer. As we have done in the past, we will open up the site to guest posts and submissions from writers who want to reach our niche audience. If you have pitches, email or DM me and I’ll let you know if it’s a good fit for TSM.
NO M’AM
There is no single topic about which I have written more than the terrible state of Toronto sports media when it comes to diversity in hiring. Toronto sports media is so completely out of step with modern hiring equity standards. If this were the banking industry, or academia, or a government office there would be inquiries and firings. But, because it’s sports, people shrug their shoulders and business continues as usual.
There were three incidents this past week that brought this issue back into the foreground. I’ll let the good writing of others tell the story.
Kelly Gruber v Ashley Docking
Ian over at Blue Jay Hunter has the recap for you. Kelly Gruber appeared at a PitchTalks event (more on that brand another time … I have many thoughts) and behaved like a sexist jerk. The most visible target was Sportsnet’s Ashley Docking who has been doing some fill-in work on FAN590 as well as various other multi-platform gigs. Her Twitter bio (not verified, 4k followers) lists her title as “host”.
After joining her on stage Gruber asked the audience why they needed a chick on stage. Things devolved from there.
Rather than give you a blow by blow of everything he did wrong I’d like to place this incident into a context. The context is that overwhelmingly women are passed over for sports media jobs where their opinions matter, as opposed to their looks. Think of the hiring over the last decade for jobs as radio hosts, columnists, and analysts.
There are currently no female sports columnists in Toronto. During that time lots of men have moved from one paper to another, or been promoted into columnist positions. Zero women. That is inexcusable for a city of this size, and this has been the case for years now.
The FAN has made about a dozen hires (and fires) for sports radio hosts during that same time period. Greg Brady (twice), Dean Blundell, Jeff Blair, Andrew Walker, Ben Ennis, George Rusic … notice a trend? The FAN also started fresh with their Blue Jays broadcast crew: Wagner, Wilner, Barker, Shulman have all appeared so far and there is a promise that we will see a rotating cast the rest of the way. But no women are being given time behind the mic right now.
By contrast, TSN deserves credit for hiring Andi Petrillo for Leafs Lunch and Kristen Shilton as Leafs beat reporter for TV and radio.
So if you’re growing up in Toronto then what you are learning is: women don’t really belong in jobs where they have to speak without scripts, women don’t have anything meaningful to say about real sports topics, and women must appear in dresses and bare shoulders whenever they are going to be seen. Those are the messages that are communicated when your radio station looks like this.
That’s also what leads to a website that looks like this:
And like this:
If you want to know what effect that kind of systemic approach to women in sports media has on the audience, look no further than K-Gruber. The reason he can flip so easily to misogyny is that it’s part of the culture of sports media. This is not to excuse his behaviour, but rather to say that it is a symptom of a problem that goes much deeper than some ignorant ex-player.
One of the main data points to come from the Zaun firing was that multiple women had made multiple complaints. That means that several incidents were treated as “isolated” incidents and nothing was done until there was the possibility that this might go public. Zaun himself claims that no one ever said anything to him about his behaviour, which also tells you about the culture at Sportsnet. It’s not that long ago that Scott Moore was proudly welcoming Mr. Misogyny Dean Blundell to the #1 sports radio show in Canada. And not long before that Andrew Krystal and Bob McCown spent time on PTS talking about Gabriela Sabatini’s sweaty nipples. I’m told things are getting better though.
What Gruber did to Docking was awful and she handled herself well. But this is part of a larger problem.
Ed Werder v Gender Diversity
This one barely deserves attention on this site, but it speaks to some of the issues just mentioned so I’ll flag it. Ex-ESPN personality Ed Werder (verified, 200k+ followers) inserted himself into a conversation on twitter about a job opening and declared that anyone encouraging women to apply was guilty of reverse discrimination against men.
So men need not apply? Any others ineligible? https://t.co/GwcCrFtmak
— Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) June 18, 2018
Awful Announcing has the gory details. His closing salvo was this:
My intention was to advocate for an inclusive process. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. Quite the opposite.
— Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) June 18, 2018
The only reason I am mentioning this is that this kind of thinking is pervasive. It goes something like this
- I have a great job that confers lots of power
- I have this job 100% due to my undeniable talent
- Any attempts to encourage diversity devalues the work that talented people like me put into getting my job
Premise 1 is undeniable. Premise 2 is ridiculous. Sports media is a highly nepotistic industry where connections matter a great deal. Sports media is also an industry where looking and sounding like the person doing the hiring matters a great deal (see evidence cited above). For anyone in sports media to think their connections have not affected their job prospects is naive and disingenuous. People tend to hire people they feel comfortable around (see evidence cited above and below). This does not mean you are not good at your job or that you don’t work hard. It just means that you have benefitted from things in the background and that others who are just as good as you have not had this benefit.
Another version of this argument is: just hire the best person for the job! Here is why that one is a canard. Have a look at the PTS co-hosts over the last decade and tell me that those were the best people for the job.
QED.
James Mirtle/The Athletic v Women’s Hockey
After the Marlies won the Calder Cup AthleticTO’s James Mirtle tweeted the following
What a year for the Marlies. First pro hockey championship for a Toronto team in generations 🏆
— James Mirtle (@mirtle) June 15, 2018
This led to an online debate about whether the CWHL counts as pro hockey. PPP has covered the topic here.
There are absolutely readers who are just glad the CWHL rates any coverage in the Athletic at all, but as Donna Spencer’s piece on the Toronto Furies GM hiring shows, there’s a better way to cover women’s hockey. Approach it as a sport and not a spectacle, or an obligation to get your feminist cred points.
James Mirtle can say the Athletic covers women’s hockey, but they don’t cover Toronto women’s hockey. I say it isn’t fucking good enough. — PPP
I’m not here to tell you who to root for in this one. Either you agree with the premise that the big Toronto media outlets don’t do enough to cover women’s sports or you don’t. If you don’t then this will likely seem like much ado about nothing. If you think that attitudes towards women in sports and attitudes towards women’s sports are linked, then this will seem like much ado about something worth talking about.
One of the criticisms of The Athletic’s hiring for their most visible positions is that they have tended to follow the industry trend of rewarding white guys with jobs. If you look at their core writer group and compare it to the line-ups at The Star, Globe, and Sun/Post then they are not doing much better than Toronto sports media industry standard.
In summary, this has been a publicly bad week for women in sports but this has also been very much a normal week for women in sports. This issue — if you agree that it is an issue — is not going to solve itself without leadership by people in positions of power. Sportsnet has told you who they are on that front. So has the Sun. So has The Star. I would say so has the Globe but they don’t really have a sports department anymore.
The Athletic is new and trying to survive long enough to have a track record. I am not going to lump them in with the former group just yet. TSN has differentiated itself somewhat and needs to do more to solidify the perception that they are using their stature to influence the industry.
1) I have my job because I'm good at it, not because I'm a woman
2) I also think Canadian men are the Best….relax pic.twitter.com/5SDvQL9Kfl
— Kate Beirness (@KateBeirness) August 17, 2016
thanks for reading and commenting,
until next time …
mike (not really in boston)
COMMENTS
Thanks for a good read again. As stated many times on the site thinking and attitude have to change and
must start at the top of media corporations by hiring a qualified person female or male to do the responsible thing.
Great article, Mike. Though I don’t know that it was a bad week for Ashley Docking. It was a bad week for Kelly Gruber.
I also happen to think Ed Werder is on to something important. Yes, Mike, a lot of white dudes have jobs from nepotism. Yes, there needs to be more diversity. But the language used in hiring the women has to be just as neutral as it was when they were favoring the white dudes. The old job postings never said “especially if you’re a white guy…” So don’t say “especially if you’re a woman”. It’s very inflammatory language and it’s not necessary. And I think it’s one of the reasons we’re seeing people like Donald Trump win elections.
Gary – the problem with Werder in this case is that it wasn’t a job ad he was initially being critical of, it was one woman’s tweet about the job. Put it this way: If this woman was a grad of, say, Syracuse University, and she tweeted out that, “if any Syracuse grads want me to put in a good word for them…” would that be ok?
So what exactly is your solution, should these companies just hire women for positions regardless of their ability and or experience? What % of the audience in sports radio is female, my guess would be under 30%, definitely the lowest of any relevant radio genre. Could that be why more men are hired because they represent the stations market and who they want to hear.
Anyone else having problems with their Rogers Radio iphone app? I press play, it goes thru the commercial, then the app closes. I deleted and reinstalled the app: same problem. Now I have to listen online using Safari. Pain in the ass. And the Fan is the slowest at uploading it’s pods.
James – I think one issue with your point is that a female-heavy, or even female-representative all sports radio station has never been tried. So, we don’t know what kind of market there is for such a station, do we?
Josh- I don’t think you really have a point. No one has tried an all female sports station because they are smart enough to know it wouldn’t work and make them money not because of any misogyny. How many women do you actually know that enjoy sports radio? Does it concern you about the lack of straight male hosts on lgtb radio stations?
On a somewhat side issues then on this issue which I agree on is where TSN needs to go for a permanent co host for the morning drive show on 1050. TSN has been ahead on the game with suits talent of the non male white version for more than reading TelePrompTer so why do they not pair Michael Lansberg with a female co host full time, there are a few around.
I thought to myself as I started reading this article, “I wonder if The Athletic is still just Mirtle’s white mates” and sure enough as I scrolled down, my question was answered — all white dudes and two females, one who isn’t even a writer and the other who isn’t actually an employee.
If I ever decide to subscribe to their site, it’ll be through their US page so as not to show support for their Toronto branch.
This was also quite the week for British media at the world cup. Patrice Evra clapped his female co-host Eni Aloku after her punditry and Phil Neville basically repeated what Alex Scott had just said.
On the other hand, the bbc used their first female pxp commentator ar a world cup.
I noticed that The Blair Show has had a number of female co-hosts while Blair is hosting PTS.
Josh, I don’t know if “Syracuse Grads” is ok or not, but it’s not in any way the same as race and gender discrimination and as a result not even in the same ballpark in terms of being inflammatory.
To be clear, I am a privileged white male who can roll with any of this. But what I learned in 2016: progressives need to get way less cavalier about language and tone because there are plenty of whites and males and white males who are not doing so well and they are unnecessarily driven into the Trump tent. And then progress gets rolled back by executive order.
Is there a problem? Yes, no question. The Gruber situation was isolated, and there’s no defending his behaviour, but I would stop short of saying it’s indicative of anything but that he’s an idiot. And most likely a well refreshed one. There are always going to be idiots and we all have to learn to ignore them. Do we need more diversity? Of course, but it’s not an easy problem to fix. People in positions of power will almost always be more comfortable hiring people they know or who are referred by people they know. That’s true in most businesses. But sports media isn’t like a lot of other businesses in that results/ratings matter. A lot. You have to know and serve you’re audience. It takes guts to make a decision that is outside the box. It better work. I applaud TSN for hiring Andi Petrillo for Leafs Lunch and Kristen Shilton to cover the Leafs. And Sportsnet has been using Caroline Cameron in other capacities and they too should be applauded. Things are changing, but as the saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day.Same goes for misogyny. Sadly, it’s a societal problem not restricted to sports media.
What needs to happen is more opportunities need to be provided for women to hone their craft and build their skill sets – don’t just occasionally plug a female host/analyst in and hope they succeed. How this can be done is obviously for those at the various stations/educational institutions. I have no issue listening to female broadcasters/analysts/hosts but more often than not, they either don’t keep my interest or aren’t ready and I fail to recognize value in their product.
Like BingoBango mentioned – it is a results/ratings driven marketplace. Male/female, it doesn’t matter, you put forth a subpar product and listeners will tune out. But if you put out a product that connects with me – I’ll listen.
Take Kristen Shilton for example – very educated and well spoken. Her delivered product though is not very good in my opinion and I often find myself changing the station.
Caroline Cameron/Tessa Bonhomme/Lindsay Hamilton I find have more of an ability to blend right into a conversation or round table and thus keep my interest.
Don’t force things for the sake of diversity or equality – identify the correct talent and when ready – maximize its effectiveness.
Mike Richards tells his story about Tsn1050 radio. Interesting listen:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DHoZzdQkBuw
@Omario
Wait that’s it? that’s the big reveal that Richards was teasing a year ago? That companies fire people in advance and that a mega corporation only donates to charity to help their image? and that secretly they only want to make money?
Oh man… I hate to tell you this but… There’s no Santa Claus… it’s just a fat guy in a suit
Interesting re Mike Richards.
Although that 20.2 number seems … hard to believe. Not sure what “month ending/not averaged” means.
Even so – I do think he has a point that the people running TSN Radio doesn’t seem to be really trying anymore. I feel like this comment section could easily come up with a more compelling lineup than what they’ve got going on.
June 25 PTS Pod description:
Guests include LA Kings Assistant GM, Arthur Staple, The Athletic, Paul Jones, Toronto Raptors Radio Voice, Craig Forrest, Sportsnet, Ben Wagner, Blue Jays Radio Voice, Ben Reiter, Sports Illustrated & Author Of Astroball and Dave Sheinin, Washington Post
Not posting times of segments and without any descriptions is really annoying and equally as annoying as some shows that write a 500 word description. If PTS is going to do this then at least break them down into hourly chunks. Likely PTS has the lowest ratio of Podcast listeners to live listeners but probably more Podcast listeners than some lower rated 6 am to 7 pm Toronto radio shows. Or does it?
Dave Sheinin was on from the Washington Post to talk about what? The weather?
A pretty disgusting segment on PTS about Bettman today. John Shannon just completely dismissed any issues with how the league is handling CTE and even praised Bettman for how he has handled it. Would it surprise anyone if we eventually learn that John Shannon has never left the NHL payroll?
Shannon always sounds like a cheerleader for the NHL. Most of the Canadian sports media does, really. That was one of the things that always drew me to McCown – he was always willing to rip the league to shreds if needed (although I do think a little less so since Rogers signed the NHL deal).
There is not a chance in hell Richards drew a 20.2 share on that station. Perhaps 2.2
He was right about everything else, though. Bell/TSN don’t really care about the radio station, that’s been obvious for years. The only reason they haven’t pulled the plug is because they want to say they have a presence in the market. They really don’t, but by having live people broadcast to literally nobody, they can say they do.
The annual summer sabbatical for O’Neill/McLennan begins next week…………Gord Miller mentioned on Twitter that he will be the co-host on OverDrive for most of the month of July……..this is definitely an upgrade over some of the fill-ins they have had in the past (Derek Taylor, Andy McNamara, etc)