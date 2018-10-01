Gibbons, Simmons and more

By TSM
Ummmmm, excuse me! Where the @!#!@#!@ did Septemeber go???
I mean really, from a sports perspective always happy this time of year, and yes the fall TV season is upon us too but wow has time just flown by.
Been a while since we did a rapid-fire issue and comment post, so here we go, things that make me go hmmm:
So much typed and said about the Steve Simmons article a few backs back regarding the Scott Moore memo re Atkin and Shapiro. Here’s my take: Having worked and currently working in big corporate “America” the memo in question is very common. Executives at companies like Rogers write them regularly as much as a rah-rah thing and a dissemination of information thing too.
Moore’s memo was very typical of the memo’s I get every Friday.
In fairness, I have never seen any other ones that Moore has sent but I will assume they look a lot like this one.
The fact of the matter is, that anyone who read the Simmons article in question could not infer any wrongdoing by Moore after reading the actual memo. So the question is if Simmons was confident enough to write about it, he had to have seen the memo in question right? If he saw it how could he end up at the conclusion he did?
If Simmons didn’t actually see it, how did it get written? Should he not trust his sources? I mean this was a big miss. I didn’t see a retraction or even a correction but it, in my mind leaves a stench.
Speaking of stench, John Gibbons is now officially out (again) as Blue Jays manager. The announcement made earlier this week that Gibbons wouldn’t be back set off a fire of reaction from fans and media alike.
I have no clue whether or not he was a good x’s and o’s manager but he was certainly well liked by those who covered the team and by fans alike. The outpouring of love for Gbbons was nothing short of amazing.
Almost universally articles and tales told on the radio were exceptionally positive! Everyone loved covering Gibbons the person. I am not sure we will see someone universally described as a nice guy in a power tole with a local sports team.
My question for you is, should one’s likeability have an effect on the way in which he is evaluated/covered. Dwayne Casey seemed to be equally as well-liked, he got incredibly good coverage and got entirely favorable comments upon his termination. Was that fair?
We often complain about personality being judged in the negative, does the same argument hold with respect to Gibbons. Was he such a nice guy that those who wrote about him couldn’t actually critique him?
Interesting debate.
Still, with the Blue Jays and back to Simmons, he had a great article recently on who is the voice of the Blue Jays.
“Truth is: Right now, there is no voice of the Blue Jays, which may be appropriate considering the state of the team and the face of the franchise won’t be here until April.:
Without question the prevailing comments I heard on the Jays this season has been, who the hell is calling the game and why don’t they just go with him or them?
As Simmons points out the franchise, it would seem from a play by play perspective has no identity. Maybe that’ good, maybe few cares but it is apparent to those of us who do care. I agree Shulman could be the guy, the rest of the group clearly aren’t in my mind.
Have to admit, I literally smiled when I turned on my tv yesterday and caught the Raptors pre-season game. Yes, me and pre-season NBA. There is just something fun to watching a game called by Matt Devlin, Jack Armstrong and the rest of the Raptors media crew.
Was that really a sports reporter asking Leaf fans to place the John Tavares opening exhibition game as a Maple Leaf memory of all time???
One word,
Wow.
Things have been stable over at the Fan 590 for a long time from an on-air talent perspective. I am told that could be changing soon. Let’s keep an eye and ear on that one, shall we?
Serious question for you, if you aren’t paying for the Athletic right now what sports news do you read? It is without question the only must read in the sports world on a daily basis. On each and every day I find at least 2-3 well written, exceptionally interesting articles to read.
Is this the year one of the Toronto dailies entirely ditches sports altogether? Don’t bet against it. Yes, they all still do report sports.
Answer honestly, would you rather ditch Rogers as the Jays owners or Atkins/Shapiro as a management team? Both is not an acceptable answer.
Which Toronto MSM will miss Gibbons the most, and why?
Hat tip to Lance Hornby on this Gibbons moment: “During a lull in pre-game questions, looked around the room and tried to place which media members most resembled famous U.S. Civil War generals. Pegged the Star’s Rich Griffin as Robert E. Lee”
Anyone want to place a bet on whether Gibbons ever manages a big league team again?
Happy Monday!
COMMENTS
Gibbons being essentially fired had no merit; observers say he managed better this year than he ever has. Had more to do with management wanting an analytical data-driven guy in their who aligns more with their style/philosophy. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’ll be hard to find a manager as good as Gibbons. This may prove to be yet another mistake by the nearly-disastrous Shapiro regime.
Also fair to say that Gibbons probably caught a break in some instances because of the media’s closeness to him. Seemed as if him and many of the media members were good friends (just read Bob Elliot’s most recent article on canadianbaseballnetwork.com). And as popular as he was with the media, he may have been even more popular with his players. Reading between the lines, seems to be a feeling setting in among both the media and the players that they’ll never have it this good again.
Hard to take this essay seriously when it gets the Simmons story so wrong. Simmons said his sources told him what was in the memo, but when he eventually saw it, he didn’t see it that way. He corrected it in his next Sunday notes.If you want to suggest that he shouldn’t have written anything till he saw the memo, fine. But that’s not what you wrote. Seriously, if you’re going to try and bury someone, get your facts right.
100% I’d rather see Rogers gone than Atkins/Shapiro.
We’ve had high payrolls for a couple years now, which is nice, but considering the value the Jays must bring to Rogers for the free TV content alone, there have been many years where they should have been able to run higher budgets. I’d be happy to see the Jays absorbed into MLSE, where it’s structured better from a financial point of view.
Atkins and Shapiro are basically starting their version of the team now. It’s too soon to judge. But they did a good job in Cleveland, so I’m willing to give them some time.
Re Fan on air changes – Don’t see them messing with Blair or PTS. You’d have to assume Good Show would be a target for change?
Ben’s grown on me a lot, but I’m not sure JD is ready for afternoons. I thought Adam Wylde was good as summer fill in.
Personally, I would very much prefer the Jays without Rogers. (…and maybe Mike Wilner)
Everything Simmons writes leaves a stench. The guy is the worst ever. I honestly have no idea how he still has a job.