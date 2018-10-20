Saturday Toronto Sports Media Open Forum

By TSM
Happy Saturday!
I find myself this am in Merritt BC.. I’ve never been here and it’s cool little town. Population 7100!! Little TSM has a hockey tournament here. Stunning scenery and typically warm people. 5 hour drive from Seattle.
We listened to the Raptors game on NBA radio on SiriusXM last night. Interesting thoughts: Not a big deal, but they had the TSN feed on for a good 30 minutes at tip-off. Only problem the game was on the Fan 590. Someone must have called and complained as they switched over eventually.
What was most interesting? The station was on this morning as we shuffled back and forth to the hockey rink. All the talk and all the calls on the same station were Raptors related. Again, SiriusXM NBA radio not a Canadian outlet. Unlike last year, the banter, even from the hosts was very positive.
Riddle me this batman, during the BC Lions/ Edmonton Eskimos game last night the hockey team was watching at a local Boston Pizza. One of the teams was trailing with under 4 minutes left in the game by 10. On first down, they kicked a field goal. I will say it again. On first down, they kicked a field goal. Just one question….why????
Watched a little bit of Tim and Sid yesterday. Remind me again why is this on TV and not radio. That cannot be a cheap show to produce. I just cannot imagine it has a long shelf life. I’d bet it would be a big target for whoever replaces Scott Moore.
I am really curious what becomes of one Stephen Brunt in the post-Moore era. Brunt was at one point the grand poobah of sports media in the country before becoming much less front and center. I doubt a new boss could get more from Brunt, the question is will they even get as much as they currently do.
The most interesting case is that of Bob McCown. McCown the worldwide (ok, Canada) leader of radio ratings is the one that will be worth watching. Contract status notwithstanding what will a new leader want to do. Do they continue to take the ratings and spend the money or do they make the move to try to garner a younger audience? It sounds from various sources while many at Rogers don’t necessarily like all the power McCown yields (yielded) they know very well the dominance he has. Can’t wait to see how this plays out.
It is really interesting to follow a couple other items. The way the various outlets have been covering the Nylander stalemate and the Jays managerial search. Interesting stuff to say the least.
Happy weekend!
Jonah
COMMENTS
I caught yesterday (Friday’s) episode of Tim + Sid. They had a segment where Sid Seixeiro was fulfilling a bet where he lost to Tim McAllief relating to the Boston Red Sox David Price lasting longer in the game than Sid was expecting in the clinching game of the American League Championship Series. Sid lost + he had to sing the song “Despacito”. I personally love those two and they are hilarious.
I would hope that if they were ever to return to radio? They are brought back to the morning show (would be great to hear them driving into work on the radio) or the evening time slot replacing Bobcat Bob McCown.
You are not wrong where it comes to Sam and Ted aka Tim and Sid. However I cannot wonder if Scott Moore’s replacement will do away will them altogether and that would not be good.
Why do you think Tim and Sid isn’t a cheap show to produce? It’s 2 guys and a set for 10 hours a week.
I know more younger people enjoy listening to the radio station with guys who call themselves “Noodles” and “O’Dawg” (even though O’Dawg sounds like a nickname from the 90’s).
The reason McCown has always been “the guy” is because everyone felt his opinion “mattered”. There are a lot of opinions out there by people that don’t matter. But PTS is what mattered in the sports world (Canada).
From what I can see, the TSN crew are starting to matter to younger audiences (professionals in their 20’s). So Sportsnet needs to think ahead very soon. And funny enough, they had something with the radio version of Tim n Sid, but maybe have devalued that property.
I usually tune in to PTS and if John Shannon is on it’s not worth listening. It seems like he’s an everyday thing now and this is not a good thing. At least Ken Reid has vanished from the show which is a good thing. He must be in Bob’s bad books.
@Carl A He pretty much is. 4-5 pm co-host Tuesday through Thursday and usually on the Friday Roundtable.
This past Friday for added “insight”, he was joined by Vendetta. The two of them spent much of the show trying to outdo each other. It really lowers the bar compared to what the Roundtable used to be.
Can’t see Sid and Tim moving any time soon. Cheap programming, glorified commercial for events on the network that evening, crew already there. It’s obvious the show isn’t growing in stature, it’s more like treading water. But it’s original content, it’s cheap and aimed at the coveted younger demo. Kind of like PTI in the States, just a simple show that trucks along for years and years. Unless they gave them Bob’s radio slot, why take them off tv?
On Monday Deitsch begins a six week absence. He is on less than half of a year in his new ‘full time job.’ Who wanted it so low, him or Rogers? Doesn’t seem the right time as all four major sports are going at the same time and the World Series is about to begin.
Hour 3 of Wed, Oct. 17 Overdrive is hardest I’ve laughed in my car listening to radio this ear. Especially at the 5 min left mark of the Pod.