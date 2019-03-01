Is The NHL Trade Deadline Dead? Brady Gets New Co-Host & More

We’ve been doing this for a long time, and with the exception of those rare times when a radio station completely gutted a lineup this is one of the few times when there a lot of things going on.

So, lets get at it…in no real order:

🗣️📢 We are pleased to announce that Ashley Docking (@SmrtAsh) is joining The @FAN590 as new morning show co-host! @Sportsnet’s Starting Lineup with Brady, Docking and Burrill debuts tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 28. 📻🎙️



Full details: https://t.co/rVkKHyrA3w— Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) February 27, 2019

Did it take Scott Moore leaving the building for The Fan 590 to catch up and get some female talent back in a host seat? It’s been a very long time since the radio station had that female presence and this is very nice to see.

Of course, a very nice hat tip to Ashley Docking and equally to The College of Sports Media for having another alum ‘make it’.

The morning show at the Fan was train wreck leading up to the change. This will make a big difference. I think Ashley will be a nice foil for Brady. Greg likes to drive and he likes to pass the topic off, so this will test him a bit. Ashley is fun, she is funny and I think she will be a real bright addition to an old, male Fan 590 lineup.

Yesterday, @TSN_Sports #TradeCentre coverage attracted an average audience of 143,000 viewers, 61% higher than its closest competitor. The 10-hour special reached a total of 1.9 million unique Canadian viewers, an increase of 5% from last year. pic.twitter.com/29zGkIClk9— TSN PR (@TSN_PR) February 26, 2019

On thing we have learned, if there is no press release the news isn’t good. In the past, and on many topics, the two networks will each issue separate press releases with numbers professing to dominate an event. When one doesn’t or neither do, the numbers are not good.

So, the fact that Sportsnet didn’t respond with their own numbers is not good for the audience numbers.

However, industry sources tell me that the overall numbers are garbage.

The TSN numbers used to be massively larger. The audience size was huge. TSN used to destroy Sportsnet. Now? TSN still pummels them, but the overall number is way down.

Have the fans gotten smarter? Is the fact that nothing of substance really happens suddenly more relevant to fans? Or has the league tightened up.

In talking to lots of people there is only one way to fix this, should anyone have any interest- the deadline is too late. As a result, no one is watching.

Don’t get me wrong, congrats to TSN, their numbers compared to SN are impressive. Overall? Not so much.

Thankfully, ESPN picked up part of it for those of us in the USA.

It was funny watching the Raptors on TNT the other night. First Isiah Thomas was calling the game. Isiah spoke often about his time in Toronto and building the Raps. Wow did they feature original owner John Bitove a lot in the game. Bitove had really nice seats in the game didn’t he.

Raps and Leafs, if you had to bet McCown’s money or what’s left of it who would you bet is going to go further in the playoffs? What happens if they both bow out early?

Shut up and win. Has anyone given that advice to the Blue Jays brass who just can’t get out of their own way it seems.

🌴 @MLBNetworkRadio at #BlueJays camp 🌴



GM Ross Atkins: Vlad Guerrero Jr. is not a Major League player right now…



… not yet. pic.twitter.com/ydqZdvXFro— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 26, 2019

Why even go there. The Jays can’t have the guy start the season in the bigs. They have to maximize their exclusivity with the player. They are playing by dumb rules, but they are what the are. Why put yourself , again, in front of your fan base and look like total liars? Why piss people off over and over again. Why not say nothing or something a little more believable so that the baseball and sports world isn’t totally mocking you?

Hmmmm

Introducing @thelede_ca! Bell Media’s new one-stop shop for media to find assets, screeners, press kits, and more. Check out the new site here: https://t.co/Ci4TLWnQD8 pic.twitter.com/3Y7Y9T47yH— TSN PR (@TSN_PR) February 28, 2019

📡On a new episode of The Lede, @ShiDavidi joins @SNJeffBlair and Stephen Brunt in front of a live studio audience to discuss all of the biggest stories in baseball.



Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/LGh2CAZFXi pic.twitter.com/xplWeAqQ6n— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2019

One of these things is not like the other….Plus we’ll have @Michael_Traikos on to discuss whether Mike Babcock really has forgotten how to coach and @JoeBpXp @ShiDavidi and @MSavvy91 and Shawn Matthias on Leafs Morning Skate— Jeff Blair (@SNJeffBlair) February 21, 2019

Speaking of Blair, he was taking quite a bit of time last week on this has Babcock forgotten how to coach angle. Is the honeymoon officially over?

Want to laugh, search Craig Simpson in twitter. I am not sure there is a more hated member of the Canadian sports media world than Simpson. I thought I disliked the HNIC dynamic duo until I read some of what others had to say…wow…

“They’re a bunch of jerks.” – Don Cherry ripped the Hurricanes for their postgame celebrations. pic.twitter.com/MImbTXH5Xs— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 17, 2019

Let’s be clear, there is only one jerk in this whole thing and he’s on your TV every Saturday night. The neanderthal has to go, it’s embarassing that he still has a perch.

Back in the day, I hated me the Ottawa Senators, way more than the Habs. I have to admit, with all that is going on in Ottawa, I feel badly for the fans. What a total disgrace this has turned out to be.

Now this is a great news story:

The Raptors win over San Antonio last Friday was the most-watched regular season NBA game ever in Canada. DeMar DeRozan’s return to Toronto attracted an average audience of 710,000 on @TSN_Sports and more than 2.5 million unique Canadian viewers.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2019

That is awesome! The Raptors are a great media story and no one really tells it (us included- and we are working to fix that).

Let me clarify something I put on Twitter the other night. I wrote in Jeff Marek, SN has their Duthie. Let me explain. SN has a ton of hosts, none of which are equal to Duthie, he is the best. However, of all the hosts over at SN, Marek is the best and he is terribly underutilized. That’s my point.

Lastly, I will say this, I have a ton of respect for Marcus Stroman. I think he is way smarter than a lot of people give him credit for and I think he knew exactly what he was saying and doing the other day. We, Torontonians clamor for USA athletes to like us and like our city and we don’t often appreciate those who actually do. Now, Demar wasn’t chased out of town, he was traded and man did the Raps fans do it right honoring the man, but Stroman is one of us. He embodies Toronto and even with whatever % of his statements are financially motivated I respect the hell out of a guy who at least talks like he wants to be in Toronto.

I know, trading Demar was the right thing. Every writer and analyst I trust re- emphasized that this week. I will admit with all the hooplah and attention on how much he loved Toronto I was a lot sad that he is no longer a Raptor and he didn’t get to ride out a career as a Raptor. Call me a sap. In this season where we have all wanted for any glimpse or hint that the other guy may like us and our city there was no doubt with Demar and I don’t think there is with Stroman either. That is refreshing.