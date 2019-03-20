Toronto Sports Media Musings & A Week In The ICU

by TSM

Been a crazy couple of weeks- year here in the TSM household capped off with my son’s week long stay in the ICU here in Seattle. Thank you to all those who reached out to the tweet I posted as we finally were back in “safe-land”:

Starting the week with a nightmare, spending the week in the ICU with your 16 year old son watching as he fights the fight of his life, ending the week watching the @MapleLeafs with him from his hospital bed on the mend #priceless #Thankful &blessed pic.twitter.com/V5Y3Uk8aQt— jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) March 16, 2019

More on that below…

Lets talk about some sports media things first shall we?

My take on the latest radio ratings?

One book does not a trend make. So the rise of OverDrive is worth watching. Is this a new thing? I am told that during parts of the latest book, OD bested McCown. I tried to go back through my ratings reviews however I found not one single book since I have been doing this when McCown came close to losing a book. He didn’t here. Could this be the book that does it?

If the embarrassing sale of Blue Jays opener tickets is an indicator of the current interest in the Jays, this could be the time for PTS to swoon. TSN is a little bit like the Toronto Star right now, void of significant local expertise. If the Jays aren’t front and center in the market that will hurt the Fan and thats an oppotunity for TSN.

TSN nixed the updates on the radio and continues to whittle away at their non Toronto markets. The most important thing for TSN right now is how to get on a better frequency. Will that happen. Yes. Soon? NO!

So the Maple Leafs seem to have re-entered Brian Burke’s 18 wheeler as the season comes to an end. There’s a ton of reading as to the why or whose to blame for the situation the franchise is currently in. However, I think we are going to have a heated return of the analytics vs. traditional hockey types debate should the buds make an early exit as many expect.

You can already sense the tension in old world reporting vs. new world reporting in the coverage of the team during this swoon. It will increase as we head to the offseason.

Is anyone else tired of Mark Hunter spewing on about the state of the Maple Leafs? Hunter, like the Blue Jays brass on the subject of Vlad Jr. should politely decline to comment on the state of his former employer. He didn’t get the job, right or wrong. He sounds like a spoiled brat whenever he speaks about the teams future without him.

As we told you earlier, congrats to a new voice on Blue Jays talk to Scott MacArthur.

The season hasn’t started and I am getting more complaints about the play by play teams for the Jays. Really? Are people that annoyed with those in the booth before the season even starts. A potentially long season will seem even longer if the bitching is this rampant during spring training.

Congrats to The Athletic getting into the Podcast game. We all knew they would have to expand the offering beyond just “print” to be successful.

I love getting your emails (jonah@torontosportsmedia.com) however lets be clear about one thing (to the 10-15 of you who think otherwise) emailing me asking me to tell the powers that be at Bell and Rogers who you wanted hired or fired is a total waste of time. Yours and mine.

With the Raptors coming down the stretch what’s the bigger story, playoffs or will he stay or go?

The drumbeats will not go away, the end is near for what is left of the Globe and Mail sports department.

I know get upset when the Raptors are Maple Leafs are on a national (USA) network. The offerings via NBA.tv and the NHL package via either apple tv or any other streaming device/service is so much better than anything on cable. If you haven’t tried it out it’s worth a shot.

Is Dazn the next sports media disruptor? I would say it has the potential.

So , last Saturday am my son woke up with flu like symptoms. 12 hours later he was lying in the ICU, unconscious. Barb DiGiulio saw my tweet and asked my son and I to join here on her show. The interview is below. I don’t want to get into the whole vaccine debate, I can tell you the Dr.’s told us what happened to him was avoidable had he had the flu shot. He will get it next year, joining the rest of my family.

Jonah