What’s Your Beef?

By TSM
As we prepare for NHL and NBA playoffs, the start of the MLB season is here, let stake a deep breath, be thankful our two teams are headed for the post season.
So, my question to you is, what’s your sports beef right now? It can be media or non-media related. What’s pissing you off, what do you wish would change.
Jonah
COMMENTS
First thing that comes to mind is Jim Hughson and Craig Simpson. I’ve been saying for a long time now that HNIC needs to give a blank cheque to Miller/Cuthbert and Ray Ferraro. Hughson is insufferable and Simpson is fine, but the standard for the #1 team in the sport should be better than just fine. Look around to other sports: Nantz/Romo, Michaels/Collinsworth, Breen/Van Gundy, Buck/Aikman & Buck/Smoltz – it’s an impressive list. The lead commentators for hockey in this country pale in comparison. I know to expect Hughson and Simpson on Saturday nights, but the worst is when I turn on a midweek game and hear them unexpectedly. Such a let down every time.