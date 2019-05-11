TSN’s Mark Milliere Arrested for DUI

by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email

Mark Milliere, TSN’s Senior Vice-President of Production, suddenly parted ways with parent company Bell in late March. This was first reported on twitter by TSM:

Big sports media executive news this am, multiple sources telling me that TSN exec Mark Milliere is no longer with the company — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) March 26, 2019

No details or explanation for the departure was given at the time and Bell did not release any public press release other than an internal memo:

As noted by @yyzsportsmedia long-time TSN executive Mark Milliere and Bell Media have parted ways. No one saying much right now but am told this took everyone at TSN by surprise. It was just a brief announcement to staff he was leaving. — David Shoalts (@dshoalts) March 26, 2019

It seems likely the decision is related to an arrest in Florida for allegedly driving under the influence. According to public records he was charged with one misdemeanour count of DUI on March 11th 2019. He was released the following day on a $1000 bond. He has not been convicted and the charges have not been proven in court.

According to the arrest report Milliere was pulled over in a rental vehicle around 11:30pm on March 11th for driving without his lights on. The officer noted bloodshot eyes and a strong smell of alcohol. Milliere was asked to perform several field sobriety tests after which he was placed under arrest for DUI at 11:50pm. His blood-alcohol level registered .079 when he arrived at the county jail and performed a breath test. Florida’s legal alcohol limit is .08 milligrams. He later pled not guilty to the charge and the case is still pending with a pre-trial hearing set for May 15th 2019. If convicted Milliere faces possible fines and community service.

This is not the first high profile case for the sports network. In 2015 TSN hockey analyst Aaron Ward was arrested on charges related to a domestic violence incident and taken off the air by TSN. The charges were later dropped but Ward did not return to his previous role with the network. If Milliere is found not guilty it is unclear if TSN would hire him back. He has been removed from TSN’s website. The Bell corporate directory currently lists Shawn Redmond as the only vice-president working under president Stewart Johnston at TSN. Johnston’s corporate bio at Bell returns a 404 error.

In the US, both Fox Sports and ESPN recently parted ways with senior management due to scandals. Jamie Horowitz was fired from Fox over sexual harassment allegations. John Skipper left ESPN due to a cocaine addiction and an extortion plot.

Milliere is 52 years old and resides in Toronto. He was inducted into Ryerson University’s Radio & Television Arts Wall of Fame in 2016 and was recently honoured by Special Olympics Canada as the 2018 Frank Selke Jr Fundraising Volunteer of the Year.

UPDATE: the case is set to be decided by a jury on May 31st 2019.