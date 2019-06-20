Sportsnet Prepares for Massive Layoffs

by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email

Jonah is on the road so I am posting on his behalf. Sources have confirmed that Sportsnet is preparing to make significant cuts to their on-air staff as the network tries to cut costs in the face of disappointing revenue. This comes at a time when the Globe is reporting that advertising revenue for the Raptors and the NBA playoffs was up about 350 per cent this year on Sportsnet compared with last year.

There is a list of possible names from all platforms circulating but we have decided not to publish it here until the changes are announced or confirmed by the parties themselves. The only name we will confirm at this time is Bob McCown. The current reports are that today – Thursday June 20th 2019 – will be the final show with McCown at the microphone. There has been no announcement so far from Sportsnet channels. The penultimate line-up for PTS looked like this:

The news that Sportsnet is moving on from Bob McCown is a little surprising given that he was recently renewed with much fanfare.

Bringing Back the Bobcat!! Bob McCown signs multi-year deal with @FAN590 to remain host of Prime Time Sports https://t.co/W7TJpTaSi5 — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) December 8, 2017

In that piece Dave Cadeau, National Format Director for Sports Radio at Rogers Media, states:

“Bob is the most prominent and revered sports talk radio host in the country for good reason. He’s the single best interviewer in the industry. He elicits the most interesting responses from his guests and guides conversations in a way that is relevant to his audience. These are unique abilities and he has mastered them.”

The press release also boasts about Prime Time Sports being the most listened-to sports talk radio program in the country “by a wide margin for average minute audience for males (12+), average minute audience for males 25-54 and share of audience for males 25-54.”

The natural question to ask is why Sportsnet would be moving on from someone with such unique talents who delivers such impressive numbers. The proof is plainly in the pudding. Bob’s numbers have been slipping consistently. As we wrote in March of this year, TSN1050’s Overdrive has been making impressive gains against PTS. The broader picture is that radio revenues are declining as podcasting takes over.

Additionally, while McCown’s talent for interviewing is undeniable, he has not been able to sustain enough interest in his subjects to fill 15 hours a week. When Bob is uninformed or unmotivated the show suffers tremendously. The expensive additions of Richard Deitsch and Stephen Brunt have shored up some of these deficiencies. However with the Jays tooling away at a rebuild Bob is simply out of his depths on most of the big stories in the marketplace. With the Leafs moving in to the spotloight and TSN’s strong hockey offerings as competition it seems likely that both the ratings and Bob’s interest would continue to be a problem.

Finally there is the issue of cost. Bob and others have made public comments about his $1 million dollar price tag. This would make him three to five times more expensive than comparable Toronto salaries for high profile radio jobs. It’s unknown whether Rogers approached Bob about restructuring or moving to a part-time role. Bob has enjoyed a long career and presumably doesn’t need to work anymore, except maybe to support his other business ventures. He recently noted that “I would have quit but my wife won’t stop spending.”

My own view, based on no inside info, is that he could still have a presence on TV:

After digesting the McCown news for a couple of days here’s a take: While TSN *radio* will likely have no interest, TSN might kick the tires on rebooting a business of sports TV show. — mike in boston (@mikeinboston) June 19, 2019

Rumours indicate that Tim & Sid are being considered as a replacement for PTS. This would make a lot of sense as it would effectively counter-program Overdrive. Fans of morning zoo style radio would then have two flavours from which to choose on the drive home. This would also solve Sportsnet’s incoherent TV schedule, with Tim & Sid and PTS competing with each other. Having lived in other markets, it is common for the drive home show to run from 3-6:30, leaving time for pre-game shows on both radio and TV. One could imagine a version of Tim & Sid that is both for radio and TV, with some dedicated local radio time and some dedicated national TV time. Sources tell me that their TV show has not significantly outperformed the packaged clip show it replaced on Sportsnet, despite being significantly more expensive.

Much of this decision, as well as cuts to other shows, will fall to current Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley, who took over from Scott Moore in November of 2018. He inherits a very bloated Sportsnet line-up that is a miss-mash of splashy moves made in the wake of the NHL rights deal in 2013/14, cuts made in 2016 after two very bad years in the ratings, a large roster of baseball folks from the halcyon Jays days of 2015 and 2016, and a lot of writers who were primarily assigned to the now defunct Sportsnet Magazine. If he is intent on starting fresh with a sustainable multi-platform plan for the next five years then the network may look very different in September.

While TSN has also made cuts it’s worth pointing out that Rogers’ media division bears full responsibility for the national NHL rights (for another 7 years) as well as the Jays (indefinitely). Neither TV property is delivering what was hoped in terms of ratings. These will surely rebound at some point, but the people losing their jobs in the next few weeks will not be around to benefit from this. Most of the people who signed these restrictive deals moved on to other jobs over the last few years and were highly rewarded on their way out the door.

As a final point for the time being: it would be astounding for people like Jerry Howarth and Scott Moore to be given victory laps by Sportsnet but to deny one to Bob McCown.

We will update this story throughout the day as more news breaks. Please be respectful when discussing the possible fates of those rumoured to be involved.