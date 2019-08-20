TSM Pressbox, James Cybulski EA Sports NHL 2020

On this edition of the TSM Pressbox, James Cybulski and I talk about his career, moving from Toronto to Vancouver, the differences in the markets and yes, how he came to be the new play by play voice of EA Sports NHL 2020!

