By TSM

Hat tip to tweeter @mouradab who found this information online: The potential new captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs is to appear in an AZ courtroom tomorrow on charges of disorderly conduct. More interesting to me is why the hell didn’t one member of the crack hockey best report this??? Was there an order to cover it up?? We know when these guys sneeze..this we didn’t know??

More on this as we get it… If we get it