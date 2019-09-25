by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email

Hi everyone – Jonah and I are trying to collect as much information as possible but also want to give people a place to react to the big news of the day. This post will be updated by both of us as news comes in.

FAN590 Blows It Up

Jonah had the news late last night that changes were being announced today:

Well, here we go again … I think… Sounds like it could be a tumultuous day @FAN590 again today (wed).. birds chirping loudly again… PTS and @timandsid causing a stir this eve (PST)… More details as I get them.. — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) September 25, 2019

The Sportsnet press release came this morning, announcing a top to bottom revamp of the radio line-up. Next week FAN590 will consist of the following shows (names TBA):

5:30-6am: Hugh Burrill

6-9am: Scott MacArthur, Mike Zigomanis, Ashley Docking

9-noon: Good Show

12-2pm: Hockey Central hosted by Jeff Marek (M-F) or David Amber (Wednesday) + Anthony Stewart

2-5pm: “PTS” hosted by Jeff Blair with either Deitsch or Brunt

5-7pm: Tim and Sid

This means that, for the second time in the last four years, Greg Brady is no longer with Sportsnet. Brady posted a long note to this followers explaining his side of this decision:

Here’s the latest for friends, colleagues, & listeners/followers to know: After nearly 10 years at Sportsnet (cont) https://t.co/n8KGhiXqWa — Greg Brady (@gregbradyTO) September 25, 2019

TSN1050’s Michael Landsberg provided a classy reply:

I like, respect, admire and enjoy @gregbradyTO. He's a terrific broadcaster. His departure makes me really sad. We competed because we were on at the same time- but I never saw him as the enemy- but rather just a guy I respected and have enjoyed listening to over the years. https://t.co/DjWtOAup7g — Michael Landsberg (@heylandsberg) September 25, 2019

With this revamped line-up some of the battleground between TSN and SN is clearer while most of it is now murkier. The two lunchtime hockey shows will now go head to head but that is the only place where the two stations offer parallel programming.

Mornings will feature a show-down between two ex-athletes, with TSN’s offering airing until 10am rather than 9. Good Show is uncontested, as TSN opts for American syndicated radio 10-12. Things get really weird in the afternoon as TSN airs a generic local show called Game Day from 2-4. “PTS”/The Lede should defeat that handily before having to compete with Overdrive from 4-5. Then from 5-7 listeners have a choice between The Brazzers Bros and the audio from the Tim & Sid TV show.

Winners and Losers

Jonah will update when he’s near a keyboard.

Mike:

Biggest winner is Overdrive. Firing Bob was an odd move. Dumping PTS entirely is the FAN waving the white flag.

Biggest loser is FAN590: if you want to transition away from Bob and PTS then you don’t fire him mid-week in June, run Jeff Blair out there all summer and then three weeks into ratings period decide to abandon 4-7pm in favour of a TV show on radio.

Winner: Andrew Walker. Moving to YVR for their drive home show looks smart in retrospect. Let the dust settle here and then plot a return if a good opening presents itself.

Loser: Richard Deitsch. You sign up to join the most powerful brand in Canadian sports radio and then within a year Bob is gone and you’re in a sub-par timeslot. Deitsch is far too talented for this and I hope he finds a better fit, either at SN or at TSN.

Push: Scott MacArthur is in a major timeslot on the heritage station rather than wasting away doing 1-4 on TSN1050. But, if his goal was to be broadcasting Jays games then this has not worked out as planned.

Loser: Dave Cadeau. None of his moves since getting promoted have worked out. Rehiring Brady and hiring Price were both his decisions. Having to let them both go two years later is not a good look.

More to come …