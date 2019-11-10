Sportsnet’s Don Cherry Attacks Immigrants on CBC

by mike in boston / @mikeinboston / email

Don Cherry took to the national airwaves Saturday night to call out immigrants for failing to wear poppies honouring war veterans. The discussion came at the end of his Coach’s Corner segment on Hockey Night in Canada, which is broadcast on CBC with Rogers owned Sportsnet collecting all the advertising revenue. This arrangement is part of the $5.2 billion dollar deal that gave Sportsnet exclusive rights to national NHL broadcasts in Canada. The video was initially posted to Sportsnet’s website and social media channels but has since been removed. The segment can be seen via this CP story on CBC and includes the video.

“I live in Mississauga, nobody … very few people … wear a poppy. Downtown Toronto, forget it, nobody wears a poppy … Now you go to the small cities … And the rows on rows … you people who come here, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price … Anyhow, I’m going to run [a video segment about veterans] for you people and good Canadians that bought a poppy.”

The speech clearly contrasts “new” Canadians with “good” Canadians, and is for that reason rightly being denounced as racist. A message encouraging all Canadians to be good Canadians by honouring war veterans would not have raised any such concerns.

There has been no comment by Sportsnet PR on why the video was removed. Sportsnet recently launched the tagline “United By Sport” to advertise their various offerings. At this time no one from Sportsnet’s vast stable of hockey personalities has publicly denounced Cherry’s remarks. It’s worth noting that none of TSN’s major hockey voices have commented either.

We are attempting to reach Sportsnet management for comment.

