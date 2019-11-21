By TSM

Well, here we are again. It’s been a long time since we have had a large enough sports news issue that required a tour around the MSM to see what everyone has to say, but With Mike Babcock being exited and the Maple Leafs having a new bench boss this clearly warrants a run around to see what’s what. I will say this, this is not surprising. This team quit on their coach a while back and whatever runway he was given to show a change this fall expired long ago.

I will keep updating this over the next or so as more stuff comes out…so it's a work in progress.

So, here we go, BTW I asked Twitter followers for who specifically they wanted to hear from, so I have tried to bring in those most requested:

First, you have to watch this video from last night where Dave Poulin went on TSN and on The Quiz feature provided the answer that he thought Babcock would 100% be coaching at the end of the year.

“My question was direct: Was he willing to give Babs a vote of confidence? (This, by the way, was before the game against Vegas.)

His answer: “My view on the matter remains the same as last week after the game against the Islanders. For our team to reach its best, we must all collectively attack times when we are not playing to our standard. That starts with management, but includes coaches and the players as well. We must be honest with each other, be aligned in where we are falling short, and work collectively to use times of suboptimal results to build our resolve and come out on the other side stronger, better and close to reaching our ultimate potential.”

That from Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star, this morning before the firing.

Former Maple Leafs exec Brian Burke:

Shawn McKenzie & Chris Johnston :

Elliotte Friedman:

Chris Johnston: “You got the feeling in recent days that Babcock sensed this was coming. He made a couple quiet comments that suggested he was under fire and issued a defiant defence of his record to reporters following Monday’s practice in Las Vegas: “I’m going to do it as hard as I can, as long as I can. I’ve always bet on Mike Babcock. I’ll continue to bet on him.”

Brendan Shanahan speaks:

Sid of Tim and Sid:

Craig Button: https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/button-babcock-didn-t-have-answers-for-toronto-s-struggles%7E1833864

Dave Feschuk: https://www.tsn.ca/nhl/video/feschuk-no-doubt-about-it-shanahan-waited-too-long~1832550

Lance Hornby: “The move heaps pressure on the 33-year-old Dubas, who won the job full time ahead of fellow assistant GM Mark Hunter in the summer of 2018 when Lou Lamoriello was phased out. Many of the moves the team made most recently were Dubas-inspired, such as the trades for Barrie and Ceci, letting go proven back-up Curtis McElhinney for Garret Sparks and then Hutchinson, then hiring new assistants for Babcock, Paul McFarland and Dave Hakstol.”

“Mike Babcock had to coach better. It really is that simple. And Kyle Dubas had to manage better. And the Maple Leafs players — especially the high-priced help — had to play better. This has been a collective collapse, this dismal Maple Leafs season so far. A collapse that wound up costing Babcock his job in his fifth year as the highest-paid coach in hockey. The firing wasn’t really a surprise. The surprise was it didn’t happen last June when it probably should have.” from Steve Simmons

“So after talking it over for a bit, they’ve decided to try a slightly different way of doing things: total chaos. It was between that and a measured response, but no one wanted to go through the hassle of waiting until the holiday season to make a decision. It’s a real bummer having to work on your days off. Best for everyone in the organization to start screaming and waving their hands over their head now. Get ahead of the rush. On Wednesday, the Leafs fired head coach Mike Babcock. He was replaced with immediate effect by Toronto Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.” Cathal Kelly

“Larry Tanenbaum talked me into going to Toronto,” Babcock said from Arizona. “I would have never gone until I met Larry. He’s one of the finest people I’ve ever met. Had an absolute riot and met another friend for life in Lou Lamoriello. I thought we did an amazing job taking a franchise from where it was to where we had 100-point seasons, we set franchise records if I’m not mistaken, got into the playoffs. I’m disappointed, we didn’t have the start to the year we wanted and that’s on me. I want to thank the fans, I want to thank the media, I want to thank the city, it was spectacular, I loved every second of it. And I wish the new group (coaches) nothing but success. Morgan Rielly has been here the whole time. I can’t thank him enough. And all the players I got an opportunity to coach. It’s been fantastic and I wish them nothing but success.’’ That’s a statement to Pierre LeBrun from Mike Babcock

“Firing the coach now puts some of those roster decisions into greater focus, such as the offseason trade for Barrie, the acquisition and signing of Cody Ceci, trouble in the backup goalie spot, and the inability to ultimately tame the numbers on second contracts for Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. Dubas has played a big card in letting Babcock go, though the decision seemed like it was in the making last spring.” Jonas Siegel

“Yeah, I think it was necessary. The season was spiraling, with a six-game winless streak that featured five straight losses. The Leafs looked like a group of individuals that had no interest in hearing whatever message Babcock was selling, and the stats reflected that: Underwhelming offense (3.13 goals per game) that could no longer overcome the porous defense (3.43 goals against per game) that had become a hallmark of Babcock’s teams. In three straight seasons, the Leafs failed to advance out of the first round. Their current quality of play combined with that lack of results would have sent any head coach packing, even a brand name such as Mike Babcock.” ESPN.com Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski

“The prevailing notion among critics of the Toronto Maple Leafs is that the organization is, always has been and always will be only interested in making money over everything else, including winning. It’s not even close to being accurate. It might have been the case three decades ago, but since then there has not been an organization in the NHL that has devoted more energy and resources to create a Stanley Cup champion.

The actual problem with the Leafs as an organization is not one of greed, but of ignorance. They desperately want to win a Stanley Cup. They just have no clue how to go about it. And after the firing of Mike Babcock less than five full seasons into his precedent-setting eight-year deal, it’s pretty clear this organization has snappier suits and lovely banners but is still mired in cluelessness when it comes to producing a winner. Even bringing in millions of dollars in revenues every time you open the door doesn’t buy you that.” Ken Campbell

Darren Dreger:

My understanding is coach and captain were on good terms in Toronto. Tavares understands the team should be better, but had/has no issues with Mike Babcock. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 21, 2019

Leafs fired Mike Babcock today.

He represents the intersection of two of my worlds: sports and mental health. Mike called me 6 years ago and said "I want to help" & he has. He's become a huge voice in destigmatizing mental illness. He is a really good man.#SickNotWeak — Michael Landsberg (@heylandsberg) November 20, 2019



Michael Landsberg

One immediate thought strikes me about today's Mike Babcock news: Kyle Dubas has always said he studies (and has massive respect for) Masai Ujiri. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 20, 2019

Richard Deutsch

Mike Commodore:

Hey Mike Babcock….simply put your players quit on you. They quit on you because you are a terrible human being. You are an average coach with an extremely oversized ego. You finally got exactly what you deserve you selfish prick. The hockey world is ecstatic. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) November 20, 2019

and

Let the Sheldon Keefe era begin!!! Go Leafs! #FuckBabs — Mike Commodore (@commie22) November 20, 2019

Bob McKenzie:

It is being billed as an organizational decision. Something that Dubas believed was necessary but fully supported by Shanahan and the Maple Leaf hierarchy. They felt the “message” was not getting through and a new voice is required. Shanahan and Dubas will be speaking to media. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) November 20, 2019

James Mirtle:

Is Mike Babcock more hated in the Leafs fan base than Wilson and Carlyle were? Or is that simply recency bias? — James Mirtle (@mirtle) November 20, 2019

Kevin McGran:

Maple Leafs that Sheldon Keefe has coached:

William Nylander

Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Hyman

Andreas Johnsson

Frederik Gauthier

Trevor Moore

Dmytro Timashov

Nic Petan

Pierre Engvall

Justin Holl

Travis Dermott

Martin Marincin

Kasimir Kaskisuo

(And he played against Jason Spezza) #Leafs — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) November 20, 2019

Damien Cox:

Historically, whenever the Maple Leafs have a choice between stability and upheaval, they choose upheaval. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

Not surprise Dubas panicked. Very surprised Shanahan did. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

Babcock aside, Keefe has certainly paid his dues. He's earned this chance. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

Shanahan has now replaced Lamoriello with Dubas, and then allowed Dubas to fire Babcock. Must really believe in this guy. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

Babcock most talented coach Leafs have had in post expansion era. So the Leafs being the Leafs, they fire him after he turns worst team in the league into a 100 point team. Which is why they are the Leafs. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

It's fair for any GM to hire his own coach. But Dubas now directly in the line of fire if this doesn't work. He's made a ton of mistakes. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) November 20, 2019

Gord Stellick:

I am among the many who saw the seeds in today’s news evolving from the end of season press conferences by Babcock and Dubas. Never mind not being on the same page…obvious they weren’t even reading the same book. — Gord Stellick (@GordStellick) November 20, 2019

Ray Ferraro on Overdrive. “Something had to be done, and this was the least complicated thing to do.”

James Mirtle: “But I can’t sit here and tell you that it’s guaranteed to work. Enough has gone wrong early this season that the dysfunction clearly extends beyond just Babcock.This was the right first step towards identifying and addressing the problems, but the roster is probably going to have to change, too. Dubas is trying something different here, in applying new methods under an unforgiving cap model, and it’s plausible he doesn’t get it right the first run through. Where it goes from here is going to either validate the Shanaplan or mean it reaches its end. It was always headed this way.”

and

“But the reality is Babcock did a poor job of making allies the past few years. It was clear how Dubas felt, after the Leafs’ first-round exit in April, as he left his coach’s return wide open to speculation for nearly two weeks before giving a short statement to TSN’s Bob McKenzie that they were on the same page.That was either reckless or intentional. I believe in Option 2.Getting rid of Babcock was always going to be a complicated thing, with the way he was hired, by Shanahan back in 2015, and the structure of the Leafs front office. There were always more voices at play than just Dubas’.”

Jeff Marek:

Add this tweet to the list – Mike Babcock fired in Toronto. Sheldon Keefe takes over. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 20, 2019

John Shannon:

Sheldon Keefe takes over a team that will play 11 of the next 13 games on the road. That’s a tough way to start. But when you think it’s away from the fish bowl that is Toronto, it might be a blessing. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) November 20, 2019

Jeff O’Neil, Bryan Hayes and Jamie MacLenan : hour one.. Interesting minutes before news breaks O’Neil is saying that he can tell players weren’t responding. Hayes asks why was he not fired over the summer. O’Neil says politics involved, Babcock friends with the owner. This is the worst thing for Dubas because it means everything he has done thus far has been a failure. Darren Dreger: ” Curious to me is why Shanahan is quoted on this announcement; surprised by timing; Shanahan and Dubas but be convinced that the team can win with their coach. Hayes: This is the first time Shanahan in under the gun. O’Neil: the young stars were sick of listening to Babcock- I know that.

Craig Button with Overdrive. This likely started on Saturday night after Pittsburgh.

Tim and Sid with guests:Brian Burke, Elliotte Friedman, and Chris Johnston. Consensus from T&S this should have been done at the end of last season.