I got to speak with renowned Toronto attorney Gord Kirke. Gord was the attorney/agent for Eric Lindros, Rick Nash, Brett the Hit Man Hart, Bob McCown, Nick Kypreos, Michael Landsberg, Tim and Sid and many, many more. On this episode Jonah and Gord talk about naming the Toronto Blue Jays, Brett the Hitman Hart, Don Cherry, Mike Babcock, Non-Compete Clauses in sports and sports media and sports mediation today.