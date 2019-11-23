Gord Kirke Joins Jonah Talking: Don Cherry, Bob McCown, Blue Jays, Mike Babcock, Brett the Hitman & More Bob Mccown's former attorney talks current events in sports and sports media

0

<span class="entry-title-primary">Gord Kirke Joins Jonah Talking: Don Cherry, Bob McCown, Blue Jays, Mike Babcock, Brett the Hitman & More</span> <span class="entry-subtitle">Bob Mccown's former attorney talks current events in sports and sports media</span>

I got to speak with renowned Toronto attorney Gord Kirke. Gord was the attorney/agent for Eric Lindros, Rick Nash, Brett the Hit Man Hart, Bob McCown, Nick Kypreos, Michael Landsberg, Tim and Sid and many, many more. On this episode Jonah and Gord talk about naming the Toronto Blue Jays, Brett the Hitman Hart, Don Cherry, Mike Babcock, Non-Compete Clauses in sports and sports media and sports mediation today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *