By TSM

One of the longest serving, active members of the press covering golf, Bob Weeks joins Jonah in the Pressrow. Bob Weeks reports on both golf and curling for. He was the editorial director of SCOREGolf magazine. He also served as host for SCOREGolf TV. Bob covered Curling for more than 25 years for the Globe and Mail . Jonah and Bob talk about Kobe Bryant and golf and how it is that professional athletes in other sports also play golf. Bob also talks about the growth of the game from Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to Tiger Woods and today. They talk about Bob McCown and Jeff O’Neil reputations as golf players and the growth of Top Golf in the world today. Finally they talk about the best tours to see and the best courses to play.