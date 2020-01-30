by TSM

Since 1999 Steve Rapp has been a fixture on the radio talking sports gambling. He is one of the few who has lasted through the old days of making picks on Sunday mornings to where sports betting is now legalized in the United States in general and in over 20 US States. Jonah and Steve talk about the early days of sports handicapping from Jimmy The Greek, those Friday afternoon radio guests screaming about their 800#s where they callers could get guaranteed triple double lock picks all the way to today. What impact will legalized betting, an NFL team in Las Vegas have on the games and how will sports fans interact with the game differently. Finally, this Superbowl week, Steve talks about the game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, a brilliant early season pick he made and some of the great prop bets Steve is watching this week up to kickoff.