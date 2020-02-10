by TSM

For over 45 years John Shannon has been involved in sports media. John has worked for the NHL, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and was Executive Producer of Hockey Night in Canada. John was a frequent guest on Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown as well as a co-host too. John knows the x’s and o’s of broadcast sports as well as the business side of things as well.

John and Jonah talk about the Academy Awards, Dave Hodge, Hockey Night in Canada, Don Cherry, the future of NHL broadcasting in Canada and the United States, Masai Ujiri and rumors he could be leaving the Toronto Raptors for New York and Bob McCown.

If Don Cherry exiting, the Dave Hodge pen story, the rise of Ron MacLean, Masai Ujiri leaving and the future of the NHL broadcast deals interest you, you will LOVE this. John, of course, talks about Bob McCown too.