By TSM

For over 55 years Dave Hodge was played an integral role in sports broadcasting. Dave was the long time host of Hockey Night in Canada, TSN’s Inside Sports, That’s Hockey and The Reporters. From Gordie Howe all the way to the modern day. Print, radio, TV, live audience and now podcast. Dave has done it all.

Dave shares stories that span his career. From early days as a sports writer, a sports radio broadcaster to hockey play by play announcer, host of Hockey Night in Canada all the way to the Reporters on TSN.

With stints in Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto, Buffalo, Vancouver and Minnesota Dave has covered every major sports literally.

If you are a sports fan you will LOVE spending time with Dave. From fantasy baseball to Sunday Mornings on CBS. Dave takes us on a journey. Talking about Danny Galivan, Don Cherry, Steve Simmons and Dan Shulman.