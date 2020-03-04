By TSM

In this episode of Bleav in the Pressrow, Alex Reimer joins Jonah Sigel. From the age of 12, alex had a thing for sports media. In fact he had a blog and podcast back in 2004! How popular was it? He was a guest on the Today Show and the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Alex is an amazing journalist who covers sports in the new business era. While he was (in)famous for a comment on Tom Brady he know cover sports with a different approach. His takes on the NFL CBA, insiders like Adam Shefter and the new Tony Romo contract are refreshing in this era.

Alex talks about his past, learning from mistakes, coming out as a sports radio host and moreAlex Reimer of Forbes Sports, Outsports, CBS Radio & WEII Boston Sports Radio Talks Sports Insider, Tom Brady, CBA & More