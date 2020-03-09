by TSM

Born in Toronto, raised near Kingston Adnan Virk career has taken him to some of the most respected sports outlets in the world. From Bollywood reports, failed weather interviews to TSN, MLSE, The Score and ESPN to present day, he has built an impressive brand for himself. A movie fanatic and movie podcaster who is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Flyers talks about growing up in Canada, trying to break in to the business and arriving at ESPN; the experience of being fired and how he is doing better than okay. A great story, told by an amazing storyteller.