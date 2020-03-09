Adnan Virk Joins Bleav In The Pressrow Talking The Score, MLSE, TSN, ESPN, DAZN, Movies, Curb & More Canadian Born sports broadcaster Adnan Virk joins Jonah Sigel to talk about growing up in Canada and making all the way to ESPN and now DAZN while explaining his love for movies and tell amazing stories along his journey.

<span class="entry-title-primary">Adnan Virk Joins Bleav In The Pressrow Talking The Score, MLSE, TSN, ESPN, DAZN, Movies, Curb & More</span> <span class="entry-subtitle">Canadian Born sports broadcaster Adnan Virk joins Jonah Sigel to talk about growing up in Canada and making all the way to ESPN and now DAZN while explaining his love for movies and tell amazing stories along his journey.</span>

Born in Toronto, raised near Kingston Adnan Virk career has taken him to some of the most respected sports outlets in the world. From Bollywood reports, failed weather interviews to TSN, MLSE, The Score and ESPN to present day, he has built an impressive brand for himself. A movie fanatic and movie podcaster who is a huge fan of the Philadelphia Flyers talks about growing up in Canada, trying to break in to the business and arriving at ESPN; the experience of being fired and how he is doing better than okay. A great story, told by an amazing storyteller.

