By TSM

A special edition of the Pressrow. Howard Ovens has been in clinical emergency practice since 1982, and served as the Chief of our Department of Emergency Medicine for many years. He has been a leader in administrative and policy issues related to emergency medical services, and served on and led many regional, provincial and national committees. Howard has published and spoken nationally and internationally on many issues including emergency department overcrowding, mandatory reporting of gunshot wounds, the lessons of SARS, and the impact of shift work. In addition to his work at Sinai Health, Howard is the Ontario Expert Lead for Emergency Medicine and holds the rank of Professor at the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto.

Howard joins Jonah to talk about the Corona Virus, dealing with it, the differences between this and SARS, what we should be doing and the effect on the sports world too!