For 23 seasons, Ken Daniels has been the TV voice of the Detroit Red Wings. Ken has also been part of the NBC Sports Hockey coverage as part of the National Hockey League US TV deal. Ken Joins Jonah Sigel talking about his career, growing up in Toronto, playing for Mike Keenan and covering Toronto’s city hall in his early broadcast days. Ken was the radio voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a host of Hockey Night in Canada, play by play on HNIC, covered multiple Olympics as well during an impressive professional career.

Ken also shares his personal story of tragedy, when he lost his son Jamie. The Athletic’s Craig Custance did a phenomenal job covering the story here. Ken shares what happened, how he is dealing with it and the good that has come as a result of his over 100 speaking engagements on the topic of Opioid addiction.

Ken tells a great story with all the names you’d expect over his career. From Scott Bowman, Mickey Redmond, Mike Babcock, Steve Yzerman, Todd Gill, Pat Burns and many many more.

Hockey fans, sports fans and parents will enjoy.

If you can visit Ken’s website for more information on the work he does for addiction. It can be found here

