fuboTV Gets TV Rights For Serie A, Coppa Italia Soccer In Canada

fuboTV has agreed to an exclusive distribution deal for the top Italian soccer league and cup competition in Canada. The television streaming platform will show Serie A and Coppa Italia matches throughout the country beginning this month. It’s a move that comes as sports continue to transition toward video streaming services.

“With Canadians cutting the cord at an increasing pace comparable to the U.S. market, according to a report by Boon Dog Professional Services, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for fuboTV,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, said in a press release. “Today’s agreements for Serie A and Coppa Italia bring two of the most prestigious international soccer brands to fuboTV.”

Matches for the league and tournament will be shown on the fubo Sports Network, available in the fuboTV Canada plan. Further details are not available for the deal. This addition joins the Guadalajara (Chivas) home matches in Liga MX shown on the network.

Looking Into Serie A, Coppa Italia, And FuboTV

Serie A is Italy’s top-flight soccer league, featuring popular clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan, Roma, and Internazionale. Top recognized athlete Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Juventus. 380 matches are part of Serie A across 20 clubs.

Coppa Italia, translating to Italy Cup, is an annual knockout tournament that runs parallel to the Serie A season. The bottom 12 teams in Serie A begin in the first round while the top 8 teams join in the Round of 16. At least 41 matches will air on the fuboTV platform.

fuboTV is a leader for international soccer match distribution. The company has been aggressively pursuing other avenues beyond streaming television. Embracing being a heavy distributor in sports, the company looks to launch a new sportsbook in the last quarter of this year. Aptly named Fubo Sportsbook, there’s a probable chance the service may reach Canada.