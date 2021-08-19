Canada’s single-event sports betting bill will go into effect on August 27, 2021. Bill C-218 already received the royal assent. However, going into effect is the last step in the Canadian law making process until bills become laws. On August 27, Canadian provinces will be able to offer single-event sports betting in their government-run sportsbooks. However, private sports betting companies will have to wait a little longer.

When Private Sportsbook Companies Can Operate In Canada

Single-event sports betting will be available on government sportsbooks. However, the provinces are still working on regulations to allow private-run sportsbooks to:

Apply for sports betting licenses.

Operate in designated Canadian provinces.

Compete fairly for customers and other sportsbook operators.

Ontario will likely be the first province to allow private sportsbooks to operate in Canada. It received feedback on its new igaming and sports betting regulations from late July to August 18. Its launch could come before the end of 2021. But sportsbooks still need time to apply and be approved. So, the government-run sportsbook will have a monopoly on legal sports betting for a few months.

Other Provinces With Single-Event Sports Betting Plans

While Ontario is the star of the sports betting show, the other provinces are also preparing to capitalize on single-event sports betting. Alberta is preparing updates for PlayAlberta.ca. British Columbia is also getting ready to offer single-event wagering on PlayNow.com. Finally, these provinces overseen by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation are preparing single-event sports betting rollouts on their gaming sites:

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador

Representatives from the remaining provinces have expressed enthusiasm about single-event sports betting. However, there aren’t concrete commitments to specific updates from these provinces like there are from the preceding provinces. They will likely update their sportsbooks, but their plans for private sportsbook companies will depend on worthwhile market sizes and operator interest.