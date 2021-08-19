Best Canada Sportsbooks 2021

Canada’s single-event sports betting bill will go into effect on August 27, 2021. Bill C-218 already received the royal assent. However, going into effect is the last step in the Canadian law making process until bills become laws. On August 27, Canadian provinces will be able to offer single-event sports betting in their government-run sportsbooks. However, private sports betting companies will have to wait a little longer. 

When Private Sportsbook Companies Can Operate In Canada 

Single-event sports betting will be available on government sportsbooks. However, the provinces are still working on regulations to allow private-run sportsbooks to: 

  • Apply for sports betting licenses.
  • Operate in designated Canadian provinces. 
  • Compete fairly for customers and other sportsbook operators. 

Ontario will likely be the first province to allow private sportsbooks to operate in Canada. It received feedback on its new igaming and sports betting regulations from late July to August 18. Its launch could come before the end of 2021. But sportsbooks still need time to apply and be approved. So, the government-run sportsbook will have a monopoly on legal sports betting for a few months. 

Other Provinces With Single-Event Sports Betting Plans 

While Ontario is the star of the sports betting show, the other provinces are also preparing to capitalize on single-event sports betting. Alberta is preparing updates for PlayAlberta.ca. British Columbia is also getting ready to offer single-event wagering on PlayNow.com. Finally, these provinces overseen by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation are preparing single-event sports betting rollouts on their gaming sites: 

  • New Brunswick 
  • Nova Scotia 
  • Prince Edward Island 
  • Newfoundland and Labrador 

Representatives from the remaining provinces have expressed enthusiasm about single-event sports betting. However, there aren’t concrete commitments to specific updates from these provinces like there are from the preceding provinces. They will likely update their sportsbooks, but their plans for private sportsbook companies will depend on worthwhile market sizes and operator interest. 

Zebb
Zebb
August 19, 2021 5:31 pm

New format looks great, and I would say overdue.

One quibble – would it still be possible to see the number of comments for an article on the main page?

TSM Team
Member
TSM Team
August 19, 2021 6:10 pm

Great suggestion Zebb!

We will look into that. If you have any other ideas, please let us know.

We are hoping to continue ramping up the Toronto sports content. If you have any ideas for writers or topics, let us know.

