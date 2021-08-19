So Long, But Not Farewell

By TSM

Some exciting news to share!!

If you visit here, you have likely have been doing so for some time.

Call it fortunate luck or good timing but after some 13 plus years at torontosportsmedia.com, we are moving to a new home at yyzsportsmedia.

Like moving from an old house, there’s a degree of sentimental sadness in leaving the home I started back in June 2008, however, at the same time, there is excitement in the unknown that’s ahead including a new look, some new paint, etc.

So, no, not goodbye just a “we’re moving card”…

Thanks for the loyalty here over the years, hope you find interesting tidbits here and you come to visit the new place when it’s up in a few weeks.

Thank you to all those who have helped out over the years and obviously to my Mike for all of his contributions here too.

Also not sure when the new site will launch but you can still reach me via Twitter and of course the new email at: [email protected]

Mike is still at his Twitter handle and his new email will be [email protected]