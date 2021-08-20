A high-profile, state-of-the-art waterfront location on Toronto’s Sugar Beach will be the new corporate headquarters of theScore, the company announced in a release on Thursday.

The location is in the upcoming Waterfront Innovation Centre, an office and retail development property co-owned by Menkes and BentallGreenOak, on behalf of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The beautiful high-rise development and property has been developed in partnership with Waterfront Toronto and Toronto’s Sugar Beach.

Earlier in August, theScore announced that they will be acquired by Penn National Gaming Inc., in a deal that increases the Canadian companies’ position in the expanding sports betting market in both Canada and the United States.

Sports Betting In Toronto And Ontario

It’s obvious that the Score, with their upcoming acquisition/merger with Penn, and a new home on Toronto’s eastern waterfront, is committed to the rapidly growing Canada sports betting and media market.

Single-event sports betting will launch in parts of the country on August 27, and numerous sportsbooks are expected to appear in Canada before the end of 2021, including in Ontario, where it would become legal to bet on single-event sports online for the first time. With their history dating back to 1997 as a sports media company in the country, theScore should be a major force in the expansion of the industry.

About theScore, Canada’s Sports Betting Giant

Originally in the 1990s, theScore was known as Sportscope, and focused primarily on providing sports scores and some coverage of Canadian sports. Gradually, it evolved into a larger sports media company, and in 2000 it was renamed Score Media. In 2007, the company launched their first mobile app, “theScore,” where they provide sports scores and recaps, as well as exclusive sports content in all major sports for North America. According to theScore, there are close to 5 million active users of the app.

In 2019, theScore Bet was launched in the U.S., as a mobile sportsbook offering odds in MLB, NFL, NHL, the NBA, and other sports. theScore Bet was the first mobile sportsbook app available in the United States after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, clearing the way for legalized online sports betting. Initially, theScore Bet was operational for betting in three states: New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana.

Another large market for the company is theScore’s “esports” platform, which provides exclusive sports coverage of competitive video game tournaments and top players from around the world. Via YouTube, as of 2020, theScore eports has more than 1.7 million subscribers, making it the #1 source for competitive gaming news.