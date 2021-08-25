2021 CFL Week 4 Betting Preview: Odds And Predictions

Saskatchewan’s electric offense sits at the top of the Canadian Football League as we head into the fourth week of the 2021 season. Three different receivers have already hit 100 passing yards or more, all led by quarterback Cody Fajardo who’s completing all his passes at a 78.9 percent rate.

The Roughriders are 2-1 against the spread. Despite their impressive offense, the total has gone just 1-2 over their first three games due to their defense. They have held their last two opponents to 18 total points. It will be a scheduled bye week for Saskatchewan as the rest of the league goes into action.

Note that the contest between Edmonton and Toronto is the first to be affected by COVID in the CFL season. That game has been postponed to a later date. Three games are still on for Week 4 beginning on Friday night.

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Hamilton At Montreal

Hamilton plays their third straight game on the road in Montreal. They are 0-2 both against the spread and overall. In contrast, the Alouettes are playing in their home opener after splitting two contests on the road. As of Wednesday, this game is set as a pick-em with the total at 46 points on DraftKings.

The Alouettes squandered a 14-3 lead in their prior contest and allowed 23 consecutive points before getting back on the scoreboard. Much of the problems came in self discipline, getting flagged for 16 penalties and 149 yards.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. didn’t match the level of the season opener with a low completion rate, but still had 261 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Wieneke caught one of the touchdowns and led all catchers with 106 yards on 8 receptions.

It’s hard to not like Montreal bouncing back at home against an average defense. The Tiger-Cats have allowed 49 total points and an average of 377.5 total yards in their first two games. On the flip side, their offense ranks at the bottom of the league in rushing and scoring capability.



Saturday, 7:00 PM ET – BC At Ottawa

Ottawa plays their first game at home on Saturday night when they host British Columbia. The Redblacks split their first two games both straight-up and against the spread. The Lions are 1-2 on the season, but they did beat the spread in their first two road games.

BC opened as a slight 1.5-point favorite on the road and the total has bumped up to 43 or 43.5 points. The entire Lions squad is a bit of a mixed bag. Their defense is mediocre in stopping opponents, but they’ve already gathered in six takeaways, leading the CFL.

Luckily for the Lions, Ottawa comes in with a fairly weak offense, ranking mostly at the bottom of the league. They have scored just 26 total points in their first two games. Quarterback Matt Nichols has 247 total passing yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Going BC is probably the way to go, but a better option on the board is the total. Combined, the under has hit in four of these teams’ five games in 2021. That number may be lower than the average it’s been set at early, but still worth considering.



Sunday, 7:00 PM ET – Calgary At Winnipeg

Calgary went 1-2 in their first three games, which took place all at home so far. Their first road contest will be at Winnipeg on Sunday night. The Blue Bombers have been fairly impressive to start going 2-1 overall and being dominant over their first two home games.

The Stampeders bounced back against Montreal last week with a productive offense. Two receivers, Josh Huff and Markeith Ambles, had a combined 241 yards on 10 catches. Star running back Ka’Deem Carey punched it in the end zone twice.

Winnipeg lost a tough contest in Toronto where they were 4.5-point favorites. They nearly hold the same line again at home against a weaker Calgary squad. Considering this is the first game for the Stampeders away from home, it’s a great spot to lay the points. Sitting at just 43.5 points on DraftKings, hitting the over is likely assuming Calgary’s offense comes through.



Montreal PK (-110, DraftKings)

BC-Ottawa Under 43.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Winnipeg -5 (-110, DraftKings)

Calgary-Winnipeg Over 43.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Even with just three games on the board, there is plenty to consider wagering on. Montreal should have the poise to bounce back after a performance marred by penalties. Winnipeg has a very favorable spread in their third home game of the season. There’s been a fair share of low-scoring contests early in the season, and BC-Ottawa should be another.