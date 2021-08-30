Where Is Single Event Sports Betting Available In Canada?

Beginning today (Friday, August 27), many Canadian sports bettors are no longer limited to parlay wagering. New legislation allowing single-event bets in the country has gone into effect, giving provinces the ability to legalize the activity. Ontario and British Columbia have already done this with local lottery corporations immediately updating their betting platforms.

Does this mean Canadian residents can start downloading any sportsbook app and get to betting? Not quite. Legal wagering is currently limited to the platforms operated by the province’s lottery company. As some provinces open up the market in the future, bettors will have access to more options. Here are the latest updates across the country.

What’s Available In Ontario?

PROLINE+ is the new service available in the Ontario province. Not only does the platform offer single-event sports wagers, but additional access to more sports, including mixed martial arts, tennis, and golf. Users can also take part in live betting or cash out during specific events when available.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) operates the upgraded PROLINE+ platform. Bettors have access to the sportsbook through their desktop and mobile devices by using the proline.ca website. New users can register and get up to a $25 deposit match bonus.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new digital sportsbook, PROLINE+ on this momentous day where OLG is finally able to offer single event sports wagering and be among the first in Canada to offer this capability,” Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO, said in a press release. “More events, more betting options, and greater accessibility means more fan engagement with the comfort of knowing OLG stands behind the product.”

Ontario plans to see the largest impact with looser restrictions on sports gambling. Operators such as theScore and DraftKings plan to enter the market by the end of the year when approved. These companies will go through an application process that opens up in the near future. Regulation is handled by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Single-Event Wagers Also Go Live In British Columbia And Manitoba

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) operates the PlayNow website that features casino games and sports betting in the BC province. Similar to Ontario, single-event wagers are now available. This means local residents can bet on their Lions to beat the Redblacks without having to parlay it with other events.

Expect to see betting opportunities expand to land-based casinos in the future. The BCLC is looking to work with various organizations in the area allowing for additional wagering opportunities.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation also announced that single-event wagering is live in its province. Residents will utilize the same PlayNow platform that is used in BC, and they also plan to expand its offerings to physical locations in the future.

Two other provinces in Western Canada, Alberta and Saskatchewan, may have single-event betting up in the near future. Both of the provincial agencies have said they are continuing to work out final details before launching.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) operates the Sport Select platform in a number of provinces in this area along with the Northwest Territories. Nothing has been announced for single-event wagers as of now.

What To Expect For The Easternmost Provinces

Loto-Quebec has updated its lottery retailers and online platform, Mise-o-jeu, in the Quebec province. Bettors have the ability to select a single outcome or a specific prop, such as who wins a quarter of play or the total number of scores a team has in a contest. Similar to OLG’s offering, Loto-Quebec features the Mise-o-jeu+ branding for single wagers and the platform is accessible on its website.

“This move to allow single betting is great news for sports betting fans and Loto-Québec alike. We know that consumers have wanted to bet on the outcome of single games for a long time, and we’re thrilled to be able to give them what they want,” Louis Beaudet, Loto-Québec’s Director of Sports and Entertainment Betting, said in a press release.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) also announced single-event wagering being available through their Proline Stadium platform across three of the four Atlantic Canada provinces. This includes New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Nova Scotia remains the holdout for the new betting rules within the region.