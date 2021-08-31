On August 27, 2021, Canada’s licensed lottery-run sportsbooks offered single-event sports betting for the first time. It was the culmination of a decade-long effort to legalize single-event sports betting and liberate Canadian sportsbooks from only offering parlay bets. So, this was a major step toward creating a competitive sports betting industry in Canada.

That same day, Canada’s lottery-run sportsbooks began running Scientific Games’ OpenSports software. Scientific Games is the software company that makes many sportsbooks and online casinos function, and OpenSports is one of those pieces of software. For Canada’s lottery-run sportsbooks, that means the lottery-run sportsbooks have design improvements to facilitate single-event sports wagering. But for bettors, that means their lottery-run sportsbooks have gotten some upgrades.

Which Sportsbooks Are Using OpenSports?

The OpenSports upgrade affects three lottery companies: British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Loto-Quebec, and Atlantic Lottery Corporation. So, that affects bettors in these provinces:

British Columbia

Quebec

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

Nova Scotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation’s ProLine product is the most improved out of these lottery-run sportsbooks. Since it has upgraded from a 1990s website to a modern-looking site, it’s easier to navigate. However, each lottery-run site is moving into the modern sports betting era with modern gaming partners like Scientific Games.

Are More Updates Coming?

There aren’t any major updates that are coming down the line. However, the next big set of news is the possibility of private companies entering Ontario’s sports betting market. It has been working on new regulations that would allow sportsbook companies to apply for licenses to operate sports betting.

However, no other province has comparable regulations coming down the pipe. The provinces’ lottery corporations are the only legal sportsbook operators in Canada. Ontario hasn’t passed any new regulations yet. So, Ontario’s lottery-run sportsbook remains the only legal sports betting option, too.

Regardless of future sports betting industry plans, this update is a big step toward Canada’s lottery corporations modernizing their sportsbook offerings.