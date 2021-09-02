2021 CFL Week 5 Odds And Betting Predictions

CFL’s Week 5 kicks off with a Friday night contest between Montreal and Ottawa. Both squads are looking to pick things up after a 1-2 start to the 2021 season. Things heat up early Sunday evening with a battle between the top two teams in the West Division.

Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, a doubleheader takes place on Monday. Things are no different in this abbreviated season. Hamilton hopes to grab a first-place tie with Toronto in the East while Calgary and Edmonton wrap things up in a late afternoon session.

PointsBet Odds for Week 5 Spread Total Moneyline Montreal

at Ottawa -7 (-111)

+7 (-111) O42.5 (-113)

U42.5 (-109) -286

+223 Winnipeg

at Saskatchewan +4.5 (-111)

-4.5 (-111) O43 (-111)

U43 (-111) +167

-209 Toronto

at Hamilton +2 (-111)

-2 (-111) O44.5 (-111)

U44.5 (-111) +108

-132 Edmonton

at Calgary +6 (-111)

-6 (-111) O42.5 (-111)

U42.5 (-111) +203

-257

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Montreal At Ottawa

Montreal is a touchdown favorite on the road against the consensus worst team in the CFL, Ottawa. The Redblacks are at the bottom of the offensive charts in all categories. The unit has only scored one of the team’s two touchdowns, with the other coming off an interception return.

This is an opportunity for Ottawa to bounce back, however. The Alouettes have struggled in the past few weeks, allowing 55 total points and struggling a bit on offense. A great spot for the home dogs if you believe quarterback Matt Nichols can finally reach the end zone.

Sunday, 6:00 PM ET – Winnipeg At Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan opened up as field-goal favorites and have seen that line inch up to around 4.5 points across most sportsbooks. They gain a slight advantage in what appears to be an even matchup with their home crowd. The Roughriders have yet to play a contest on the road yet this season.

The Blue Bombers have played one of their games on the road and lost 30-23 in Toronto. Expect them to be competitive, and for the contest to be low scoring. Both defenses have given up the least amount of points in the league.

Monday, 1:00 PM ET – Toronto At Hamilton

Toronto is the lone team with a winning record in the East Division. Hamilton will attempt to even both teams up with a 2-2 record in what’s a crucial early contest at home. They opened as field-goal favorites, but that line has dipped to 2 or 2.5 points at most sportsbooks. The total is highest compared to other contests at 44.5 points.

The Tiger-Cats offense finally exploded with 27 points in their previous contest, which was nearly double the 14 total points they scored in their first two games. This is also their first home game of the season. Toronto has not held an opponent to under 20 points across their first three contests.

Monday, 4:30 PM ET – Edmonton At Calgary

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is off the injury list or the Stampeders, but it remains unlikely for him to see the field. Backup Jake Maier has been great in his place as the offensive unit ranks second overall in passing. That production contributes to them being 5.5-point favorites at home against Edmonton.

The Elks have a lot of questions after coming off of their postponed contest due to COVID. They also only returned to practice on Wednesday. This would seem like a slam dunk for Calgary, but Edmonton looked strong in their last win against BC. It’s probably worth staying away or waiting for more information to see who’s on the field for the Elks before betting.

Ottawa +7 (-110, BetMGM

Winnipeg-Saskatchewan U43 (-110, DraftKings)

Toronto-Hamilton O44.5 (-110, DraftKings)

A trend to take a note of over the first four weeks of the season – unders hitting on the total. All nine teams are a combined 6-24 with the over-under. That may not be a huge surprise considering these squads haven’t played regularly since the fall of 2019.

Expect a few of those unders to hit again this weekend, especially with the most anticipated matchup against the West’s best teams. Honestly, the under is viable in each contest. Montreal’s struggling offense goes against the league’s worst offense, and Hamilton and Edmonton’s squads featured on Monday have put up a combined 87 points across six total games.

However, we actually like to flip that for Hamilton’s contest against Toronto. The offense finally woke up in week 3 and the Argonauts haven’t stopped much yet. There should be some fireworks in the home opener for the Tiger-Cats.