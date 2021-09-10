It’s a quick turnaround after the Labor Day holiday as we enter week 6 of the CFL. Three of the four games are rematches from the previous week while Ottawa travels to British Columbia. The Montreal Alouettes have the week off.

Hamilton and Toronto have a rematch for the Battle of Ontario. The Tiger-Cats grabbed their second win of the season on Labor Day. That leads into a tripleheader on Saturday highlighted by Saskatchewan at Winnipeg. Previously undefeated, the Roughriders were decimated in an ugly 23-8 loss.

FanDuel Odds for Week 6 Spread Total Moneyline Hamilton

at Toronto +2.5 (+105)

-2.5 (-125) O47.5 (+100)

U47.5 (-120) +126

-148 Saskatchewan

at Winnipeg +0.5 (-110)

-0.5 (-110) O43.5 (+100)

U43.5 (-120) -106

-110 Calgary

at Edmonton +1.5 (-110)

-1.5 (-110) O46.5 (+100)

U46.5 (-120) +102

-120 Ottawa

at BC +7.5 (-110)

-7.5 (-110) O46.5 (+100)

U46.5 (-120) +300

-380

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Hamilton (+2.5) At Toronto (-2.5)

Toronto now shares the lead in the East Division with Hamilton and Montreal. This contest will decide who takes over with the Alouettes off for this week. Most sportsbooks currently have the Argonauts as 2.5-point favorites with the total currently at 47.5 points.

Hamilton cruised to a 25-4 lead with a balanced offensive attack in their first home game in 22 months. Quarterback Dane Evans completed 21-of-29 passes for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns. For the Argonauts, quarterback Nick Arbuckle has been inconsistent early on. This was his second game where he completed under 57 percent of his passes and now has 3 interceptions to his 2 touchdowns on the year.

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET – Saskatchewan (+0.5) At Winnipeg (-0.5)

The good news for Saskatchewan is they can erase their disastrous last contest against Winnipeg. They were limited to eight points in the first half and shut out in the final 30 minutes as the Blue Bombers pulled away. Due to the prior contest, the Roughriders are seen as a slight underdog, either a half-point or full-point underdog at sportsbooks.

The Roughriders were limited running the ball with just 65 rushing yards. Quarterback Cody Fajardo had three interceptions with no touchdowns, completing just 59 percent of his passes. Winnipeg is the defending champions from 2019, and they’re likely favorites again after another quality performance on defense.

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET – Calgary (+1.5) At Edmonton (-1.5)

Another rematch is between two West Division rivals. Calgary has a sense of desperation with a 1-4 start, dropping the prior contest after being outscored 15-3 in the final quarter when it was all tied up. The Stampeders certainly had no problem on offense, but the defensive unit couldn’t make a stop at the end.

With its strong finish, it’s no surprise seeing Edmonton has a slight 1.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks. This was a high-scoring affair with both teams being able to throw well over 300 yards. Elks quarterback Trevor Harris dazzled with nearly 400 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. The point total ranges between 45.5 and 46.5 points.

Saturday, 10:00 PM ET – Ottawa (+7.5) At BC (-7.5)

The Saturday tripleheader finishes with BC returning to action and hosting Ottawa. Both the Redblacks and Stampeders have allowed a league-worst 110 points heading into week 6. However, Ottawa has played one less game and has only scored 67 points across four games.

There’s a clear case for the Redblacks to be the worst team in the league. For that, the Lions are heavy favorites at -7 or -7.5 at most sportsbooks. That’s a significant number considering BC’s ranked fifth overall in total yards and eighth in running the ball. They have scored 21 points per game, which ranks third overall.

Toronto -2.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Saskatchewan-Winnipeg U43.5 (-120, FanDuel)

Calgary-Edmonton O45.5 (-115, DraftKings)

Ottawa-BC U46.5 (-120, FanDuel)

Toronto performed better in many phases of the game, but couldn’t get the victory. It has a good chance to do so against a Hamilton squad that is just 1-2 on the road so far. Elsewhere, it should be another high-flying contest between Calgary and Edmonton. The potential return of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for the Stampeders would only fuel that total.

Naturally, the battle between the top two West Division opponents is expected to be low-scoring. The under has hit in their last seven meetings, and it should happen once again. Another low-scoring affair should be the contest in British Columbia. Ottawa should continue to struggle to get anything moving, and the under is 3-0 in BC’s last three games.