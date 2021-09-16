2021 CFL Week 7 Odds And Betting Predictions

Week 7 of the Canadian Football League features interdivisional matchups between the East and West Divisions. After beating down Saskatchewan in back-to-back games, Winnipeg has clearly emerged as the league’s best team. Ottawa has the week off as they prepare for their next contest in the middle of the week against Hamilton.

FanDuel Odds for Week 7 Spread Total Moneyline Calgary

at Hamilton +3.5 (-120)

-3.5 (+100) O43.5 (+100)

U43.5 (-120) +146

-172 Toronto

at Saskatchewan +2.5 (+110)

-2.5 (-130) O44.5 (+100)

U44.5 (-120) +130

-152 BC

at Montreal +3.5 (-120)

-3.5 (+100) O48.5 (-110)

U48.5 (-110) +144

-172 Winnipeg

at Edmonton -4.5 (-110)

+4.5 (-110) O44.5 (-115)

U44.5 (-105) -245

+200

Friday, 7:00 PM ET – Calgary (+3.5) At Hamilton (-3.5)

Hamilton hosts just their second game at home this season when they take on Calgary. They took down Toronto on Labor Day, but it’s been a poor start for them on the offensive end. Despite that, they are just over a field-goal favorite with the total set at 43.5 points.

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell made his return from injury in a 32-16 victory. He completed 23-of-42 passes for 276 yards with a touchdown and interception. While not extremely efficient, wide receiver Kamar Jorden has now dominated recently with 21 catches for 282 yards.

Friday, 9:45 PM ET – Toronto (+2.5) At Saskatchewan (-2.5)

Saskatchewan was undefeated a few weeks ago, but they got blown out in back-to-back games against Winnipeg. They scored just 17 total points in those contests, but they are still a near-field-goal favorite when they host Toronto. The total for this game is set at 44.5 points.

What’s been the problem for the Roughriders lately? Penalties – they took 22 of them in their losses to the Blue Bombers. Their quarterbacks have also been sacked seven times in that stretch. It’s led to four interceptions thrown by quarterback Cody Fajardo.

It’s hard to know what to expect in this contest. Saskatchewan could bounce back against an average Toronto squad. However, the Argonauts have an underrated defense that stuffs opponents that focus on rushing the ball.

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET – BC (+3.5) At Montreal (-3.5)

British Columbia trounced all over Ottawa, 45-13, in one of the ugliest games of the season for the Redblacks. Despite the demolition, the Lions are underdogs on the road at Montreal. The Alouettes haven’t played since September 3, when they also blew out Ottawa. The total is set at 48.5 points, the highest of any game this week.

The Lions may have taken advantage of a terrible team in back-to-back games, but the offense finally has some momentum behind it. BC wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has one of the best abilities to boost after grabbing a catch. He leads the league with 178 yards after reception, which accounts for the 421 total yards and 1 touchdown he has on 24 catches this season.

Saturday, 9:45 PM ET – Winnipeg (-4.5) At Edmonton (+4.5)

Game week ends with Winnipeg looking to continue their momentum at Edmonton. They are deservedly favorites on the road with the total set at 44.5 points. The Elks split their back-to-back series with Calgary and are looking for their first home win of the season.

Just how good are the Blue Bombers with their 5-1 record? They have a 60-point differential, scoring 136 points while only giving up 76 points in six games. Their defense has allowed just 12.7 points per game and has forced 17 turnovers. For the offense, they have 12 30-yard completions. All of these categories lead the CFL.

Calgary-Hamilton U43.5 (-120, FanDuel)

BC +3.5 (-120, FanDuel)

Winnipeg -4.5 (-110, FanDuel)

CFL offenses have ticked up over the past few weeks, going 5-3 on the over in total points. Still, it’s worth siding to the under for the first game of the week between Calgary and Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats offense won’t be able to take advantage of a weak defense, and the Stampeders’ passing strength is negated by the league’s second-ranked pass defense.

Just keep riding the Winnipeg train at this point. Saskatchewan may have been overrated, but the Blue Bombers have dominated in many categories. It’s hard not to see that continue against a team that hasn’t won on their home turf yet.

As for BC, they should be able to at least keep things close against a team with a long layoff. It helps that the Lions have stuck around in the Eastern part of the country.