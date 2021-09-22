2021 CFL Week 8 Odds And Betting Predictions

Week 8 of the Canadian Football League season kicks off early on Wednesday night with Hamilton at Ottawa. The Redblacks are easily the league’s worst team and the Tiger-Cats come in as a near touchdown favorite. A shortened week ends with a doubleheader on Friday night featuring Saskatchewan and British Columbia in the nightcap.

With only six teams playing this week, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Calgary are off for the week. Looking ahead, Ottawa has another early game next week on Tuesday when they host the Elks.

Wednesday, 7:30 PM ET – Hamilton (-6.5) At Ottawa (+6.5)

It’s been an expected rough season for Ottawa. They started off as touchdown underdogs to Edmonton on the road and ended up winning the game, 16-12. It’s been all downhill from there, losing by double-digits in the next four games and losing the last two games by a combined 96 to 42 points.

While the Redblacks rank last in almost every statistical category, the only team that ranks lower in total yards and passing yards is Hamilton. That has contributed to the under hitting in five of their six games this season. However, the Tiger-Cats have scored 23 or more points in three of their last four contests.

Friday, 7:30 PM ET – Montreal (+2.5) At Toronto (-2.5)

Toronto looks to stay undefeated at home when they host Montreal. Both teams are struggling to find consistency this season. The Argonauts were able to grab a three-point win on the road in their opener, but they have lost their last three road games since.

The Alouettes’ strengths are in controlling the running game and being able to put points on the board. That overcomes an overwhelming defense that allows 24.8 points per game.

On the bright side for Toronto, they have won their two home games this season, including taking down the best team in the league, Winnipeg.

Friday, 10:30 PM ET – Saskatchewan (-1.5) At BC (+1.5)

Two 4-2 teams in the West Division will look to position themselves right behind Winnipeg. BC has been the best team against the spread, going 5-1 across their six games this season. They have won their last three games outright, although two of those games have been against Ottawa.

After getting smacked around against Winnipeg, Saskatchewan rebounded with a commanding 30-16 victory over Toronto at home. They go back out on the road for just the second time this season.

The Roughriders’ strength is controlling the running game, where they rank second overall on offense. They have the league’s top run defense, holding opponents to 74.2 yards per game.

It’s time to fade Ottawa until they show any semblance of a threat on the field. Hamilton is only 1-3 on the road, but this offense should be able to move efficiently down the field to get at least the touchdown margin on the spread.

Toronto’s defense is fairly strong and has put up good performances at home. The Argonauts probably won’t hold the opponent down all day, but their offense should be able steamroll over the Alouettes’ defense. Not only should Toronto be able to cover the field goal spread, but the over looks very good too.

For the big contest of the week, it’s hard to go one way or the other. The Lions seem to have a “bend but don’t break” defense, allowing plenty of yards but giving up just 17.7 points per game. There is a significant advantage for the Lions in the passing game, which doesn’t make the 47.5-point under a slam dunk. However, that is probably what we would lean toward instead of picking an outright winner.