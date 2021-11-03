2021 CFL Week 14 Odds And Betting Picks

Week 14 of the Canadian Football League features all three East Division teams battling for playoff position spanned across the weekend. The highlight is BC-Hamilton that kicks things off, where the Lions must win out and get some help to make the playoffs. Calgary is off this week, but they would get the final berth with a BC loss.

How much should the playoff situation impact betting? Winnipeg is still favored pretty high over Montreal, the latter team still playing for a chance to win the East Division. We’ll look at that and more in the betting preview.

Week 14 Sportsbook Comparison

Odds listed as:

Spread / Total DraftKings Caesars FanDuel PROLINE+ BC at Hamilton HAM -6.5 / 43.5 HAM -6.5 / 43.5 HAM -6.5 / 43.5 HAM -5.5 / 43.5 Saskatchewan at Edmonton SSK -6 / 46 SSK -6 / 46 SSK -6.5 / 45.5 SSK -6.5 / 46.5 Toronto at Ottawa TOR -10.5 / 45.5 TOR -10.5 / 45.5 TOR -10.5 / 45.5 TOR -9.5 / 45.5 Montreal at Winnipeg WPG -12.5 / 45 WPG -12.5 / 45 WPG -12.5 / 44.5 WPG -13.5 / 45.5

Friday, 7:00 PM ET – BC At Hamilton (-6.5)

Hamilton’s offense has clearly made a turn in the right direction. Over the last six games, they have scored at least 20 points, and they accumulated 71 total points over their last two wins. Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has been playing at a high level, surpassing well over 300 passing yards with 7 touchdown throws in the last three games.

After three weeks of horrible results, BC’s offense had a pulse in their 31-29 overtime loss to Toronto. While positive, there’s still a lot of issues with this team. Field goal kicker Jimmy Camacho has missed five of his last six attempts, so they have signed Nick Vogel in a potential third change at the position.

Friday, 9:45 PM ET – Saskatchewan At Edmonton (+6)

Saskatchewan is a rollercoaster on offense, but the defense has stepped up in October. Defensive end A.C. Leonard had a spotlight showing, helping stop star running back William Stanback and getting a season-high eight tackles. The under has been successful in four straight games for the Roughriders.

It’s arguable who’s worse between Edmonton and Ottawa right now. Neither defense is able to stop teams, but the Elks offense still has some bright spots. But the team is essentially fade material at the spread, going 1-5 over their last six games. The win was losing by 10 to Winnipeg as 11-point underdogs.

Saturday, 4:00 PM ET – Toronto At Ottawa (+10.5)

Toronto has been a little frustrating for bettors lately with two straight ATS losses, but one thing that has been consistent is scoring. The over has hit in eight of their last nine games. That’s been mostly thanks to their offense, but the defense is now registering below-average statistics. It probably won’t matter for Ottawa, who is currently struggling to score against anyone.

Saturday, 7:00 PM ET – Montreal At Winnipeg (-12.5)

Winnipeg has everything wrapped up for the postseason with home advantage in the West Final. There are still three games to go, with the next two against Montreal, who is still battling for playoff position. Everything is trending the Blue Bombers’ way, but the question is how much do they press on the gas pedal at this moment?

There are two bets we really like in Week 14. It’s a little surprising to see the total as high as it is for the second Friday night affair. Saskatchewan has been rolling with their defense, which should have no problem shutting down a terrible Edmonton squad.

In the final game of the week, take the points given to Montreal. They’re still in the mix to win the East Division and they’ll likely receive fewer points in their home rematch against Winnipeg.

Leans to consider for the other games: