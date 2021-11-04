Toronto continues a five-game homestand on Thursday night when they host Tampa Bay. The Maple Leafs have won three consecutive games. They’re coming off of a 4-0 victory to Vegas, taking advantage of a depleted hockey club. This is the first matchup between Lightning vs Maple Leafs this season.

While heavy favorites in their latest victories, it’s expected to be a closer match against the Lightning. Toronto is -139 favorites at the moneyline on PROLINE+. The total is set at an even 6 goals (+100 for the over).

With the expectation of a close contest, the best option on the board is taking Tampa Bay at the +1 puckline at -143. However, keep an eye out for the availability of Lightning defenders Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak. Should one or both be out, it may be worth considering Toronto at the moneyline.

Here are game and player prop betting picks to consider for tonight’s Lightning vs Maple Leafs matchup. Player prop odds are listed from commercial sportsbooks as PROLINE+ does not feature them. Some prop options are available on traditional PROLINE.

Auston Matthews anytime goal (-110, DraftKings

Matthews is finally getting into form over the last four games, putting in three goals with one assist. He took six shots in the blowout over Vegas, and he should be taking another high volume tonight. At least one of those should be able to find the back of the net.

Victor Hedman over 0.5 assists (+115, DraftKings)

Assuming Hedman plays tonight, he’s been incredibly valuable at setting up his offense. All nine points have been on assists so far this season. While nearly half of those were accumulated in one game, he’s been consistent across the board. At some point, he’ll be able to net one of his own goals, but another assist should be anticipated in a high-scoring contest.

Both teams to score 2+ goals (-167, PROLINE+

Toronto attempts over 34 shots on average, which is the fifth-most in the NHL. We’re expecting a higher-scoring affair, so the over on the total is a solid option. If 6 goals is a little too steep, an alternative is taking both teams scoring at least two goals with some higher juice.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Long Shot: Toronto to win 1st Period (+155, PROLINE+)

Outside of their blowout over Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay has allowed the home team to score first when playing on the road. Both teams have momentum on their side on this one, but the Maple Leafs look appealing at home to take an early lead. Look for them to jump out early in this matchup.